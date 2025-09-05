Bengaluru to Get India's First AI City at Bidadi

Karnataka government's Rs 20,000 crore mega project consists of creating a 9,000-acre integrated township, 2,000 acres for AI-industries and allied businesses. Designed as Bengaluru's second central business district, GBIT will be a "work-live-play" proposition with housing, business and entertainment spaces existing together. The future city will decongest Bengaluru by relocating a large portion of business activity, while in doing so, creating lakhs of jobs for youth under a local-first jobs policy.

Bengaluru is poised to host India's first and largest Artificial Intelligence (AI) City in Bidadi, just 30 kilometers from the heart of the city. Described as the Greater Bengaluru Integrated Township (GBIT), the ambitious initiative represents a revolutionary step forward for Indian urban planning, innovation, and sustainability.





The vision is to establish a smart, green, and inclusive city on the lines of zero-carbon, zero-waste, and zero-traffic. Smart solutions like AI-driven traffic, water, waste, and energy management and digital twin technologies for predictive planning and decision-making are the core of this strategy.

Farmer Participation and Land Procurement

The project spans nine villages and about 8,500 acres, which are mostly owned by private parties. The government has pledged a transparent, electronic land procurement process, outsourcing farmers as partners. The compensation ranges from Rs 1.5 to 2.5 crore per acre with an option to accept developed land or annual grants.

Economic and Social Impact

GBIT will create lakhs of jobs direct and indirect, fuel growth in AI and technology-driven sectors, and set new standards for sustainable living. Local-first employment policy is such that the youth of Karnataka receive their due. Decongest Bengaluru and bring in innovation, the township will fuel regional prosperity and international competitiveness.