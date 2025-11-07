List of 7 Largest River Islands in the World

A river island is a piece of land surrounded by the flowing water of a river. They are also known as inland islands or fluvial islands. They form when sediment, like mud, sand, and pebbles, is deposited in the middle of a river. Over time, as more material collects, it builds up above the water level. There are three main types of islands worldwide: continental, oceanic, and river. Continental islands are simply parts of the continental shelf that are above water. Oceanic islands rise from the deep ocean floor. River islands, as we've discussed, are found within rivers. The largest river island in the world is truly immense and fascinating. It's a natural wonder, rich in biodiversity and cultural significance. Do you know which one it is? In this article, we'll take a look at the world's largest river islands and explore the geography and life they support.

ALSO READ| Top 10 Largest Bear Species In the World: Check List Here! List Of the Largest Riverine Islands in The World Marajó Island in Brazil is the world's largest river island by total area, spanning an impressive 40,100 square kilometres at the mouth of the Amazon River. While Marajó claims this title due to its sheer size as a fluvial-maritime island, the Guinness World Records recognises Majuli Island in India's Brahmaputra River as the largest inhabited riverine island in the world. Erosion has significantly reduced Majuli's area to about 352 square kilometres, yet it remains a vital centre of culture and ecology. River Island Country River Approx. Area (sq km) Marajó Brazil Amazon 40,100 Bananal Brazil Araguaia 19,162 Ilha do Tupinambarana Brazil Amazon 11,850 Chongming Island China Yangtze 1,267 Veľký Žitný ostrov Slovakia Danube 1,615 Majuli India Brahmaputra 352 Csepel Island Hungary Danube 257 Srirangam India Kaveri 30 Nongkhnum India Kynshi 21 Zavikon Island Canada/USA St Lawrence -

1. Marajó (Brazil) Marajó Island is the largest river island in the world, located at the mouth of the Amazon River in Brazil. Covering about 40,000 square kilometres, it is nearly the size of Switzerland. The island hosts a mix of rainforests, savannas, and wetlands. Marajó is famous for its large water buffalo population and unique Marajoara culture. The region is rich in biodiversity, supporting many species of birds, fish, and mammals. Marajó also faces annual flooding due to the immense Amazon River. Local people rely on fishing, livestock, and artisanal crafts for income. 2. Bananal (Brazil) Bananal Island is recognised as the second-largest river island in the world. It lies within the Araguaia River in central Brazil. The island covers about 19,162 square kilometres, roughly the size of Israel. Bananal is a protected ecological reserve, with much of its area designated as a national park. The island supports indigenous communities and is a vital habitat for river dolphins, caimans, and diverse birds. Bananal's land alternates between savanna and seasonally flooded forest.

3. Majuli (India) Majuli is the largest river island in India and among the biggest in the world. It is located in the Brahmaputra River in Assam, covering around 880 square kilometres. The Guinness World Records officially recognised Majuli. The island is celebrated as the cultural heart of Assam. It is home to many indigenous tribes, including the Mishing and Deori, and is famous for satras—Vaishnavite monasteries. Majuli faces challenges due to frequent erosion and flooding. 4. Ilha do Tupinambará (Brazil) Ilha do Tupinambarana is located in the mid-Amazon region of Brazil. It has an area of about 11,850 square kilometres. The island is separated from the mainland by several arms of the Amazon River. Tupinambarana has dense forests, wetlands, and river channels. The island is home to a rich diversity of wildlife, including jaguars, monkeys, and exotic birds.

5. Chongming Island (China) Chongming Island is a large river island in the Yangtze River, China. It covers about 1,267 square kilometres. The island is part of Shanghai and is connected to the central city by bridges and tunnels. Chongming is famous for its natural reserves and parks, making it popular for ecotourism. Agriculture is a significant economic activity with rice paddies and vegetable farms. The island's wetlands are critical for migratory birds. Chongming has been developed with modern infrastructure, but still retains large protected areas. 6. Veľký Žitný ostrov (Slovakia) Veľký Žitný ostrov is the largest river island in Europe. It sits within the Danube River in southwestern Slovakia and covers around 1,885 square kilometres. The island is known for its fertile land and extensive agriculture. Several towns and villages are located here. Its waterways and network of canals support fishing and boating. The area is protected for its diverse habitats, including reed beds and floodplain forests, which are home to many bird and fish species.

7. Csepel Island (Hungary) Csepel Island is located within the Danube River in Hungary. Its area is about 257 square kilometres. The island has historical significance in Hungary and is part of Budapest's metropolitan region. Csepel Island hosts residential zones, industry, and some natural reserves. The Danube's flow around the island shapes its ecosystem, creating floodplains and wetlands. Which Is The Largest River Island In The World? The Marajó Island in Brazil is generally considered the largest fluvial island in the world. Located at the mouth of the Amazon River, Marajó covers approximately 40,100 square kilometres. Its size is so vast that it is nearly the size of Switzerland. Is Majuli the World's Largest River Island?

No, Majuli Island is not the largest in terms of total area, but the Guinness World Records recognises it as the largest inhabited riverine island in the world. Located in the Brahmaputra River in Assam, India, its area has shrunk significantly due to severe erosion. While it historically covered over 1,250 square kilometres, its current measured area is approximately 352 square kilometres. Which Is The Second-Largest Island In The World? The Bananal Island in Brazil is the second-largest river island in the world, following Marajó. It is located in the Araguaia River and is an immense ecological reserve. Its area is officially cited as 19,162 square kilometres. The Araguaia River surrounds it on the west, and its tributary, the Javaés River, on the east. Which Country Has 10,000 Rivers? The country with the most rivers is Russia. While the figure of 10,000 rivers is a standard approximation, Russia actually has an astonishing network of over 100,000 rivers. This enormous number is due to its vast size, diverse geography of mountains, plains, and tundra, and extensive network of melting snow and glacial runoff.