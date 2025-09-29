Caves are one of nature's most fascinating creations. Found all over the world, there are thousands of known caves—each with its own story. Some caves are millions of years old, having been formed by water slowly eroding through rock over a prolonged period of time. Others were shaped by volcanic activity or tectonic shifts. These underground wonders come in all sizes, ranging from small chambers to massive networks that stretch for miles. But do you know which is the largest cave in the world? It's Sơn Đoòng Cave in Vietnam. This cave is so big that it has its own river, jungle, and weather system. Its main chamber is over 5 kilometres long and 200 meters high—tall enough to fit a skyscraper inside. In this article, we'll take a look at the largest caves on Earth. From hidden gems to record-breaking giants, each one offers a glimpse into the mysterious world beneath our feet.

List of 5 Largest Caves in the World According to the latest data, here's the list of the largest caves in the world: Rank Cave Name Location Primary Measurement Notable Features 1 Hang Sơn Đoòng Vietnam Volume: 38.5 million m³ Largest by volume: underground jungle, river 2 Miao Room (Gebihe) China Volume: 10.8 million m³ Largest single cave chamber by volume 3 Sarawak Chamber Malaysia Volume: 9.7 million m³ Largest by surface area; colossal single chamber 4 Mammoth Cave USA Length: ~685.6 km Longest cave system in the world 5 Sistema Ox Bel Ha Mexico Length: ~524.1 km Longest underwater cave system 6 Shuanghedong Cave China Length: ~437.4 km The largest cave system in Asia 7 Sistema Sac Actun Mexico Length: ~391 km Large underwater network, major archaeological finds 8 Jewel Cave USA Length: ~346 km Densely packed crystals, extensive chambers 9 Optymistychna Cave Ukraine Length: ~263 km Longest gypsum cave in the world 10 Clearwater System Malaysia Length: ~236 km Noted for large passages and biodiversity

1. Hang Sơn Đoòng (Vietnam) Hang Sơn Đoòng is the largest cave in the world by volume, located in Phong Nha-Kẻ Bàng National Park, Vietnam. Discovered in 1990 and surveyed in 2009, it boasts a colossal interior measuring over 9 kilometres in length, with chambers reaching up to 200 meters in height and 150 meters in width. Its estimated volume of 38.5 million cubic meters makes it large enough to house entire city blocks and towering skyscrapers. The cave's spectacular features include an underground river, two natural skylights that allow forests to thrive within, enormous stalagmites reaching heights of up to 80 meters, and rare calcite formations. 2. Miao Room (Gebihe Cave System, China) The Miao Room is recognised as the largest single cave chamber by volume, located in China's Gebihe Cave System in Guizhou Province. First discovered in 1989, this immense chamber measures 852 metres in length and 191 metres in width, with an area of 154,500 square metres and a volume of 10.8 million cubic metres. The sheer size of the Miao Room is staggering—it can comfortably accommodate several football stadiums side by side. Its geological formations include giant stalactites and stalagmites.

3. Sarawak Chamber (Malaysia) The Sarawak Chamber, located within the Gunung Mulu National Park in Borneo, Malaysia, is revered as the largest cave chamber by area and among the largest by volume globally. [1] It measures approximately 600 metres in length and 415 metres in width, standing 80 metres high, with an estimated volume of 9.7 million cubic metres. Discovered by the Royal Geographical Society's Mulu expedition in the late 1970s, the chamber's surface area alone—about 154,500 square metres—is the largest found on Earth. It is so vast and flat that it can house multiple Boeing jets. 4. Mammoth Cave (USA) Mammoth Cave, located in Kentucky, USA, holds the title for the longest cave system in the world, with over 685 km of explored passageways and more waiting to be discovered. Its labyrinthine network of tunnels and caverns has formed in Mississippian limestone over millions of years. The cave features vast chambers, narrow canyons, and underground rivers, as well as unique gypsum and quartz crystals. Its extensive biodiversity includes more than 130 documented species, many of which are cave-adapted and rare. Mammoth Cave is a UNESCO World Heritage site and national park, offering diverse guided tours from strolls to intense spelunking.

5. Sistema Ox Bel Ha (Mexico) Sistema Ox Bel Ha is the world's longest underwater cave system and one of the most complex explored, running over 524 kilometres near Tulum, Quintana Roo, Mexico. The system is almost entirely submerged, requiring cave diving expertise for exploration. This vast network comprises interconnected tunnels, chambers, cenotes (natural sinkholes), and passages with significant archaeological importance—many ancient Maya artefacts and even preserved remains have been found. The cave's complex hydrology has also provided valuable insights into the region's aquifers and water resources. Where Is The Largest Cave In The World? The world's largest cave is situated in Phong Nha-Kẻ Bàng National Park, Vietnam. This enormous cave hosts over 250 endemic plant and animal species, some of which are unique to the cave itself. It also contains a vast 38.5 million cubic metres of space. The cave features a large underground river, rare cave pearls, and a self-sustaining ecosystem with its own climate. It was first discovered by a local farmer named Ho Khanh in 1991, with a comprehensive expedition and survey taking place in 2009.

Which Is The Largest Underwater Cave In The World? The largest underwater cave in the world is Sistema Sac Actun, situated on the Yucatán Peninsula in Mexico. This vast submerged cave system stretches over 347 kilometres (216 miles) and connects nearly 250 cenotes—natural sinkholes that were sacred to the ancient Maya. Beyond its size, Sac Actun is a treasure trove of history. Archaeologists have discovered 198 archaeological sites within, including Maya-era relics, human remains dating back over 9,000 years, and fossils of Ice Age animals such as giant sloths and gomphotheres. Its name means "White Cave" in the Mayan language, referring to the limestone formations that dominate the region. Which Is The Deepest Cave In The World? The deepest cave in the world is Veryovkina Cave, located in the Arabika Massif of the Western Caucasus in Abkhazia, Georgia. It plunges to a staggering depth of 2,212 meters (7,257 feet). It was first discovered in 1968, but its full depth was only confirmed in recent years.