Delhi Govt to Open Hostels for Visually Impaired College Girls, Check Details Here

The Delhi state government plans to set up hostels for visually impaired college girls in every district of Delhi. The announcement was made by Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh during an inspection of the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences secondary residential schools in Isapur Village, Najafgarh.He also conducted detailed discussions with officials and local residents regarding the educational and residential welfare schemes for students.

The minister mentioned that several hostels for school and college students across the city were shut down due to negligence. He also alleged that irregularities were reported in coaching institutes meant to prepare students for competitive exams.

As per the statement issued, Isapur Residential School was established for the SC, OBC, minority and orphan students offering free accommodation, meals, uniforms, stationery and medical services. The school also provided vocational training and sports facilities for holistic development of students.