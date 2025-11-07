Delhi Govt to Open Hostels for Visually Impaired College Girls, Check Details Here

Key Points
- A hostel for visually impaired college girls was inaugurated in Timarpur during the Sewa Pakhwada
- Several hostels for school and college students across the city were shut down due to negligence
- Government also plans to reopen Sanskar Ashram in Dilshad Garden
The Delhi state government plans to set up hostels for visually impaired college girls in every district of Delhi. The announcement was made by Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh during an inspection of the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences secondary residential schools in Isapur Village, Najafgarh.He also conducted detailed discussions with officials and local residents regarding the educational and residential welfare schemes for students.
The minister mentioned that several hostels for school and college students across the city were shut down due to negligence. He also alleged that irregularities were reported in coaching institutes meant to prepare students for competitive exams.
As per the statement issued, Isapur Residential School was established for the SC, OBC, minority and orphan students offering free accommodation, meals, uniforms, stationery and medical services. The school also provided vocational training and sports facilities for holistic development of students.
During the inspection, the minister stated that the focus of the government is on ensuring quality education and safe residential environment for children from underprivileged sections of society. He also added that the government is actively working to reopen closed hostels and build new ones to meet the needs of students.
The hostel for visually impaired college girls was inaugurated in Timarpur during Sewa Pakhwada. The government also plans to reopen Sanskar Ashram in Dilshad Garden and one hostel in each district of Delhi.
Also Read: JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Registration Ongoing at jeemain.nta.nic.in; Important Dates and Documents Here
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation