Rivers are the lifeblood of the planet, sculpting canyons, sustaining ecosystems, and influencing human societies. Surprisingly, some nations do not have a single permanent river within their borders, while others, like Russia, boast an extensive system of over 100,000 rivers. In order to meet their water needs, these desert and frequently island nations rely on desalination, groundwater aquifers, and imported water. Approximately 20 nations and 22 territories do not currently have a permanent natural river, while some do have streams or seasonal watercourses like wadis. That being said, let us examine a few nations that lack rivers. Saudi Arabia One of the biggest nations in the world without a river is Saudi Arabia, which is situated on the Arabian Peninsula. In spite of its extensive desert terrain, Saudi Arabia has created sophisticated water management techniques. The nation produces almost 70% of its drinking water through desalination, which is a major reliance. Saudi Arabia also works with subterranean aquifers and has made investments in systems for treating and reusing wastewater.

Qatar The next country on the list is Qatar. Despite having enormous oil and gas reserves, this affluent country on the Arabian Peninsula is devoid of permanent rivers. The majority of the nation's water supply—more than 99 percent of its drinkable water—comes from desalination facilities. Interestingly, Qatar has one of the highest rates of water use per person worldwide, which has led to large investments in water-saving devices. United Arab Emirates Another riverless country on the Arabian Peninsula is the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which is well-known for its luxurious cities like Dubai and Abu Dhabi. About 80% of the drinkable water in the United Arab Emirates is produced by desalination, which is the main source of water for the country. In order to preserve freshwater supplies, the nation also employs treated wastewater for industrial and agricultural applications.

Kuwait There are no natural rivers in this Persian Gulf island nation either. Its freshwater requirements are met by a number of springs and groundwater sources. Bahrain also gets more than 60% of its freshwater from desalinated water. To encourage effective water use, the nation aggressively promotes water-saving methods. Bahrain Although the Persian Gulf island nation of Bahrain lacks natural rivers, it does have a number of springs and groundwater supplies. These, however, are not enough to satisfy the needs of the nation. Bahrain thus depends largely on desalination, which supplies more than 60% of its freshwater. Additionally, the nation encourages effective water use practices and water-saving methods. Maldives