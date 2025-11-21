MAHA TET 2025: Check Complete Exam Schedule for Paper 1 & 2 Including Shift Timings

MAHA TET 2025: The Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (MAHA TET) is scheduled to be conducted on 23 November in two shifts. The MAHA TET consists of two papers- Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper 1 will be conducted in the morning shift and Paper 2 in the afternoon shift. Candidates must download their MAHA TET 2025 admit cards to know the exact details of the exam timings and exam centre details. MAHA TET 2025 The Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (MAHA TET) 2025 is going to be conducted by the MSCE on 23 November 2025 in two shifts. The MAHA TET is a qualifying exam which is being held to certify the teachers as being eligible to teach Classes 1 to 8 across the state. The MAHA TET includes two papers- Paper 1 to teach Classes 1 to 5 and Paper 2 to teach Classes 6 to 8. Both Paper 1 and Paper 2 will take place on the same day, but in different shifts.

Download the MAHA TET Previous Year Papers Chek the MAHA TET Exam Pattern MAHA TET 2025 Exam Timings Candidates must be aware of the exam timings according to the paper they have applied for. Download the MAHA TET 2025 Admit Card from the official website of MSCE and prepare for your exam day well in advance. Paper Date Shift Timing Paper 1 23 November 2025 10:30 am to 01:00 pm Paper 2 23 November 2025 02:30 pm to 05:00 pm MAHA TET 2025 Reporting Time Candidates are advised to reach the exam centre well before the exam start time. Candidates are required to download their admit cards to get to know the exact reporting time. In general, it is advised that arriving at least 30 minutes before the shift begins is helpful. MAHA TET 2025 Exam Mode The MAHA TET exam is the Maharashtra state exam to test the candidates eligibility to become teachers in Classes 1 to 8. The MAHA TET 2025 exam will be conducted in bilingual mode- Marathi and English.

MAHA TET 2025: Important Instructions for Candidates Here are some of the important instructions for the candidates that are required to be kept in mind for the MAHA TET 2025. Admit Card : Download the MAHA TET admit card from the official website mahatet.in.

ID Proof : Candidates must bring a valid photo ID proof (e.g., Aadhar, Passport, Driving Licence) along with the admit card.

No Entry After Start : As with many similar exams, late entry is likely not allowed once the exam has started. Candidates must refer to their admit card for the exact gate closing time.

Exam Duration: Each paper consists of 150 MCQs and the duration is 2 hours 30 minutes (150 minutes). How to Download the MAHA TET 2025 Admit Card Candidates must gear themselves up for the MAHA TET exam that is going to be held on 23 November 2025. The Maharashtra State Council of Examination has released the admit card on the official website- www.mahatet.in. To download the admit card, follow these steps: