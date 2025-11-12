Revised UP Board Date Sheet 2026
MAHA TET Exam Pattern 2025: Check Paper 1 & 2 Structure, Marking Scheme & Subjects

By Upasna Choudhary
Nov 12, 2025, 17:40 IST

MAHA TET Exam Pattern 2025: The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) conducts the MAHA TET exam to recruit teachers for teaching in schools across the state. The candidates are required to check the MAHA TET exam pattern in order to prepare well. Check the MAHA TET exam pattern, marking scheme, and Paper 1 and Paper 2 pattern in this article.

MAHA TET Exam Pattern 2025: The MSCE conducts the Maharashtra Teachers Eligibility Test (MAHA TET) every year to certify candidates to be appointed as teachers in the government schools across the state. The candidates need to appear for the MAHA TET exam. For that they need to be well versed with the exam syllabus and exam pattern. The exam pattern helps the candidates to prioritize the topics in the syllabus which contain more weightage.

The MAHA TET exam pattern consists of two papers. Paper 1 is for teaching classes 1 to 5 (Primary) and Paper 2 is for upper primary classes (6 to 8). The exam paper consists of objective type questions and the paper will be conducted in offline mode.

The MAHA TET exam pattern is important for the candidates who are going to appear for the MAHA TET exam. The exam pattern helps in analyzing the various aspects of the exam through which they can prepare their study plan in a better manner. Here's an overview of the MAHA TET exam pattern 2025.

Particulars

Details

Exam Name

MAHA TET 2025

Conducting Body

Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE)

Exam Mode

Offline (pen and paper)

Exam Pattern

Two papers- Paper 1 and Paper 2

Total Marks

150 marks (each paper)

Question Type

MCQs

Negative Marking

No negative marking

Candidates appearing for the MAHA TET must be aware about the exam pattern. The MAHA TET consists of two papers- Paper 1 and Paper 2. Both the papers consist of objective-type questions. Paper 1 is to teach the primary level and Paper 2 is to teach the upper primary level. The exam pattern is slightly different for both the papers in terms of subjects.

Specifics

Paper 1

Paper 2

Total Number of Questions

150

150 

Total Marks

150

150

Duration

2 hours 30 minutes (150 mins)

2 hours 30 minutes (150 mins)

Marking Scheme

+1 for each correct answer

+1 for each correct answer

Negative Marking

None

None

MAHA TET Exam Pattern for Paper 1

The MAHA TET exam pattern for Paper 1 includes subjects like Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I, Language II, Mathematics, and EVS. There are a total of 150 objective-type questions for 150 marks. The total time duration allotted for Paper 1 is 2 hours 30 minutes. Check the subject-wise questions and marks distribution in the table below:

Subject

Number of Questions

Total Marks

Child Development & Pedagogy

30

30

Language I

30

30 

Language II

30

30 

Mathematics

30

30 

Environmental Studies (EVS)

30

30 

Total

150

150

MAHA TET Exam Pattern for Paper 2

The MAHA TET exam pattern for Paper 2 includes subjects like Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I, Language II, Mathematics and Science, or Social Science. Paper 2 is different from Paper 1 in that, Paper 2 has optional subjects which the candidates are required to choose according to their area of study.

Subject

Number of Questions

Total Marks

Child Development & Pedagogy

30

30

Language I

30

30 

Language II

30

30 

Mathematics & Science OR Social Studies

60

60 

Total

150

150

MAHA TET Marking Scheme 2025

Paper 1 and Paper 2 have the same marking scheme i.e., each correct answer carries 1 mark. The total marks allotted to each paper are 150. The subject-wise marks distribution has been mentioned in the above sections.

Negative Marking in MAHA TET Exam 2025

There is no provision for negative marking in the MAHA TET, which means that there is no negative marks for unattempted or incorrect answers. Therefore, the candidates are advised to attempt as many questions as possible to qualify the exam easily.

