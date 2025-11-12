MAHA TET Exam Pattern 2025: Check Paper 1 & 2 Structure, Marking Scheme & Subjects

MAHA TET Exam Pattern 2025: The MSCE conducts the Maharashtra Teachers Eligibility Test (MAHA TET) every year to certify candidates to be appointed as teachers in the government schools across the state. The candidates need to appear for the MAHA TET exam. For that they need to be well versed with the exam syllabus and exam pattern. The exam pattern helps the candidates to prioritize the topics in the syllabus which contain more weightage.
The MAHA TET exam pattern consists of two papers. Paper 1 is for teaching classes 1 to 5 (Primary) and Paper 2 is for upper primary classes (6 to 8). The exam paper consists of objective type questions and the paper will be conducted in offline mode.
MAHA TET Exam Pattern 2025
The MAHA TET exam pattern is important for the candidates who are going to appear for the MAHA TET exam. The exam pattern helps in analyzing the various aspects of the exam through which they can prepare their study plan in a better manner. Here's an overview of the MAHA TET exam pattern 2025.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
MAHA TET 2025
|
Conducting Body
|
Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE)
|
Exam Mode
|
Offline (pen and paper)
|
Exam Pattern
|
Two papers- Paper 1 and Paper 2
|
Total Marks
|
150 marks (each paper)
|
Question Type
|
MCQs
|
Negative Marking
|
No negative marking
Candidates appearing for the MAHA TET must be aware about the exam pattern. The MAHA TET consists of two papers- Paper 1 and Paper 2. Both the papers consist of objective-type questions. Paper 1 is to teach the primary level and Paper 2 is to teach the upper primary level. The exam pattern is slightly different for both the papers in terms of subjects.
|
Specifics
|
Paper 1
|
Paper 2
|
Total Number of Questions
|
150
|
150
|
Total Marks
|
150
|
150
|
Duration
|
2 hours 30 minutes (150 mins)
|
2 hours 30 minutes (150 mins)
|
Marking Scheme
|
+1 for each correct answer
|
+1 for each correct answer
|
Negative Marking
|
None
|
None
MAHA TET Exam Pattern for Paper 1
The MAHA TET exam pattern for Paper 1 includes subjects like Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I, Language II, Mathematics, and EVS. There are a total of 150 objective-type questions for 150 marks. The total time duration allotted for Paper 1 is 2 hours 30 minutes. Check the subject-wise questions and marks distribution in the table below:
|
Subject
|
Number of Questions
|
Total Marks
|
Child Development & Pedagogy
|
30
|
30
|
Language I
|
30
|
30
|
Language II
|
30
|
30
|
Mathematics
|
30
|
30
|
Environmental Studies (EVS)
|
30
|
30
|
Total
|
150
|
150
MAHA TET Exam Pattern for Paper 2
The MAHA TET exam pattern for Paper 2 includes subjects like Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I, Language II, Mathematics and Science, or Social Science. Paper 2 is different from Paper 1 in that, Paper 2 has optional subjects which the candidates are required to choose according to their area of study.
|
Subject
|
Number of Questions
|
Total Marks
|
Child Development & Pedagogy
|
30
|
30
|
Language I
|
30
|
30
|
Language II
|
30
|
30
|
Mathematics & Science OR Social Studies
|
60
|
60
|
Total
|
150
|
150
MAHA TET Marking Scheme 2025
Paper 1 and Paper 2 have the same marking scheme i.e., each correct answer carries 1 mark. The total marks allotted to each paper are 150. The subject-wise marks distribution has been mentioned in the above sections.
Negative Marking in MAHA TET Exam 2025
There is no provision for negative marking in the MAHA TET, which means that there is no negative marks for unattempted or incorrect answers. Therefore, the candidates are advised to attempt as many questions as possible to qualify the exam easily.
