MAHA TET Exam Pattern 2025: Check Paper 1 & 2 Structure, Marking Scheme & Subjects

MAHA TET Exam Pattern 2025: The MSCE conducts the Maharashtra Teachers Eligibility Test (MAHA TET) every year to certify candidates to be appointed as teachers in the government schools across the state. The candidates need to appear for the MAHA TET exam. For that they need to be well versed with the exam syllabus and exam pattern. The exam pattern helps the candidates to prioritize the topics in the syllabus which contain more weightage.

The MAHA TET exam pattern consists of two papers. Paper 1 is for teaching classes 1 to 5 (Primary) and Paper 2 is for upper primary classes (6 to 8). The exam paper consists of objective type questions and the paper will be conducted in offline mode.

MAHA TET Exam Pattern 2025

The MAHA TET exam pattern is important for the candidates who are going to appear for the MAHA TET exam. The exam pattern helps in analyzing the various aspects of the exam through which they can prepare their study plan in a better manner. Here's an overview of the MAHA TET exam pattern 2025.