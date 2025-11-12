MAHA TET Previous Year Question Paper PDF - Download Paper 1 & Paper 2 PDFs with Solutions

MAHA TET Previous Year Papers: The MAHA TET is going to be held on 23 Nov 2025 across the state of Maharashtra. Candidates who have applied and who are aspiring for the MAHA TET exam must gear up their preparation levels. Candidates are required to practice as many questions as possible. The easiest way to practice the questions is the MAHA TET previous year papers. These papers will provide you with the questions which have occurred in the previous year exams and it will help you analyze the exam in a better way. These questions will let you know what kind of topics and what areas are important to study. Download the MAHA TET previous year papers and start practicing now.

What is MAHA TET

The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) conducts the MAHA TET for aspiring teachers for Classes 1 to 8 in Maharashtra. The exam is being conducted to certify the candidates eligible for teaching positions in the schools across the state. The exam is being held to appoint teachers for the Primary and Upper Primary levels.