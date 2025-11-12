MAHA TET Previous Year Question Paper PDF - Download Paper 1 & Paper 2 PDFs with Solutions

MAHA TET Previous Year Papers: The MAHA TET is going to be held on 23 Nov 2025 across the state of Maharashtra. Candidates who have applied and who are aspiring for the MAHA TET exam must gear up their preparation levels. Candidates are required to practice as many questions as possible. The easiest way to practice the questions is the MAHA TET previous year papers. These papers will provide you with the questions which have occurred in the previous year exams and it will help you analyze the exam in a better way. These questions will let you know what kind of topics and what areas are important to study. Download the MAHA TET previous year papers and start practicing now.
What is MAHA TET
The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) conducts the MAHA TET for aspiring teachers for Classes 1 to 8 in Maharashtra. The exam is being conducted to certify the candidates eligible for teaching positions in the schools across the state. The exam is being held to appoint teachers for the Primary and Upper Primary levels.
MAHA TET Previous Year Papers
MAHA TET is a state-level teacher-eligibility test which is being held every year to recruit teachers in government schools in Maharashtra. The number of applicants are high and this creates good competition. Therefore, the candidates are required to amp up their preparation as well. They need to solidify their revision and practice questions as much as possible in order to score well and complete each topic holistically. The MAHA TET previous year papers are a good resource which will help the candidates in:
Analyzing the exam’s level and exam pattern.
Familiarize with the most recurring topics.
Improving speed & accuracy under exam-like conditions.
MAHA TET Previous Year Question Paper PDF
Practising from the MAHA TET previous year papers will help the candidates immensely. These papers give insight about the past year trends and topics that can be more important than others. These papers give clarity on exam pattern, recurring topics, section-wise difficulty and more. Download the MAHA TET previous year paper from the links provided below:
Year
Paper
Download PDF
2021
MAHA TET Paper-I
2021
MAHA TET Paper-II (Maths & Science)
2021
MAHA TET Paper-II (Social Science)
2020
MAHA TET Paper-I English
2018
MAHA TET Paper-II (Social Science)
How to Solve MAHA TET Previous Year Papers
Having a proper strategy is a must while approaching any exam. To start the preparation, aspirants are required to complete their MAHA TET syllabus in entirety. After the completion of the syllabus, the candidates should start practising questions through mock tests, quizzes, and most importantly through previous year papers. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to solve previous year papers and yearn the most from it.
Attempt the previous year paper in the same timings as the main exam and try to finish in one go.
Select a room which can be quiet and peaceful to create the same environment.
Try to analyze the paper before attempting to differentiate the easy and tough questions.
After completing the paper, check your answers, analyse mistakes and weak areas.
Repeatedly attempt the papers to practice more questions.
Benefits of MAHA TET Previous Year Question Papers
Having the MAHA TET previous year papers and practising help the candidates in multiple ways. These question papers are a direct source to get an insight into the question paper making, identifying the important topics, and others.
These papers help the candidates get acquainted with the paper structure, marking scheme and subject-wise weightages.
They help improve the speed and accuracy of attempting the paper.
They help analyze the recurring topics and question types.
They strengthen your concepts and help develop a strategy for time-consuming or tricky questions.
They give you insights into key topics and the overall exam difficulty trends.
