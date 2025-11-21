RRB NTPC Result 2025 OUT
Uttarakhand UBSE Class 9 Maths Syllabus 2025-26: Download FREE PDF

By Anisha Mishra
Nov 21, 2025, 12:56 IST

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has released the Class 9 Maths Syllabus for the 2025-26 academic year. This crucial document outlines the complete curriculum, detailing the marking scheme for the annual examination, the learning objectives, and the required textbooks. Accessing the official PDF is essential for all students to prepare effectively.

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) plays a crucial role in shaping the academic journey of students in the state. For those entering Class 9, the Maths curriculum is a fundamental component designed to build strong numerical, problem-solving, and logical reasoning skills. To ensure students, parents, and educators are fully prepared for the upcoming academic year, the UBSE has officially released the Class 9 Maths Syllabus for the 2025-26 session. This syllabus is not just a list of chapters; it is the definitive guide outlining the entire course structure, prescribed textbooks, learning outcomes, and the detailed blueprint of the annual examination.

Understanding this syllabus is the first step toward effective preparation, allowing students to strategically allocate their study time and focus on key mathematical concepts and problem types. We have provided the direct link to download the official and free PDF of the Uttarakhand UBSE Class 9 Maths Syllabus 2025-26, ensuring you have the authoritative source needed for success in the examination.

UBSE Class 9 Maths Syllabus 2025-26

Unit No.

Unit Name

Marks

I

NUMBER SYSTEMS

10

II

ALGEBRA

20

III

COORDINATE GEOMETRY

04

IV

GEOMETRY

27

V

MENSURATION

13

VI

STATISTICS

06

Total

  

80

UBSE Class 9 Maths Syllabus 2025-26 PDF Download

To check and download the full, official PDF of the Uttarakhand UBSE Class 9 Maths Syllabus for the 2025-26 academic session, click on the link provided below:

Resource

Link

Official Syllabus PDF Download

Click here to Download FREE PDF

The release of the Uttarakhand UBSE Class 9 Maths Syllabus for 2025-26 is a crucial step for all stakeholders. This comprehensive document serves as the foundation for academic planning, detailing the curriculum, examination pattern, and specific learning objectives. By downloading and thoroughly reviewing the official PDF, students can gain a clear understanding of the expectations for the year, enabling them to build a solid strategy for mastering Maths grammar, literature, and communication skills. Ensure you utilize this resource effectively to achieve academic success in the upcoming session. 

Also Check: Uttarakhand UBSE Class 9 Syllabus 2025-26: Download FREE PDF for All Subjects!

