MP SET 2025 Application Form Last Date Today - Apply Now at mppsc.mp.gov.in

ICSI CSEET Result 2025, Link Active
Nov 20, 2025, 13:59 IST

MP SET  2025 Application Last Date: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has opened the online application window for the MP State Eligibility Test (MP SET) 2025, and today, 20 November 2025, is the last day to apply. Check the details such as application last date, application process, eligibility criteria, apply link, and others in this article.

MP SET 2025 Application Last Date
MP SET  2025 Application Last Date: MPPSC is going to close the application portal for MP SET 2025 today, 20 November 2025. The candidates must apply fast without waiting for the last minute. The candidates who qualify the MP SET will be eligible to apply for  the Assistant Professor / Librarian / Sports Officer posts in various colleges and Universities across the state. The application process was started on 25 October at mppsc.mp.gov.in and is going to close today.

MP SET 2025 Application Form Last Date

The candidates are advised to apply on time for the MP SET 2025 as the application portal will close today. The MP SET 2025 application form last date is 20 November 2025.

MP SET 2025 Overview

The MP SET is a qualifying exam which certifies the candidates to be eligible to teach in colleges and universities across the state. The candidates are required to score the minimum marks prescribed by the Commission in order to be considered qualified. Check the MP SET 2025 exam details below:

Particulars

Details

Organising Body

MPPSC (Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission)

Exam Name

MP State Eligibility Test (MP SET) 2025

Notification No.

Advt. 01 / SET / 2025

Application Window

25 October to 20 November 2025

Correction Window

30 October to 22 November 2025

Exam Date

11 January 2026

Subjects

31 subjects for which the exam will be conducted

Application Mode

Online via MPPSC portal (mppsc.mp.gov.in) or MP Online 

How to Apply for MP SET 2025

Candidates who haven’t applied yet and are eligible to appear for MP SET, must fill the application form at the earliest before the deadline. Follow the steps provided below:

  • Go to the MPPSC official website: mppsc.mp.gov.in.

  • Click on the “Apply Online” link given on the homepage. Now click on MP SET 2025.

  • A new page will open with the details of MP SET 2025.

  • Click on the Application Form link and check the declaration box.

  • Then click on “I Accept” and the application form will be opened.

  • Fill in all the details like Select subject for MP SET, educational details, personal details, marital status, residency details, exam centre selection, etc.

  • Upload the documents in the prescribed format.

  • Pay the application fee through online mode or through the Kiosks of Mponline in cash.

Eligible and interested candidates must hurry up and apply for the MP SET 2025 through the direct link provided below. It is advised that do not wait for the last minute to apply to avoid last minute hassles.

MP SET 2025 Application Fee and Late Fee

Candidates have to pay the application fee in order to complete their application process. The fee can be paid in online or offline mode. The candidates can also pay the application fee late, which means after the last date , but, with additional charges. Check the details below:

Category

Application Fee

Other Categories and Residents outside MP

₹ 500 + ₹40 (portal fee)

SC / ST / OBC (non-creamy layer), EWS, and Divyangjan natives of Madhya Pradesh

₹ 250 + ₹40 (portal fee)

Late Fee Payment (Phase 1)

₹ 3000 + ₹40 (portal fee)

Late Fee Payment (Phase 1)

₹ 25,000 + ₹40 (portal fee)

