MP SET 2025 Application Form Last Date Today - Apply Now at mppsc.mp.gov.in

MP SET 2025 Application Last Date: MPPSC is going to close the application portal for MP SET 2025 today, 20 November 2025. The candidates must apply fast without waiting for the last minute. The candidates who qualify the MP SET will be eligible to apply for the Assistant Professor / Librarian / Sports Officer posts in various colleges and Universities across the state. The application process was started on 25 October at mppsc.mp.gov.in and is going to close today.

MP SET 2025 Application Form Last Date

The candidates are advised to apply on time for the MP SET 2025 as the application portal will close today. The MP SET 2025 application form last date is 20 November 2025.

MP SET 2025 Overview

The MP SET is a qualifying exam which certifies the candidates to be eligible to teach in colleges and universities across the state. The candidates are required to score the minimum marks prescribed by the Commission in order to be considered qualified. Check the MP SET 2025 exam details below: