MP SET 2025 Application Form Last Date Today - Apply Now at mppsc.mp.gov.in

MP SET 2025 Application Last Date: MPPSC is going to close the application portal for MP SET 2025 today, 20 November 2025. The candidates must apply fast without waiting for the last minute. The candidates who qualify the MP SET will be eligible to apply for the Assistant Professor / Librarian / Sports Officer posts in various colleges and Universities across the state. The application process was started on 25 October at mppsc.mp.gov.in and is going to close today.
MP SET 2025 Application Form Last Date
The candidates are advised to apply on time for the MP SET 2025 as the application portal will close today. The MP SET 2025 application form last date is 20 November 2025.
MP SET 2025 Overview
The MP SET is a qualifying exam which certifies the candidates to be eligible to teach in colleges and universities across the state. The candidates are required to score the minimum marks prescribed by the Commission in order to be considered qualified. Check the MP SET 2025 exam details below:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Organising Body
|
MPPSC (Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission)
|
Exam Name
|
MP State Eligibility Test (MP SET) 2025
|
Notification No.
|
Advt. 01 / SET / 2025
|
Application Window
|
25 October to 20 November 2025
|
Correction Window
|
30 October to 22 November 2025
|
Exam Date
|
11 January 2026
|
Subjects
|
31 subjects for which the exam will be conducted
|
Application Mode
|
Online via MPPSC portal (mppsc.mp.gov.in) or MP Online
How to Apply for MP SET 2025
Candidates who haven’t applied yet and are eligible to appear for MP SET, must fill the application form at the earliest before the deadline. Follow the steps provided below:
-
Go to the MPPSC official website: mppsc.mp.gov.in.
-
Click on the “Apply Online” link given on the homepage. Now click on MP SET 2025.
-
A new page will open with the details of MP SET 2025.
-
Click on the Application Form link and check the declaration box.
-
Then click on “I Accept” and the application form will be opened.
-
Fill in all the details like Select subject for MP SET, educational details, personal details, marital status, residency details, exam centre selection, etc.
-
Upload the documents in the prescribed format.
-
Pay the application fee through online mode or through the Kiosks of Mponline in cash.
MP SET 2025 Application Form Link
Eligible and interested candidates must hurry up and apply for the MP SET 2025 through the direct link provided below. It is advised that do not wait for the last minute to apply to avoid last minute hassles.
Direct Link to Apply for MP SET 2025
MP SET 2025 Application Fee and Late Fee
Candidates have to pay the application fee in order to complete their application process. The fee can be paid in online or offline mode. The candidates can also pay the application fee late, which means after the last date , but, with additional charges. Check the details below:
|
Category
|
Application Fee
|
Other Categories and Residents outside MP
|
₹ 500 + ₹40 (portal fee)
|
SC / ST / OBC (non-creamy layer), EWS, and Divyangjan natives of Madhya Pradesh
|
₹ 250 + ₹40 (portal fee)
|
Late Fee Payment (Phase 1)
|
₹ 3000 + ₹40 (portal fee)
|
Late Fee Payment (Phase 1)
|
₹ 25,000 + ₹40 (portal fee)
