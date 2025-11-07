Bihar Board Date Sheet 2026 Soon; Check Expected BSEB Matric and Inter Time Table Here

Bihar Board Exam Date Sheet 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will release the Bihar Board Matric and Intermediate Exams 2026 Date Sheet soon. According to past year trends, the board is expected to hold the Bihar Board 10th, 12th exams 2026 in February 2026. The board has concluded the registrations for the BSEB board exams. Candidates will need to keep checking the official BSEB website for the date sheet at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

How to check BSEB Matric, Inter Exam Date Sheet 2026?

Concerned students will need to follow the mentioned steps to check the Bihar Board Exam Date 2026 Time Table for class 10 and 12 on the official website: