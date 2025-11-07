Bihar Board Date Sheet 2026 Soon; Check Expected BSEB Matric and Inter Time Table Here

Key Points
- Bihar Board will soon release the Bihar Board Matric and Intermediate Exams 2026 Date Sheet.
- Exams are expected in February 2026.
- Visit the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in for updates.
Bihar Board Exam Date Sheet 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will release the Bihar Board Matric and Intermediate Exams 2026 Date Sheet soon. According to past year trends, the board is expected to hold the Bihar Board 10th, 12th exams 2026 in February 2026. The board has concluded the registrations for the BSEB board exams. Candidates will need to keep checking the official BSEB website for the date sheet at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
How to check BSEB Matric, Inter Exam Date Sheet 2026?
Concerned students will need to follow the mentioned steps to check the Bihar Board Exam Date 2026 Time Table for class 10 and 12 on the official website:
- Visit the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
- On the homepage, under the ‘Students Section’, click on 'Examination Schedule'
- Press on ‘Bihar Board Matric Time Table 2026/Bihar Board Intermediate Time Table 2026’
- BSEB Inter/ Matric date sheet 2026 PDF will appear
- Check the dates and download for future reference
Based on the trends from the last five exam cycles, the BSEB Class 12 exams for 2026 are expected to begin in early February 2026, whereas the BSEB Class 10 exams for 2026 are expected to start in mid-February 2026.
