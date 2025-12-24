GATE Chemical Engineering Previous Year Question Paper with Answer, Download CH Question Paper PDF

GATE Chemical Engineering Question Paper PDF: Every aspirant who is going to appear in the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) Chemical Engineering (CH) exam 2026 must practice the GATE Chemical Engineering previous year question papers. Solving GATE Chemical Engineering previous year question papers will give valuable insights into the exam's structure, question styles, and level of difficulty. GATE 2026 is being conducted by IISc and all IITs, on behalf of the National Coordination Board (NCB), Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India. Candidates who qualify the GATE Exam can seek admission to Master's programs, Direct Doctoral programs and Doctoral programs in relevant branches of Engineering/Technology/Science/Architecture/Humanities in institutions supported by the Ministry of Education (MoE) and other Government agencies. The GATE score is also used by several Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) for recruitment. Here, you can find the GATE Chemical Engineering ten-year question paper with its answer key. The candidates can download the GATE Chemical Engineering previous year question paper of 2025, 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, and more.

GATE Chemical Engineering Question Papers 2026 In 2026, the official PDF of the GATE Chemical Engineering 2026 question paper, along with the answer key, will be released by IIT Guwahati on the official website of GATE 2026. The GATE Chemical Engineering 2026 question paper PDF can be downloaded through login on the web portal with your enrollment ID and password. We will provide a direct link to download the GATE Chemical Engineering 2026 question paper PDF once it is officially available. The candidates can find the previous year's GATE Chemical Engineering question paper PDFs with answer keys here. How to download the GATE Chemical Engineering Question Paper PDF 2026? After the GATE 2026 Exam, IIT Guwahati will release the GATE Chemical Engineering 2026 question paper on its official website. The candidates need to follow these steps to download the GATE Chemical Engineering 2026 question paper.

Step 5: Download the GATE CH 2026 question paper. GATE Chemical Engineering Question Paper 2026 Pattern The GATE Chemical Engineering paper includes various question types such as Multiple Choice, Multiple Select, and Numerical Answer Type questions covering General Aptitude, Engineering Mathematics, and core Chemical Engineering topics. The paper consists of 65 questions carrying 100 marks. The duration of the computer-based test is 3 hours. The table below summarises the key details of the GATE exam pattern for Chemical Engineering. GATE Chemical Engineering Exam Pattern Sections The paper consists of three sections General Aptitude

Engineering Mathematics

Chemical Engineering Total Number of Questions 65 Maximum Marks 100 Time Allotted 3 hours Mode of Exam Online Type of Questions Multiple choice Questions(MCQs)

Multiple Select Questions (MSQs)

Numerical Answer Type (NAT) Negative Marking 1/3 for 1 mark Que in MCQ

2/3 for 2 marks Ques in MCQ

No Negative marking in MSQ and NAT

GATE Chemical Engineering Previous Year Question Paper Solving previous year's question papers is essential for every GATE Chemical Engineering aspirant. This practice helps you become familiar with the exam's structure and the types of questions that are asked. By working through these papers, you'll not only identify the key concepts for the exam but also highlight your weak areas, showing you exactly where you need to focus on improving. GATE Chemical Engineering Question Paper 2025 The GATE 2025 exam was conducted on February 16, 2025, by IIT Roorkee in the forenoon session. As per the GATE Chemical Engineering paper analysis, the exam difficulty level was moderate to difficult. Here, we are providing the GATE Chemical Engineering 2025 question paper PDF with the answer key in the following table.

GATE CH Syllabus All the prospective candidates of GATE 2024 are advised to go through the GATE Chemical Engineering syllabus. The GATE Chemical Engineering exam consists of three sections, i.e. General Aptitude, Engineering Mathematics, and core Chemical Engineering subjects. The weightage of General Aptitude and Engineering Mathematics & Chemical Engineering is 15% and 85% respectively. Below is a list of Chemical Engineering topics for your reference. Engineering Mathematics Linear Algebra

Calculus

Differential Equations

Complex Variables

Probability and Statistics

Numerical Methods Chemical Engineering Process Calculations and Thermodynamics

Fluid Mechanics and Mechanical Operations

Heat Transfer

Mass Transfer

Chemical Reaction Engineering

Instrumentation and Process Control

Plant Design and Economics

Chemical Technology