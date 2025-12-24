GATE Chemical Engineering Previous Year Question Paper with Answer, Download CH Question Paper PDF

GATE Chemical Engineering Question Paper PDF: Every aspirant who is going to appear in the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) Chemical Engineering (CH) exam 2026 must practice the GATE Chemical Engineering previous year question papers. Solving GATE Chemical Engineering previous year question papers will give valuable insights into the exam's structure, question styles, and level of difficulty. GATE 2026 is being conducted by IISc and all IITs, on behalf of the National Coordination Board (NCB), Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India. Candidates who qualify the GATE Exam can seek admission to Master's programs, Direct Doctoral programs and Doctoral programs in relevant branches of Engineering/Technology/Science/Architecture/Humanities in institutions supported by the Ministry of Education (MoE) and other Government agencies. The GATE score is also used by several Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) for recruitment. Here, you can find the GATE Chemical Engineering ten-year question paper with its answer key. The candidates can download the GATE Chemical Engineering previous year question paper of 2025, 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, and more.
GATE Chemical Engineering Question Papers 2026
In 2026, the official PDF of the GATE Chemical Engineering 2026 question paper, along with the answer key, will be released by IIT Guwahati on the official website of GATE 2026. The GATE Chemical Engineering 2026 question paper PDF can be downloaded through login on the web portal with your enrollment ID and password. We will provide a direct link to download the GATE Chemical Engineering 2026 question paper PDF once it is officially available. The candidates can find the previous year's GATE Chemical Engineering question paper PDFs with answer keys here.
How to download the GATE Chemical Engineering Question Paper PDF 2026?
After the GATE 2026 Exam, IIT Guwahati will release the GATE Chemical Engineering 2026 question paper on its official website. The candidates need to follow these steps to download the GATE Chemical Engineering 2026 question paper.
-
Step 1: Visit the GATE 2026 official website
-
Step 2: Click on the question paper link
-
Step 3: Login with enrollment ID and password
-
Step 4: The question paper of GATE CH 2026 will be shown on the screen
-
Step 5: Download the GATE CH 2026 question paper.
GATE Chemical Engineering Question Paper 2026 Pattern
The GATE Chemical Engineering paper includes various question types such as Multiple Choice, Multiple Select, and Numerical Answer Type questions covering General Aptitude, Engineering Mathematics, and core Chemical Engineering topics. The paper consists of 65 questions carrying 100 marks. The duration of the computer-based test is 3 hours. The table below summarises the key details of the GATE exam pattern for Chemical Engineering.
|
GATE Chemical Engineering Exam Pattern
|
Sections
|
The paper consists of three sections
|
Total Number of Questions
|
65
|
Maximum Marks
|
100
|
Time Allotted
|
3 hours
|
Mode of Exam
|
Online
|
Type of Questions
|
|
Negative Marking
|
GATE Chemical Engineering Previous Year Question Paper
Solving previous year's question papers is essential for every GATE Chemical Engineering aspirant. This practice helps you become familiar with the exam's structure and the types of questions that are asked. By working through these papers, you'll not only identify the key concepts for the exam but also highlight your weak areas, showing you exactly where you need to focus on improving.
GATE Chemical Engineering Question Paper 2025
The GATE 2025 exam was conducted on February 16, 2025, by IIT Roorkee in the forenoon session. As per the GATE Chemical Engineering paper analysis, the exam difficulty level was moderate to difficult. Here, we are providing the GATE Chemical Engineering 2025 question paper PDF with the answer key in the following table.
|
GATE Chemical Engineering (CH) Question Paper 2025
|
GATE Chemical Engineering Question Paper 2025
|
Question Paper
|
Answer Key
|
GATE CH 2025 Question Paper
GATE Chemical Engineering Question Paper with Solution PDF
Solving previous year's question papers is extremely beneficial for GATE Chemical Engineering aspirants. This practice helps you understand the exam's format and boosts your confidence. By working through these papers, you can identify your strong and weak areas and gain key insights into the most important topics. We provide the GATE Chemical Engineering previous year's question papers and their answer keys to help you prepare.
|
GATE CH Previous Year Question Paper with Solution PDF
|
GATE Question Paper Download Year
|
Question Paper PDF Link
|
Answer Key Link
|
GATE CH 2024 Question Paper
|
GATE CH 2023 Question Paper
|
GATE Chemical Engineering 2022
|
GATE Chemical Engineering 2021
|
GATE Chemical Engineering 2020 Question Paper
|
GATE Chemical Engineering 2019 Question Paper
|
GATE Chemical Engineering 2018 Question Paper
|
GATE Chemical Engineering 2017 Question Paper
|
GATE Chemical Engineering 2016 Question Paper
|
GATE Chemical Engineering 2015 Question Paper
|
GATE Chemical Engineering 2014 Question Paper
|
GATE Chemical Engineering 2013 Question Paper
GATE CH Syllabus
All the prospective candidates of GATE 2024 are advised to go through the GATE Chemical Engineering syllabus. The GATE Chemical Engineering exam consists of three sections, i.e. General Aptitude, Engineering Mathematics, and core Chemical Engineering subjects. The weightage of General Aptitude and Engineering Mathematics & Chemical Engineering is 15% and 85% respectively. Below is a list of Chemical Engineering topics for your reference.
Engineering Mathematics
-
Linear Algebra
-
Calculus
-
Differential Equations
-
Complex Variables
-
Probability and Statistics
-
Numerical Methods
Chemical Engineering
-
Process Calculations and Thermodynamics
-
Fluid Mechanics and Mechanical Operations
-
Heat Transfer
-
Mass Transfer
-
Chemical Reaction Engineering
-
Instrumentation and Process Control
-
Plant Design and Economics
-
Chemical Technology
GATE Chemical Engineering Subject Wise Weightage
Based on an analysis of past years' papers, we have compiled the section-wise weightage. The following table will give you insights into the important topics of the GATE Chemical Engineering syllabus.
|
Section
|
Weightage Percentage
|
Number of Questions
|
Engineering Mathematics
|
11-13
|
7-9
|
Process Calculations and Thermodynamics
|
3-5
|
2-4
|
Fluid Mechanics and Mechanical Operations
|
11-13
|
7-9
|
Heat Transfer
|
8-10
|
5-7
|
Mass Transfer
|
11-13
|
7-9
|
Chemical Reaction Engineering
|
12-14
|
8-10
|
Instrumentation and Process Control
|
7-9
|
4-6
|
Plant Design and Economics
|
3-5
|
2-4
|
Chemical Technology
|
5-7
|
3-5
Why Solve the GATE Chemical Engineering Previous Year Question Paper PDF?
Solving the GATE Chemical Engineering previous year papers plays an important role in your exam preparation journey. Practising GATE Chemical Engineering previous year question papers offers multiple benefits that can comprehensively enhance your preparation.
-
Solving previous year papers helps you become familiar with the question types, marking scheme, and time constraints, which can improve your test-taking strategy.
-
It aids in refining study plans and focusing on areas that need improvement.
-
Practising GATE Chemical Engineering past year papers creates a simulated exam environment, making the candidates more comfortable on the actual test day.
-
It gives you a fair idea about the level of difficulty of the questions asked in the exam.
-
Helps to identify the strengths and weaknesses in various topics.
-
Enhances the problem-solving skills of the candidate.
Also check,
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation