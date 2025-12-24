CAT 2025 Results​ OUT: Official link iimcat.ac.in to download Exam scorecard PDF here

Key Points
- IIM Kozhikode has released the CAT 2025 Results today, December 24, 2025.
- Candidates can download scorecards from the official website at iimcat.ac.in.
- The scorecard is useful for further admission rounds of admisison.
CAT 2025 Result: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Kozhikode has released the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 Results today, December 24, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to download the scorecards at iimcat.ac.in. The online scorecards will be useful for further rounds of admission, including Written Ability Test (WAT), Personal Interview (PI), and Group Discussion (GD). Candidates can check the link to download the result scorecard here.
CAT 2025 Key Highlights
Check the following table carrying the important information of CAT 2025 Result. Candidates can check the important details of CAT 2025 Exam and the result scorecards:
|Overview
|Details
|Event name
|CAT 2025 Result
|Exam name
|Common Admission Test (CAT)
|Board name
|Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Kozhikode
|Academic year
|2025-26
|Official website
|iimcat.ac.in
|Frequency
|Annual
|Stream
|Management
|Level
|Postgraduate (PG)
|Frequency
|Annual
|Exam date
|November 30, 2025
|Final answer key release date
|December 17, 2025
|Result date
|December 24, 2025
|Test centres
|170
|Exam slots
|3
|Login credentials
|User IDPassword
How to download the CAT 2025 Result Scorecard?
Candidates can follow the steps mentioned here to download the CAT 2025 Result Scorecard from the official website:
- Visit the official website at iimcat.ac.in
- Click on the ‘Result’ link
- Enter your User ID and Password and submit to login
- In the dashboard, click on the tab for result
- CAT 2025 Result Scorecard will appear
- Review and download for future use
DIRECT LINK - CAT 2025 Login
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation