CAT 2025 Results​ OUT: Official link iimcat.ac.in to download Exam scorecard PDF here

CAT 2025 Result: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Kozhikode has released the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 Results today, December 24, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to download the scorecards at iimcat.ac.in. The online scorecards will be useful for further rounds of admission, including Written Ability Test (WAT), Personal Interview (PI), and Group Discussion (GD). Candidates can check the link to download the result scorecard here.

CAT 2025 Key Highlights

Check the following table carrying the important information of CAT 2025 Result. Candidates can check the important details of CAT 2025 Exam and the result scorecards: