CAT Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links
News

CAT 2025 Results​ OUT: Official link iimcat.ac.in to download Exam scorecard PDF here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Dec 24, 2025, 15:46 IST

IIM Kozhikode has released the CAT 2025 Results today, December 24, 2025. Candidates can download scorecards from the official website, iimcat.ac.in. The scorecard is useful for further rounds of admission.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
IIM Kozhikode has released the CAT 2025 Results today, December 24, 2025.
IIM Kozhikode has released the CAT 2025 Results today, December 24, 2025.
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • IIM Kozhikode has released the CAT 2025 Results today, December 24, 2025.
  • Candidates can download scorecards from the official website at iimcat.ac.in.
  • The scorecard is useful for further admission rounds of admisison.

CAT 2025 Result: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Kozhikode has released the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 Results today, December 24, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to download the scorecards at iimcat.ac.in. The online scorecards will be useful for further rounds of admission, including Written Ability Test (WAT), Personal Interview (PI), and Group Discussion (GD). Candidates can check the link to download the result scorecard here. 

CAT 2025 Key Highlights

Check the following table carrying the important information of CAT 2025 Result. Candidates can check the important details of CAT 2025 Exam and the result scorecards: 

Overview  Details 
Event name  CAT 2025 Result
Exam name Common Admission Test (CAT)
Board name  Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Kozhikode
Academic year  2025-26
Official website  iimcat.ac.in
Frequency  Annual 
Stream  Management 
Level  Postgraduate (PG) 
Frequency  Annual 
Exam date  November 30, 2025
Final answer key release date  December 17, 2025
Result date  December 24, 2025
Test centres  170
Exam slots  3
Login credentials  User IDPassword 

How to download the CAT 2025 Result Scorecard? 

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned here to download the CAT 2025 Result Scorecard from the official website:

  1. Visit the official website at iimcat.ac.in
  2. Click on the ‘Result’ link
  3. Enter your User ID and Password and submit to login
  4. In the dashboard, click on the tab for result 
  5. CAT 2025 Result Scorecard will appear
  6. Review and download for future use

DIRECT LINK - CAT 2025 Login

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News