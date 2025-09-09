GATE CSE Syllabus 2026, Check Computer Science & Information Technology Important Topics, Download PDF

GATE CSE Syllabus 2026: The GATE 2026 syllabus for Computer Science and Information Technology (CS & IT) has been officially released by IIT Guwahati along with the exam notification. For every aspirant, going through the complete GATE CSE Syllabus is the first and most important step before starting preparation. A well-planned study strategy is only possible when you clearly know what topics will be covered in the exam. The purpose of GATE is not just to check memory-based learning, but to evaluate a student’s conceptual clarity, problem-solving ability, and analytical thinking across all subjects. Performing well in GATE 2026 will open opportunities for admission to postgraduate programs (M.Tech, MS, PhD) in IITs, NITs, IIITs, and other reputed institutes. In addition, many public sector undertakings (PSUs) also use GATE scores for recruitment, which makes the exam even more important.

GATE CSE Syllabus 2026 The GATE exam is designed to test how well a student has understood the core subjects studied during their undergraduate program in engineering and science. In the case of Computer Science and IT, this includes important areas like Engineering Mathematics, Digital Logic, Computer Organisation and Architecture, Programming and Data Structures, Algorithms, Theory of Computation, Compiler Design, Operating Systems, Databases, and Computer Networks. Engineering Mathematics Discrete Mathematics: Propositional and first order logic. Sets, relations, functions, partial orders and lattices. Monoids, Groups. Graphs: connectivity, matching, coloring. Combinatorics: counting, recurrence relations, generating functions.

Linear Algebra: Matrices, determinants, system of linear equations, eigenvalues and eigenvectors, LU decomposition.

Calculus: Limits, continuity and differentiability. Maxima and minima. Mean value theorem. Integration.

Probability and Statistics: Random variables. Uniform, normal, exponential, poisson and binomial distributions. Mean, median, mode and standard deviation. Conditional probability and Bayes theorem.

Digital Logic Boolean algebra. Combinational and sequential circuits. Minimization. Number representations and computer arithmetic (fixed and floating point). Computer Organisation and Architecture Machine instructions and addressing modes. ALU, data-path, and control unit. Instruction pipelining, pipeline hazards. Memory hierarchy: cache, main memory, and secondary storage; I/O interface(interrupt and DMA mode). Programming and Data Structures Programming in C. Recursion. Arrays, stacks, queues, linked lists, trees, binary search trees, binary heaps, graphs. Algorithms Searching, sorting, hashing. Asymptotic worst case time and space complexity. Algorithm design techniques: greedy, dynamic programming and divide-and-conquer. Graph traversals, minimum spanning trees, shortest paths

Theory of Computation Regular expressions and finite automata. Context-free grammars and push-down automata. Regular and contex-free languages, pumping lemma. Turing machines and undecidability. Compiler Design Lexical analysis, parsing, syntax-directed translation. Runtime environments. Intermediate code generation. Local optimisation, Data flow analyses: constant propagation, liveness analysis, common subexpression elimination Operating System System calls, processes, threads, inter-process communication, concurrency and synchronisation. Deadlock. CPU and I/O scheduling. Memory management and virtual memory. File systems. Databases ER-model. Relational model: relational algebra, tuple calculus, SQL. Integrity constraints, normal forms. File organization, indexing (e.g., B and B+ trees). Transactions and concurrency control.

Computer Networks Concept of layering: OSI and TCP/IP Protocol Stacks; Basics of packet, circuit and virtual circuit switching; Data link layer: framing, error detection, Medium Access Control, Ethernet bridging; Routing protocols: shortest path, flooding, distance vector and link state routing; Fragmentation and IP addressing, IPv4, CIDR notation, Basics of IP support protocols (ARP, DHCP, ICMP), Network Address Translation (NAT); Transport layer: flow control and congestion control, UDP, TCP, sockets; Application layer protocols: DNS, SMTP, HTTP, FTP, Email. GATE CSE Syllabus 2026: Official PDF This year IIT Guwahati will release GATE CSE 2026 Syllabus PDF.

GATE CSE Syllabus Topic-wise weightage In the GATE CSE exam, a total of 85 % weightage is given to the core GATE CSE syllabus(Including 13 % to engineering mathematics) and 15% weightage to General Aptitude. GATE CSE topic-wise weightage is prepared by analysing the past year's papers. This analysis will help the candidates to know the important topics from core Computer Science. Topic Weightage Percentage Engineering Mathematics 13 Digital Logic 6-8 Computer Organization and Architecture 5-7 Programming and Data Structures 10-12 Algorithms 5-7 Theory of Computation 7-9 Compiler Design 4-6 Operating System 9-10 Databases 5-7 Computer Networks 8-10 How to Prepare GATE CSE Syllabus 2026? The GATE exam preparation requires a well-planned and structured preparation strategy to excel in this exam. Here, we discuss some points which an aspirant needs to keep in mind while preparing for the GATE exam.

Understand the Syllabus: First of all, you should familiarise yourself with the latest GATE CSE syllabus to get an idea of the topics that will be covered in the exam.

Create a Study Plan: After analysing the syllabus, create a study plan that covers all the topics mentioned in the syllabus. Allocate specific time for each topic according to your strengths and weaknesses

Clear Basic Concepts: Focus on developing conceptual clarity of all the topics given in the GATE CSE syllabus. Understand the core concepts thoroughly.

Practice Previous Year Papers: Solve previous years' question papers to get an idea about the exam pattern and the types of questions asked in previous years. It will help you identify your strengths and weaknesses and also give you a fair idea of important topics.

Take Mock Tests: Regularly take mock tests to get familiar with the actual exam environment. This will help you track your preparation progress, identify weak areas, and improve your time management skills. Analyse your performance after each mock test to identify the topics that require further attention and revise the respective topics.

Create Short Notes: Create short and effective notes for quick revision. This will help you during the last weeks before the exam.