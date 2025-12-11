UPSC CDS 1 2026: Notification Out For 451 Posts, Check Eligibility, Selection Process And Others

UPSC CDS 1 2026 Notification: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the CDS 1 notification on its official website. Candidates willing to become a part of prestigious institutions including Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air Force Academy (AFA), or Officers Training Academy (OTA) can apply for the UPSC CDS 1 in online mode at upsc.gov.in / upsconline.nic.in. You can download the UPSC CDS 1 2026 Notification notification pdf which consists of all the crucial details of the exam like eligibility, exam schedule, syllabus, pattern, and more. Under the recruitment drive, a total of 451 posts are to be filled across the country.
UPSC CDS 1 Notification 2026
The Commission has released the CDS 1 notification 2025 in the form of PDF for 451 posts. The notification pdf consists of all crucial details including important dates, application process, exam pattern, syllabus, eligibility, selection process etc and others. You can download the pdf directly through the link given below-
|UPSC CDS 1 2026 Notification
|Download PDF
UPSC CDS 1 Notification 2026 Overview
The Combined Defence Services (CDS) Exam which is a national-level entrance examination provides candidates to become a part of prestigious institutions of the country including Indian Armed Forces, which includes the Indian Army, Indian Navy, and Indian Air Force. Have a look of all the crucial details of the UPSC CDS 1 drive-
|Event
|Details
|Conducting body
|Union Public Service Commission
|Exam name
|Combined Defence Services Examination
|Exam Level
|National
|CDS Selection Process
|Written test and interview
|Exam frequency
|Twice a year
|Subjects in the exam
|Maths, English and General Ability Test (GAT)
|Eligibility
|Graduation passed or are appearing
|Mode of exam
|Offline, i.e. pen and paper mode
|Exam website
|upsc.gov.in
UPSC CDS 1 2025 Vacancy Details
Under the recruitment drive, a total of 451 posts are to be filled in different disciplines including Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air Force Academy (AFA), or Officers Training Academy (OTA). Check details of the posts-
|Departments
|Number of posts
|Indian Military Academy IMA
|100
|Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala
|26
|Air Force Academy, Hyderabad
|32
|Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai (Madras)(Men)
|275
|Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai (Madras) Women (NT)
|18
How To Apply For CDS 1 2026?
To apply for CDS 1 Notification, candidates will have to visit the official website and log in to their registered account or register for the OTR. You can follow the steps given below to apply for CDS posts-
Step 1: First of all click on the CDS 1 exam link available on the official website.
Step 2: Now go through the guidelines and upload the photograph, signature, and Photo Identity card
Step 3: Now make the application fee for the CDS 1 exam as mentioned in the notification.
Step 4: After submitting fee and documents, finally, submit the application form
Step 5: You will get a confirmation message on your registered mobile number and email id.
Step 6: Save the application form for future reference.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation