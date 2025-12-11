UPSC CDS 1 2026: Notification Out For 451 Posts, Check Eligibility, Selection Process And Others

UPSC CDS 1 2026 Notification: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the CDS 1 notification on its official website. Candidates willing to become a part of prestigious institutions including Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air Force Academy (AFA), or Officers Training Academy (OTA) can apply for the UPSC CDS 1 in online mode at upsc.gov.in / upsconline.nic.in. You can download the UPSC CDS 1 2026 Notification notification pdf which consists of all the crucial details of the exam like eligibility, exam schedule, syllabus, pattern, and more. Under the recruitment drive, a total of 451 posts are to be filled across the country. UPSC CDS 1 Notification 2026 The Commission has released the CDS 1 notification 2025 in the form of PDF for 451 posts. The notification pdf consists of all crucial details including important dates, application process, exam pattern, syllabus, eligibility, selection process etc and others. You can download the pdf directly through the link given below-

UPSC CDS 1 2026 Notification Download PDF UPSC CDS 1 Notification 2026 Overview The Combined Defence Services (CDS) Exam which is a national-level entrance examination provides candidates to become a part of prestigious institutions of the country including Indian Armed Forces, which includes the Indian Army, Indian Navy, and Indian Air Force. Have a look of all the crucial details of the UPSC CDS 1 drive- Event Details Conducting body Union Public Service Commission Exam name Combined Defence Services Examination Exam Level National CDS Selection Process Written test and interview Exam frequency Twice a year Subjects in the exam Maths, English and General Ability Test (GAT) Eligibility Graduation passed or are appearing Mode of exam Offline, i.e. pen and paper mode Exam website upsc.gov.in