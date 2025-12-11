EMRS Admit Card 2025 OUT
Focus
UPSC CDS 1 2026: Notification Out For 451 Posts, Check Eligibility, Selection Process And Others

By Manish Kumar
Dec 11, 2025, 17:40 IST

UPSC CDS Notification 2026:  The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the CDS 1 notification on its official website. A total of 451 posts are to  be filled through the recruitment drive in different defence institutions. Check all details including important dates, syllabus, exam pattern, answers, result, and more.

UPSC CDS 1 2026 Notification: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the CDS 1 notification on its official website. Candidates willing to become a part of prestigious institutions including Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air Force Academy (AFA), or Officers Training Academy (OTA) can apply for the UPSC CDS 1 in online mode at upsc.gov.in / upsconline.nic.in. You can download the UPSC CDS 1 2026 Notification notification pdf which consists of all the crucial details of the exam like eligibility, exam schedule, syllabus, pattern, and more. Under the recruitment drive, a total of 451 posts are to be filled across the country.

UPSC CDS 1 Notification 2026

The Commission has released the CDS 1 notification 2025 in the form of PDF for 451 posts. The notification pdf consists of all crucial details including important dates, application process, exam pattern, syllabus, eligibility, selection process etc and others. You can download the pdf directly through the link given below-

UPSC CDS 1 2026 Notification  Download PDF

UPSC CDS 1 Notification 2026 Overview

The Combined Defence Services (CDS) Exam which is a national-level entrance examination provides candidates to become a part of prestigious institutions of the  country including  Indian Armed Forces, which includes the Indian Army, Indian Navy, and Indian Air Force. Have a look of all the crucial details of the UPSC CDS 1 drive-

Event  Details 
Conducting body Union Public Service Commission
Exam name  Combined Defence Services Examination
Exam Level National
CDS Selection Process  Written test and interview
Exam frequency  Twice a year
Subjects in the exam  Maths, English and General Ability Test (GAT)
Eligibility Graduation passed or are appearing
Mode of exam Offline, i.e. pen and paper mode
Exam website  upsc.gov.in

UPSC CDS 1 2025 Vacancy Details 

Under the recruitment drive, a total of 451 posts  are to be filled in different disciplines including Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air Force Academy (AFA), or Officers Training Academy (OTA). Check details of the posts-

Departments  Number of posts 
Indian Military Academy IMA 100
Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala 26
Air Force Academy, Hyderabad 32
Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai (Madras)(Men) 275
Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai (Madras)  Women (NT) 18

How To Apply For CDS 1 2026?

To apply for CDS 1 Notification, candidates will have to visit the official website and log in to their registered account or register for the OTR. You can follow the steps given below to apply for CDS posts-


Step 1: First of all click on the CDS 1 exam link available on the official website.
Step 2: Now go through the guidelines and upload the photograph, signature, and Photo Identity card
Step 3: Now make the application fee for the CDS 1 exam as mentioned in the notification.
Step 4: After submitting fee and documents, finally, submit the application form
Step 5: You will get a confirmation message on your registered mobile number and email id.
Step 6: Save the application form for future reference.

 

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media.

.
... Read More

