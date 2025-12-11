EMRS Admit Card 2025 OUT
Current Affairs One-Liners 11 Dec 2025: India's First Indigenous Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vessel

By Bagesh Yadav
Dec 11, 2025

Here are today's one-liner Current Affairs in a new format. These updates are very important from the examination point of view and will be helpful in your preparation. Today's main highlights include topics related to the Asian Youth Para Games 2025 and the indigenously built Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vessel.

  1. Which app did Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Patil recently launch - Sujalam Bharat App
  2. With whom has the Gati Shakti University partnered to promote knowledge sharing, joint curriculum development, and research - Amazon
  3. Which festival has recently been included in UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity - Deepawali
  4. In which city was India's first indigenously built Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vessel inaugurated - Varanasi
  5. Which city is hosting the Global AI Show 2025 - Abu Dhabi
  6. Who has become the first Indian bowler to take at least 100 wickets in all three formats: Test, ODI, and T20I - Jasprit Bumrah
  7. Which Indian recently won two gold medals at the Asian Youth Para Games in Dubai - Abdul Qadir Indori
  8. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has increased its development rate forecast for India for 2025-26 from 6.5 percent to how much - 7.2 percent

India's First Hydrogen Train

