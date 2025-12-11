India and Brunei Formalize Defence Ties with Maiden Joint Working Group Meeting

India and Brunei have held the first meeting of their Joint Working Group (JWG) on Defence Cooperation in New Delhi, signalling the shift to a more structured, institutional framework for their defence relationship. Deepening military ties, enhancing maritime security in the Indo-Pacific, and exploring new vistas in defence technology and industry collaboration were discussed during the meeting.

Launch of the Joint Working Group

The maiden JWG meeting marked the formal operationalization of a dedicated mechanism to steer India–Brunei defence engagement. Before the discussions began, both sides signed the Terms of Reference, thereby formally establishing the JWG with its scope and working procedures.

The JWG is mandated to regularly review the status of current defence cooperation and identify new avenues for collaboration in order to ensure continuity beyond individual visits or ad hoc dialogues. By institutionalizing the process, India and Brunei thus aim to make their defence partnership more predictable, focused and outcome-oriented.