SLAT 2026 Mock Test on November 11, Apply at slat-test.org

SLAT 2026 Mock Test: Symbiosis International University will begin the SLAT 2026 mock test on November 11, 2025. Candidates appearing for the SLAT 2026 exam can attempt the mock test through the link available on the official website.

According to the official notification issued, the CLAT 2026 mock test will be held from 8 PM. To attempt the mock test, students can visit the official website and login using their username and password. The same will be shared via SMS, WhatsApp, and Email. The last date for candidates to register for the SLAT 2026 mock test is November 9, 2025.

SLAT Mock Test will be an MCQ test. Each question will have four responses from which candidates must choose the correct answer. SLAT 2026 mock test will have 5 Sections, namely - Logical Reasoning - 12, Legal Reasoning - 12, Analytical Reasoning - 12, Reading Comprehension - 12, and General Knowledge - 12. Candidates can attempt the SLAT 2026 mock test on the official website - slat-test.org. Candidates can also attempt the mock test directly through the direct link will be available on this page.