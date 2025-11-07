SLAT 2026 Mock Test on November 11, Apply at slat-test.org

Key Points
- SLAT 2026 mock test to be held on November 11, 2025
- Apply for the mock test at slat-test.org until November 9, 2025
- Mock test link. user name and password to be shared via SMS, WhatsApp or email
SLAT 2026 Mock Test: Symbiosis International University will begin the SLAT 2026 mock test on November 11, 2025. Candidates appearing for the SLAT 2026 exam can attempt the mock test through the link available on the official website.
According to the official notification issued, the CLAT 2026 mock test will be held from 8 PM. To attempt the mock test, students can visit the official website and login using their username and password. The same will be shared via SMS, WhatsApp, and Email. The last date for candidates to register for the SLAT 2026 mock test is November 9, 2025.
SLAT Mock Test will be an MCQ test. Each question will have four responses from which candidates must choose the correct answer. SLAT 2026 mock test will have 5 Sections, namely - Logical Reasoning - 12, Legal Reasoning - 12, Analytical Reasoning - 12, Reading Comprehension - 12, and General Knowledge - 12. Candidates can attempt the SLAT 2026 mock test on the official website - slat-test.org. Candidates can also attempt the mock test directly through the direct link will be available on this page.
SLAT 2026 Mock Test: Key Points
-
Mock Test Timing: The Mock Test will be available on Tuesday, 11th November 2025, from 10:00 AM to 08:00 PM. You can attempt the test anytime during this period.
-
Login Details: The Mock Test link, username, and password will be shared via SMS, WhatsApp, and Email to the contact details provided during your Symbiosis Law Admission Test (SLAT) registration.
-
Single Attempt: Candidates are allowed only one attempt for the Mock Test
-
Login from One Device: Candidates can login using only one device. Multiple logins from different devices may result in your account being blocked.
-
Device Recommendation: For a seamless experience, it is recommended to use a desktop or laptop to attempt the test. Avoid using mobile devices for the test.
-
Stable Environment & Internet: Candidates must have a stable environment and ensure that they have a reliable internet connection throughout the test.
-
Login Issues: If you're unable to login, please be patient and try again after some time. If the issue persists, try logging in from an incognito mode.
-
Support: For any issues or doubts during the Mock Test, please contact us at 9071013499.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation