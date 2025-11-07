CBSE Class 10 Hindi Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: Check Chapter-Wise Topics, And Exercises Removed

To excel in your CBSE Class 10 Hindi exam, strategic preparation is crucial. For the academic year 2025-26, the CBSE board has implemented a revised syllabus, removing specific topics. This update is vital as it allows you to optimize your study time by focusing solely on the content that will be assessed. Understanding the deleted syllabus is key to efficient and effective preparation. By knowing which topics are excluded, you can avoid unnecessary study, thereby reducing stress and enhancing your potential for a high score. This focused approach ensures your efforts are directed towards essential material, leading to improved exam performance. Check: CBSE Class 10th Hindi A Syllabus 2025-26 and CBSE Class 10th Hindi B Syllabus 2025-26 CBSE Class 10 Hindi Deleted Syllabus 2025-26 The Class 10 Hindi syllabus continues to follow the rationalised structure from previous years. Certain prose, poems, grammar portions, and workbook units have been removed.

CBSE Class 10 Hindi- A Deleted Syllabus 2025-26 For the academic session 2025–26, CBSE has retained most of the deletions made in 2023–24 for Hindi Course A. Chapters from both Kshitij Part-II and Kritika Part-II have been removed from the syllabus. These include selected prose and poetry lessons that will not be assessed in the board exam. Deleted Chapters – Kshitij Part-II: Poetry Section:

देव सवैया, कवित (पूरा पाठ)



गिरिजा कुमार माथुर- छाया मत छूना (पूरा पाठ)



ऋतुराज- कन्यादान (पूरा पाठ)

Prose Section:

महावीर प्रसाद द्विवेदी- शिक्षा के विरोध कुतर्कों का खंडन (पूरा पाठ)



सर्वेशवर दयाल सक्सेना- मानवीय करूणा की दिव्य चमक (पूरा पाठ) Deleted Chapters – Kritika Part-II: एही ठैया झुलनी हेरानी हो रामा! (पूरा पाठ)

जार्ज पंचम की नाक (पूरा पाठ) CBSE Class 10 Hindi- B Deleted Syllabus 2025-26

For Hindi Course B, deletions remain applicable from Sparsh Part-II, while Sanchayan Part-II continues without any changes. Three chapters have been removed from the Sparsh textbook. Deleted Chapters – Sparsh Part-II: बिहारी – दोहे

महादेवी वर्मा – मधुर-मधुर मेरे दीपक जल

अंतोन चेखव: गिरगिट Note: No chapter has been deleted from Sanchayan Part-II. CBSE Class 10 Board Exams to Be Held Twice from 2026 Starting in 2026, CBSE Class 10 board exams will be held twice yearly. The mandatory first exam in mid-February 2026 will cover the complete 2025–26 syllabus, excluding deleted topics. An optional second exam in May 2026 allows students to re-appear in up to three subjects (Science, Maths, Hindi, or languages) to improve their scores. The higher score will be recorded on the final mark sheet, and this exam will also follow the full CBSE syllabus, excluding deleted portions.