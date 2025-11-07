ICSE Class 10 Computer Applications Exam Pattern 2025-26: Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme and Topic-wise Weightage

ICSE Class 10 Computer Applications Exam Pattern 2025-26: The ICSE Class 10 Computer Applications Exam 2026 is expected to be conducted in February and March 2026 by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE). Students appearing for this subject should be well aware of the latest exam pattern, marking scheme, and internal assessment criteria to prepare effectively.

Understanding the structure of both theory and practical components helps in balanced preparation and better time management during exams. The paper tests students’ conceptual understanding, coding efficiency, and application skills in Java programming. Check this article for the detailed ICSE Class 10 Computer Applications Exam Pattern 2025–26, including marks distribution, section-wise weightage, and evaluation criteria for internal assessment.