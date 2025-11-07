WBSSC SLST Result 2025
ICSE Class 10 Computer Applications Exam Pattern 2025-26: Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme and Topic-wise Weightage

By Aayesha Sharma
Nov 7, 2025, 17:43 IST

ICSE Class 10 Computer Applications Exam Pattern 2025–26 explains the marking scheme, paper structure, and internal assessment process. It helps students understand section-wise weightage, theory and practical distribution, and evaluation criteria to prepare effectively for the upcoming February–March 2026 board exams.

ICSE Class 10 Computer Applications Exam Pattern 2025-26
ICSE Class 10 Computer Applications Exam Pattern 2025-26: The ICSE Class 10 Computer Applications Exam 2026 is expected to be conducted in February and March 2026 by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE). Students appearing for this subject should be well aware of the latest exam pattern, marking scheme, and internal assessment criteria to prepare effectively. 

Understanding the structure of both theory and practical components helps in balanced preparation and better time management during exams. The paper tests students’ conceptual understanding, coding efficiency, and application skills in Java programming. Check this article for the detailed ICSE Class 10 Computer Applications Exam Pattern 2025–26, including marks distribution, section-wise weightage, and evaluation criteria for internal assessment.

ICSE Class 10 Computer Applications Exam Pattern 2025-26 and Marking Scheme

ICSE Class 10 Computer Applications Exam Pattern 2025–26 helps students understand the paper structure, marking scheme, and time distribution for better exam preparation. Check the detailed exam pattern and weightage below:

Paper Name

Computer Applications 

Theory paper

100 

Internal Assessment

100

Weightage

Theory paper 50% + Internal Assessment 50%

Time allowed

2 Hours (Extra 15 minutes to read the question paper during which students cannot write)

Number of parts

2 (Section A and Section B)

Section A

Compulsory (40 marks)

Section B

Internal Choices (60 Marks)

ICSE Class 10 Computer Applications Board Exam 2025 Internal Assessment

ICSE Class 10 Computer Applications Internal Assessment 2025 evaluates students' practical and coding skills based on specific performance criteria. The detailed marks distribution and evaluation parameters are given below:

Evaluation Criteria for ICSE Class 10 Board Exam 2025 Computer Applications

Examiner

Marks

Internal Examiner (Subject Teacher)

50

External Examiner

50

Criteria  (50 marks)

Class Design (10 marks)

Variable Description (10 marks)

Coding and Documentation (10 marks)

Execution OR Output (20 marks)

Excellent

10

10

10

20

Good

8

8

8

16

Fair

6

6

6

12

Poor

4

4

4

8

