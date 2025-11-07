JEE Main 2026: IIT Hyderabad’s Most Popular Courses This Year

JEE Main 2026: The most recent Joint Implementation Committee (JIC) report, which shows a steady increase in candidate preferences for nearly all four-year undergraduate programs in 2025, validates IIT Hyderabad's rising stature among engineering aspirants. The Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) program solidly held its top spot, reflecting national tendencies toward high-tech fields. From 23,349 in 2024 to 26,572 in 2025, the number of candidates choosing CSE increased dramatically by 13.80 percent. The growing prospects in cybersecurity, data science, and artificial intelligence are closely related to this persistent demand.
The Artificial Intelligence (AI) program, which took second place, is not far behind in popularity. It attracted 23,632 candidates in 2025, up from 20,682 the year before, showing an even greater growth rate of 14.26%. IIT Hyderabad's strategic dedication to research-led learning in machine learning, robotics, and automation fields that are highly sought after by major recruiters is demonstrated by the course's increasing popularity. A balanced, all-encompassing appeal for the institute's varied technical programs was also confirmed by the healthy increases in traditional core areas like mechanical and civil technology.
Top Programmes With the Highest Choice Count in IIT Hyderabad
IIT Hyderabad's Artificial Intelligence (AI) program attracted 23,632 applicants in 2025, up 14.26% from 20,682 in 2024. This increasing popularity demonstrates the institute's effective emphasis on research-led learning in robotics, automation, and machine learning, which is highly regarded by top recruiters.
|
Subject
|
Choice count 2025
|
Choice count 2024
|
% change
|
Chemical Engineering
|
14449
|
12955
|
11.53222694
|
Civil Engineering
|
14321
|
12637
|
13.32594761
|
Computational Engineering
|
14721
|
12787
|
15.12473606
|
Industrial Chemistry
|
8335
|
7128
|
16.9332211
|
Electrical Engineering (IC Design and Technology)
|
17156
|
14725
|
16.50933786
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
26572
|
23349
|
13.80358902
|
Electrical Engineering
|
21499
|
19036
|
12.93864257
|
Engineering Physics
|
10221
|
9014
|
13.39028178
|
Engineering Space
|
9330
|
8245
|
13.1594906
|
Mathematics and Computing
|
19115
|
16984
|
12.54710316
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
19035
|
16829
|
13.10832492
|
Materials Science and Metallurgical Engineering
|
10498
|
9189
|
14.24529329
|
Artificial Intelligence
|
23632
|
20682
|
14.26361087
|
Biomedical Engineering
|
8211
|
6967
|
17.85560499
|
Biotechnology and Bioinformatics
|
9169
|
7935
|
15.55135476
|
Biotechnology and Bioinformatics
|
9169
|
7935
|
15.55135476
IIT Hyderabad: Program Growth Highlights
Here are the key growth highlights for IIT Hyderabad's programs in 2025:
-
Biomedical Engineering Surge: At 17.85% (6,967 to 8,211 candidates), Biomedical Engineering demonstrated the sharpest growth, indicating growing interest in the combination of engineering and healthcare.
-
Industrial Chemistry Jump: Students' enthusiasm in research-intensive applied sciences has been rekindled, as evidenced by Industrial Chemistry's notable 16.93% increase.
-
Electrical Engineering Focus: Due to the growing national emphasis on semiconductor and chip design expertise, Electrical Engineering (IC Design) expanded by 16.50%.
-
Mechanical Engineering Demand: The traditional Mechanical Engineering stream had a robust 13.10% gain, indicating continued faith and optimism for careers in traditional engineering fields.
-
Stability in Civil Engineering: Civil Engineering saw a comparable strong rise of 13.33%, demonstrating the fundamental engineering disciplines' ongoing, steady attraction to candidates.
-
Emerging Tech Growth: Courses like Engineering Physics, Biotechnology, and Computational Engineering all saw remarkable double-digit growth, ranging from 13% to 15%.
-
Balanced Course Appeal: The overall expansion demonstrates IIT Hyderabad's ability to successfully promote both its well-established core branches and its cutting-edge, futuristic course offerings.
Please Check:
-
Top IITs in QS Asia Rankings 2026- Indian Engineering Institutes Ranking
-
What is the Difference Between Deemed vs Private Universities in India: Key Differences, Courses & Eligibility
-
NEET PG 2025 Rank-wise Seat Allotment: Check Branch-wise Expected Closing Ranks
-
10 College Degrees Losing Value, According to Harvard – Better Alternatives to Study
Also Read:
Top IIT Colleges That Offer Data Science Courses to Learn Online in 2025
Best Free AI Courses for Beginners in 2025
Best Pharmacy Colleges in India 2025 After 12th Offering High Job Placement
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!