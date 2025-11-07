JEE Main 2026: IIT Hyderabad’s Most Popular Courses This Year

JEE Main 2026: The most recent Joint Implementation Committee (JIC) report, which shows a steady increase in candidate preferences for nearly all four-year undergraduate programs in 2025, validates IIT Hyderabad's rising stature among engineering aspirants. The Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) program solidly held its top spot, reflecting national tendencies toward high-tech fields. From 23,349 in 2024 to 26,572 in 2025, the number of candidates choosing CSE increased dramatically by 13.80 percent. The growing prospects in cybersecurity, data science, and artificial intelligence are closely related to this persistent demand.

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) program, which took second place, is not far behind in popularity. It attracted 23,632 candidates in 2025, up from 20,682 the year before, showing an even greater growth rate of 14.26%. IIT Hyderabad's strategic dedication to research-led learning in machine learning, robotics, and automation fields that are highly sought after by major recruiters is demonstrated by the course's increasing popularity. A balanced, all-encompassing appeal for the institute's varied technical programs was also confirmed by the healthy increases in traditional core areas like mechanical and civil technology.