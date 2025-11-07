JEE Main 2026: IIT Hyderabad’s Most Popular Courses This Year

WBSSC SLST Result 2025

Siddhi Sharma
By Siddhi Sharma
Nov 7, 2025

JEE Main 2026: CSE (26,572 selections, 13.80% increase) and AI (23,632 choices, 14.26% increase) led the steady increase in applicants to IIT Hyderabad in 2025. Biomedical Engineering (17.85%) and Industrial Chemistry (16.93%) saw the most growth, indicating a strong interest in both core and multidisciplinary, futuristic programs.

JEE Main 2026: The most recent Joint Implementation Committee (JIC) report, which shows a steady increase in candidate preferences for nearly all four-year undergraduate programs in 2025, validates IIT Hyderabad's rising stature among engineering aspirants. The Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) program solidly held its top spot, reflecting national tendencies toward high-tech fields. From 23,349 in 2024 to 26,572 in 2025, the number of candidates choosing CSE increased dramatically by 13.80 percent. The growing prospects in cybersecurity, data science, and artificial intelligence are closely related to this persistent demand.

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) program, which took second place, is not far behind in popularity. It attracted 23,632 candidates in 2025, up from 20,682 the year before, showing an even greater growth rate of 14.26%. IIT Hyderabad's strategic dedication to research-led learning in machine learning, robotics, and automation fields that are highly sought after by major recruiters is demonstrated by the course's increasing popularity. A balanced, all-encompassing appeal for the institute's varied technical programs was also confirmed by the healthy increases in traditional core areas like mechanical and civil technology.

Top Programmes With the Highest Choice Count in IIT Hyderabad

IIT Hyderabad's Artificial Intelligence (AI) program attracted 23,632 applicants in 2025, up 14.26% from 20,682 in 2024. This increasing popularity demonstrates the institute's effective emphasis on research-led learning in robotics, automation, and machine learning, which is highly regarded by top recruiters.

Subject

Choice count 2025

Choice count 2024

% change

Chemical Engineering

14449

12955

11.53222694

Civil Engineering

14321

12637

13.32594761

Computational Engineering

14721

12787

15.12473606

Industrial Chemistry

8335

7128

16.9332211

Electrical Engineering (IC Design and Technology)

17156

14725

16.50933786

Computer Science and Engineering

26572

23349

13.80358902

Electrical Engineering

21499

19036

12.93864257

Engineering Physics

10221

9014

13.39028178

Engineering Space

9330

8245

13.1594906

Mathematics and Computing

19115

16984

12.54710316

Mechanical Engineering

19035

16829

13.10832492

Materials Science and Metallurgical Engineering

10498

9189

14.24529329

Artificial Intelligence

23632

20682

14.26361087

Biomedical Engineering

8211

6967

17.85560499

Biotechnology and Bioinformatics

9169

7935

15.55135476

IIT Hyderabad: Program Growth Highlights

Here are the key growth highlights for IIT Hyderabad's programs in 2025:

  • Biomedical Engineering Surge: At 17.85% (6,967 to 8,211 candidates), Biomedical Engineering demonstrated the sharpest growth, indicating growing interest in the combination of engineering and healthcare. 

  • Industrial Chemistry Jump: Students' enthusiasm in research-intensive applied sciences has been rekindled, as evidenced by Industrial Chemistry's notable 16.93% increase.

  • Electrical Engineering Focus: Due to the growing national emphasis on semiconductor and chip design expertise, Electrical Engineering (IC Design) expanded by 16.50%. 

  • Mechanical Engineering Demand: The traditional Mechanical Engineering stream had a robust 13.10% gain, indicating continued faith and optimism for careers in traditional engineering fields. 

  • Stability in Civil Engineering: Civil Engineering saw a comparable strong rise of 13.33%, demonstrating the fundamental engineering disciplines' ongoing, steady attraction to candidates.

  • Emerging Tech Growth: Courses like Engineering Physics, Biotechnology, and Computational Engineering all saw remarkable double-digit growth, ranging from 13% to 15%.

  • Balanced Course Appeal: The overall expansion demonstrates IIT Hyderabad's ability to successfully promote both its well-established core branches and its cutting-edge, futuristic course offerings.

