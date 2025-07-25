ICSE Class 10 Computer Applications Syllabus 2025-26: Download Syllabus PDF Here

ICSE Class 10 Computer Applications Syllabus: The updated syllabus for ICSE Class 10 for the 2025–26 academic year is now available. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the Computer Applications syllabus, including details on the course structure, marking scheme, and exam pattern for the upcoming board exams. This article provides the complete syllabus forComputer Applications in a clear and student-friendly format to help students prepare effectively. This article contains a comprehensive syllabus of Computer Applications for the 2025–26 academic session, as there are no major changes in the ICSE Class 10 Computer Applications syllabus. The board exams will be based on the full syllabus. Students are advised to review the latest Computer Applications syllabus carefully to understand the topics covered and the exam pattern for the year.

ICSE Class 10 Computer Applications Syllabus 2025-26 Revision of Class IX Syllabus (i) Introduction to Object Oriented Programming concepts, (ii) Elementary Concept of Objects and Classes, (iii) Values and Data types, (iv) Operators in Java, (v) Input in Java, (vi) Mathematical Library Methods, (vii) Conditional constructs in Java, (viii) Iterative constructs in Java, (ix) Nested for loops. Class as the Basis of all Computation Objects and Classes Objects encapsulate state and behaviour – numerous examples; member variables; attributes or features. Variables define state; member methods; Operations/methods/messages/ methods define behaviour. Classes as abstractions for sets of objects; class as an object factory; primitive data types, composite data types. Variable declarations for both types; difference between the two types. Objects as instances of a class. Consider real-life examples for explaining the concept of class and object.

User-defined Methods Need of methods, syntax of methods, forms of methods, method definition, method calling, method overloading, declaration of methods, Ways to define a method, ways to invoke the methods – call by value [with programs] and call by reference [only definition with an example], Object creation - invoking the methods with respect to use of multiple methods with different names to implement modular programming, using data members and member methods, Actual parameters and formal parameters, Declaration of methods - static and non-static, method prototype/signature, - Pure and impure methods, - pass by value [with programs] and pass by reference [only definition with an example], Returning values from the methods, use of multiple methods and more than one method with the same name (polymorphism - method overloading).

Constructors Definition of Constructor, characteristics, types of constructors, use of constructors, constructor overloading. Default constructor, parameterized constructor, constructor overloading., Difference between constructor and method. Library classes Introduction to wrapper classes, methods of wrapper class and their usage with respect to numeric and character data types. Autoboxing and Unboxing in wrapper classes. Class as a composite type, distinction between primitive data type and composite data type or class types. Class may be considered as a new data type created by the user, that has its own functionality. The distinction between primitive and composite types should be discussed through examples. Show how classes allow user defined types in programs. All primitive types have corresponding class wrappers. Introduce Autoboxing and Unboxing with their definition and simple examples.

The following methods are to be covered: int parseInt(String s), long parseLong(String s), float parseFloat(String s), double parseDouble(String s), boolean isDigit(char ch), boolean isLetter(char ch), boolean isLetterOrDigit(char ch), boolean isLowerCase(char ch), boolean isUpperCase(char ch), boolean isWhitespace(char ch), char toLowerCase (char ch) char toUpperCase(char ch) Encapsulation Access specifiers and its scope and visibility. Access specifiers – private, protected and public. Visibility rules for private, protected and public access specifiers. Scope of variables, class variables, instance variables, argument variables, local variables. Arrays Definition of an array, types of arrays, declaration, initialization and accepting data of single and double dimensional arrays, accessing the elements of single dimensional and double dimensional arrays.

Arrays and their uses, sorting techniques - selection sort and bubble sort; Search techniques – linear search and binary search, Array as a composite type, length statement to find the size of the array (sorting and searching techniques using single dimensional array only). Declaration, initialization, accepting data in a double-dimensional array, sum of the elements in row, column and diagonal elements [ right and left], display the elements of two-dimensional array in a matrix format. String handling String class, methods of String class, implementation of String class methods, String array The following String class methods are to be covered: String trim () String toLowerCase() String toUpperCase() int length( ) char charAt (int n) int indexOf(char ch) int lastIndexOf(char ch) String concat(String str