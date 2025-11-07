WBP SI Cut Off 2025 Released: Check Category-Wise Cut Off for Prelims - Details Here

WBP SI Cut Off 2025: The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has officially completed the WBP SI Written Examination 2024 for Sub-Inspector posts in both the Unarmed and Armed Branches. The preliminary exam took place on 12th October 2025, and now the WBP SI Cut Off 2025 has been released on 7th November 2025.
Candidates can check the official cut-off marks and results by visiting the official websites, https://prb.wb.gov.in or www.wbpolice.gov.in. This article provides detailed information of WB Police SI Cut Off 2025.
WBP SI Cut Off 2025
The WBP SI Result 2025 was officially released on 7th November 2025, along with the list of candidates shortlisted for the next stage, the Physical Test. The authorities have also announced the WBP SI Cut Off 2025 for the prelims exam, which represents the minimum marks required by candidates to qualify for the next round. This recruitment drive aims to fill 464 Sub-Inspector vacancies in both the Unarmed and Armed Branches of the West Bengal Police.
WBP SI Prelims Cut Off 2025
The WBP SI Prelims Cut Off 2025 plays a key role in shortlisting candidates for the next stage of the selection process. These marks are decided based on several factors such as the total number of vacancies, the number of applicants, the exam’s difficulty level, and the overall performance of candidates.
Below is the category-wise WBP SI Cut Off 2025 for both male and female candidates:
|
Category
|
Unreserved
|
EWS
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC A
|
OBC B
|
Male Candidates
|
150.5
|
96.5
|
129
|
100
|
135.5
|
134
|
Female Candidates
|
138.5
|
97
|
118
|
110
|
118
|
120
WBP SI Previous Year Cut Off Marks
Candidates can check a detailed look at the WBP SI Previous Year Cut Off Marks below to estimate their selection chances. Analyzing past year cut-offs helps you understand how the marks fluctuate each year depending on factors like exam difficulty, total vacancies, and candidate performance.
Below are the WBP SI Previous Year Cut Offs for both Unarmed and Armed Branches (Male):
|
Category
|
Unarmed Branches (Male)
|
Armed Branches (Male)
|
General
|
118
|
105.6
|
OBC
|
111.4
|
95.5
|
SC
|
103.8
|
87.25
|
ST
|
92.1
|
91.6
|
OA
|
111.4
|
92.2
How to Check WBP SI Cut Off 2025?
Candidates can easily check the WBP SI Cut Off 2025 once it is officially released by following the steps below:
-
Visit the official website, wbpolice.gov.in
-
Navigate to the ‘Recruitment’ section available on the homepage.
-
Look for the latest notification titled “WBP SI Cut Off 2025.”
-
Click on the link to download the PDF containing the category-wise cut-off marks.
-
Save or print the file for future reference and comparison.
Also Check:
WB Police SI Previous Year Question Papers
WBP SI Syllabus 2025
Factors Affecting WBP SI Cut Off 2025
The WBP SI Cut Off 2025 is not fixed. it changes every recruitment cycle depending on multiple factors. Understanding these elements helps candidates analyze how the cut-off is determined each year. Below are the major factors that influence the WBP SI Cut Off 2025:
-
Number of Vacancies: The total number of available posts directly impacts the cut-off. When vacancies are higher, the cut-off tends to be lower, while fewer vacancies often result in a higher cut-off due to increased competition.
-
Reservation Policy: The government’s reservation policy for categories such as SC, ST, OBC, and EWS affects category-wise cut-offs. The number of candidates applying under each reserved category can also influence these marks.
-
Difficulty Level of the Exam: The toughness of the question paper plays a major role in determining the cut-off. If the exam is more difficult, the cut-off is usually set lower to balance the overall performance.
-
Number of Candidates Appearing: The total number of applicants appearing for the exam impacts competition. A larger number of candidates typically raises the cut-off, while fewer candidates can lead to a lower cut-off.
-
Candidate Performance: The overall performance level of all test-takers is another key factor. If most candidates score higher marks, the cut-off automatically increases, and vice versa.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation