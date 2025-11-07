WBP SI Cut Off 2025 Released: Check Category-Wise Cut Off for Prelims - Details Here

WBP SI Cut Off 2025: The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has officially completed the WBP SI Written Examination 2024 for Sub-Inspector posts in both the Unarmed and Armed Branches. The preliminary exam took place on 12th October 2025, and now the WBP SI Cut Off 2025 has been released on 7th November 2025.

Candidates can check the official cut-off marks and results by visiting the official websites, https://prb.wb.gov.in or www.wbpolice.gov.in. This article provides detailed information of WB Police SI Cut Off 2025.

WBP SI Cut Off 2025

The WBP SI Result 2025 was officially released on 7th November 2025, along with the list of candidates shortlisted for the next stage, the Physical Test. The authorities have also announced the WBP SI Cut Off 2025 for the prelims exam, which represents the minimum marks required by candidates to qualify for the next round. This recruitment drive aims to fill 464 Sub-Inspector vacancies in both the Unarmed and Armed Branches of the West Bengal Police.