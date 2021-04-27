List of all Chief Justices of India (1950-2021)
The Chief Justice of India is appointed by the President of India. He/she can hold the office up to the age of 65 years. Generally, the Senior Most Justice of the Supreme Court of India is appointed as the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of India/Chief Justice of India.
The constitution and jurisdiction of the Supreme Court of India are stated in detail from Articles 124-147 of the Indian Constitution.
List of All the Chief Justice of India is;
|NAME
|DATE OF APPOINTMENT AS C.J.I.
|HELD OFFICE TILL
|1. Hon’ble Mr. Justice Harilal Jekisundas Kania
|26/01/1950
|06/11/1951
|2. Hon’ble Mr. Justice M. Patanjali Sastri
|7/11/1951
|3/1/1954
|3. Hon’ble Mr. Justice Mehr Chand Mahajan
|4/1/1954
|22/12/1954
|4. Hon’ble Mr. Justice Bijan Kumar Mukherjea
|23/12/1954
|31/01/1956
|5. Hon’ble Mr. Justice Sudhi Ranjan Das
|1/2/1956
|30/09/1959
|6. Hon’ble Mr. Justice Bhuvneshwar Prasad Sinha
|1/10/1959
|31/01/1964
|7. Hon’ble Mr. Justice P.B. Gajendragadkar
|1/2/1964
|15/03/1966
|8. Hon’ble Mr. Justice A.K. Sarkar
|16/03/1966
|29/06/1966
|9. Hon’ble Mr. Justice K. Subba Rao
|30/06/1966
|11/04/1967
|10.Hon’ble Mr. Justice K.N. Wanchoo
|12/4/1967
|24/02/1968
|11. Hon’ble Mr. Justice M. Hidayatullah
|25/02/1968
|16/12/1970
|12. Hon’ble Mr. Justice J.C. Shah
|17/12/1970
|21/01/1971
|13. Hon’ble Mr. Justice S.M. Sikri
|22/01/1971
|25/04/1973
|14. Hon’ble Mr. Justice A.N. Ray
|26/04/1973
|28/01/1977
|15. Hon’ble Mr. Justice M. Hameedullah Beg
|29/01/1977
|21/02/1978
|16. Hon’ble Mr. Justice Y.V. Chandrachud
|22/02/1978
|11/7/1985
|17. Hon’ble Mr. Justice P.N. Bhagwati
|12/7/1985
|20/12/1986
|18. Hon’ble Mr. Justice R.S. Pathak
|21/12/1986
|18/06/1989
|19. Hon’ble Mr. Justice E.S. Venkataramiah
|19/06/1989
|17/12/1989
|20. Hon’ble Mr. Justice Sabyasachi Mukherjee
|18/12/1989
|25/09/1990
|21. Hon’ble Mr. Justice Ranganath Misra
|25/09/1990
|24/11/1991
|22. Hon’ble Mr. Justice K.N. Singh
|25/11/1991
|12/12/1991
|23. Hon’ble Mr. Justice M.H. Kania
|13/12/1991
|17/11/1992
|24. Hon’ble Mr. Justice L.M. Sharma
|18/11/1992
|11/2/1993
|25. Hon’ble Mr. Justice M.N. Venkatachaliah
|12/2/1993
|24/10/1994
|26. Hon’ble Mr. Justice A.M. Ahmadi
|25/10/1994
|24/03/1997
|27. Hon’ble Mr. Justice J.S. Verma
|25/03/1997
|17/01/1998
|28. Hon’ble Mr. Justice M.M. Punchhi
|18/01/1998
|9/10/1998
|29. Hon’ble Dr. Justice A.S. Anand
|10/10/1998
|31/10/2001
|30. Hon’ble Mr. Justice S.P. Bharucha
|1/11/2001
|5/5/2002
|31. Hon’ble Mr. Justice B.N. Kirpal
|6/5/2002
|7/11/2002
|32. Hon’ble Mr. Justice G.B. Pattanaik
|8/11/2002
|18/12/2002
|33. Hon’ble Mr. Justice V.N. Khare
|19/12/2002
|01/05/2004
|34. Hon’ble Mr. Justice S. Rajendra Babu
|2/5/2004
|31/05/2004
|35. Hon’ble Mr. Justice R.C. Lahoti
|1/6/2004
|31/10/2005
|36. Hon’ble Mr. Justice Y.K. Sabharwal
|1/11/2005
|13/01/2007
|37. Hon'ble Mr. Justice K.G. Balakrishnan
|14/01/2007
|11/5/2010
|38. Hon'ble Mr. Justice S.H. Kapadia
|12/5/2010
|28/09/2012
|39. Hon'ble Mr. Justice Altamas Kabir
|29/09/2012
|18/07/2013
|40. Hon'ble Mr. Justice P. Sathasivam
|19/07/2013
|26/04/2014
|41. Hon'ble Mr. Justice R. M. Lodha
|27/04/2014
|27/09/2014
|42. Hon'ble Mr. Justice H.L. Dattu
|28/09/2014
|02/12/2015
|43. Hon'ble Mr. T. S. Thakur
|03/12/2015
|03/01/2017
|44. Hon'ble Mr. Jagdish Singh Khehar
|04/01/2017
|27 August 2017
|45. Hon'ble Mr. Justice Dipak Misra
|28 August 2017
|2 October 2018
|46. Hon'ble Mr. Ranjan Gogoi
|3 October 2018
|17 November 2019
|47. Hon'ble Mr. Sharad Arvind Bobde
|18 November 2019
|23 April 2021
|48. Hon'ble Mr. Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana
|24 April 2021
|26 August 2022
Justice Harilal Jekisundas Kania was the first Indian Chief Justice of India. But overall the first Chief Justice of India was Mr. Sir Maurice Gwyer (1 October 1937 to 25 April 1943). The Federal Court of India came into existence on 1 October 1937. Federal Court of India function between 1937–50.
Justice Y. V. Chandrachud is the longest-serving Chief Justice (February 1978 – July 1985), who served 2696 days while Kamal Narain Singh is the shortest-serving (21 November 1991 – 12 December 1991), just 17 days.
So this was the complete list of Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of India. This list is very important for many competitive exams to be held in India.
