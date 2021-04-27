List of all Chief Justices of India (1950-2021)

The Chief Justice of India is appointed by the President of India. He/she can hold the office up to the age of 65 years. Generally, the Senior Most Justice of the Supreme Court of India is appointed as the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of India/Chief Justice of India.

The constitution and jurisdiction of the Supreme Court of India are stated in detail from Articles 124-147 of the Indian Constitution.

List of All the Chief Justice of India is;

NAME DATE OF APPOINTMENT AS C.J.I. HELD OFFICE TILL 1. Hon’ble Mr. Justice Harilal Jekisundas Kania 26/01/1950 06/11/1951 2. Hon’ble Mr. Justice M. Patanjali Sastri 7/11/1951 3/1/1954 3. Hon’ble Mr. Justice Mehr Chand Mahajan 4/1/1954 22/12/1954 4. Hon’ble Mr. Justice Bijan Kumar Mukherjea 23/12/1954 31/01/1956 5. Hon’ble Mr. Justice Sudhi Ranjan Das 1/2/1956 30/09/1959 6. Hon’ble Mr. Justice Bhuvneshwar Prasad Sinha 1/10/1959 31/01/1964 7. Hon’ble Mr. Justice P.B. Gajendragadkar 1/2/1964 15/03/1966 8. Hon’ble Mr. Justice A.K. Sarkar 16/03/1966 29/06/1966 9. Hon’ble Mr. Justice K. Subba Rao 30/06/1966 11/04/1967 10.Hon’ble Mr. Justice K.N. Wanchoo 12/4/1967 24/02/1968 11. Hon’ble Mr. Justice M. Hidayatullah 25/02/1968 16/12/1970 12. Hon’ble Mr. Justice J.C. Shah 17/12/1970 21/01/1971 13. Hon’ble Mr. Justice S.M. Sikri 22/01/1971 25/04/1973 14. Hon’ble Mr. Justice A.N. Ray 26/04/1973 28/01/1977 15. Hon’ble Mr. Justice M. Hameedullah Beg 29/01/1977 21/02/1978 16. Hon’ble Mr. Justice Y.V. Chandrachud 22/02/1978 11/7/1985 17. Hon’ble Mr. Justice P.N. Bhagwati 12/7/1985 20/12/1986 18. Hon’ble Mr. Justice R.S. Pathak 21/12/1986 18/06/1989 19. Hon’ble Mr. Justice E.S. Venkataramiah 19/06/1989 17/12/1989 20. Hon’ble Mr. Justice Sabyasachi Mukherjee 18/12/1989 25/09/1990 21. Hon’ble Mr. Justice Ranganath Misra 25/09/1990 24/11/1991 22. Hon’ble Mr. Justice K.N. Singh 25/11/1991 12/12/1991 23. Hon’ble Mr. Justice M.H. Kania 13/12/1991 17/11/1992 24. Hon’ble Mr. Justice L.M. Sharma 18/11/1992 11/2/1993 25. Hon’ble Mr. Justice M.N. Venkatachaliah 12/2/1993 24/10/1994 26. Hon’ble Mr. Justice A.M. Ahmadi 25/10/1994 24/03/1997 27. Hon’ble Mr. Justice J.S. Verma 25/03/1997 17/01/1998 28. Hon’ble Mr. Justice M.M. Punchhi 18/01/1998 9/10/1998 29. Hon’ble Dr. Justice A.S. Anand 10/10/1998 31/10/2001 30. Hon’ble Mr. Justice S.P. Bharucha 1/11/2001 5/5/2002 31. Hon’ble Mr. Justice B.N. Kirpal 6/5/2002 7/11/2002 32. Hon’ble Mr. Justice G.B. Pattanaik 8/11/2002 18/12/2002 33. Hon’ble Mr. Justice V.N. Khare 19/12/2002 01/05/2004 34. Hon’ble Mr. Justice S. Rajendra Babu 2/5/2004 31/05/2004 35. Hon’ble Mr. Justice R.C. Lahoti 1/6/2004 31/10/2005 36. Hon’ble Mr. Justice Y.K. Sabharwal 1/11/2005 13/01/2007 37. Hon'ble Mr. Justice K.G. Balakrishnan 14/01/2007 11/5/2010 38. Hon'ble Mr. Justice S.H. Kapadia 12/5/2010 28/09/2012 39. Hon'ble Mr. Justice Altamas Kabir 29/09/2012 18/07/2013 40. Hon'ble Mr. Justice P. Sathasivam 19/07/2013 26/04/2014 41. Hon'ble Mr. Justice R. M. Lodha 27/04/2014 27/09/2014 42. Hon'ble Mr. Justice H.L. Dattu 28/09/2014 02/12/2015 43. Hon'ble Mr. T. S. Thakur 03/12/2015 03/01/2017 44. Hon'ble Mr. Jagdish Singh Khehar 04/01/2017 27 August 2017 45. Hon'ble Mr. Justice Dipak Misra 28 August 2017 2 October 2018 46. Hon'ble Mr. Ranjan Gogoi 3 October 2018 17 November 2019 47. Hon'ble Mr. Sharad Arvind Bobde 18 November 2019 23 April 2021 48. Hon'ble Mr. Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana 24 April 2021 26 August 2022

Justice Harilal Jekisundas Kania was the first Indian Chief Justice of India. But overall the first Chief Justice of India was Mr. Sir Maurice Gwyer (1 October 1937 to 25 April 1943). The Federal Court of India came into existence on 1 October 1937. Federal Court of India function between 1937–50.

Justice Y. V. Chandrachud is the longest-serving Chief Justice (February 1978 – July 1985), who served 2696 days while Kamal Narain Singh is the shortest-serving (21 November 1991 – 12 December 1991), just 17 days.

So this was the complete list of Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of India. This list is very important for many competitive exams to be held in India.

