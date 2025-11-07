JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Registration Ongoing at jeemain.nta.nic.in; Important Dates and Documents Here

Key Points
- JEE Main 2026 January Session registration is open until November 27, 2025, 9 PM.
- Candidates can apply on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
- Students can check the list of important documents required to register online here.
JEE Main 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is currently running the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 January Session Registration. Interested candidates will need to visit the official website to register online at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Students have until November 27, 2025 till 9 PM to register online for the session 1 exams.
JEE Mains 2026 Session 1 Important Dates
Candidates can check the important dates related to JEE Main 2026 Session1 exams:
|
Event
|
Date and Time
|
Online Submission of Application Form
|
October 31 - November 27, 2025 till 9 PM
|
Last Date for of Application Fee Payment
|
November 27, 2025 by 11:50 PM
|
City Intimation Slip
|
First week of January 2026 (expected)
|
Downloading Admit Cards
|
3-4 days before the exams
|
Examination Dates
|
January 21 - 30, 2026
|
Result Date
|
By February 12, 2026
How to Register for JEE Mains 2026 Session 1?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to apply for JEE Main 2026 January session exams:
- Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in
- Under ‘Candidate Activity’, click on the registration link
- Provide your details and create an account
- Log in and register for JEE Main 2026 by entering your correct details
- Upload scanned copies of documents
- Pay online application fee and submit the form
- Download confirmation page for future reference
Documents to Register for JEE Main 2026
Candidates must keep the following list of important documents readily available to apply for JEE Main 2025:
- Class 12th Marksheet or Equivalent
- Class 12th Passing Certificate
- Class 10th certificate
- Birth certificate
- Passport-Size Photograph
- Signature
- Category Certificate (if applicable)
- PwD Certificate (if applicable)
- Domicile Certificate
- Government ID Proof like Aadhaar card, PAN card
- Payment Details
