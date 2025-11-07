JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Registration Ongoing at jeemain.nta.nic.in; Important Dates and Documents Here

JEE Main 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is currently running the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 January Session Registration. Interested candidates will need to visit the official website to register online at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Students have until November 27, 2025 till 9 PM to register online for the session 1 exams.

JEE Mains 2026 Session 1 Important Dates

Candidates can check the important dates related to JEE Main 2026 Session1 exams: