JNTUH BPharmacy Result 2025 OUT; Download JNTUH Manabadi Result PDF at jntuh.ac.in

By Sunil Sharma
Nov 7, 2025, 18:20 IST

JNTUH Result 2025 OUT: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) declared the semester results for various UG and PG courses on its official website- jntuh.ac.in. Check the direct link provided here and the steps to download the JNTUH Result.

JNTUH Result 2025
JNTUH Result 2025

JNTUH Result 2025:Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) has recently released the results of the 1st, 2nd and 4th semesters for various courses like BPharmacy, MTech, and other exams. Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- jntuh.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their JNTUH Manabadi results using the direct link provided below. To access the JNTUH Manabadi results 2025, the students need to enter their hall ticket number.

JNTUH Manabadi Result 2025

As per the latest update, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad released the results of various semesters for UG and PG programs. The students can check their JNTUH BPharmacy results on the official exam portal of the University- jntuh.ac.in. 

JNTUH Result 2025

Click here

How to Check JNTUH BPharmacy Results 2025.

Candidates can check their 1st, 2nd and 4th sem results for various UG courses online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the JNTUH results 2025. 

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - jntuh.ac.in

Step 2: Scroll down to the ‘View Results’ section

Step 3: Select Result server.

Step 4: Select your exam from the list and click on it.

Step 5: Result PDF will appear on the screen and check your result.

Step 6: Save the PDF for future reference 

Direct Links to Check JNTUH Results 2025

Check here the direct link for JNTUH Results for various examinations.

Course

Result Date

Result Links

B.Pharmacy II Year II Semester (R22) Regular Examinations Sep-2025 Results

November 07, 2025

Click here

B.Pharmacy II Year II Semester (R17) Supplementary Examinations Sep-2025 Results

November 07, 2025

Click here

B.Pharmacy II Year II Semester (R16) Supplementary Examinations Sep-2025 Results

November 07, 2025

Click here

B.Pharmacy II Year II Semester (R15) Supplementary Examinations Sep-2025 Results

November 07, 2025

Click here

B.Pharmacy II Year I Semester (R22) Supplementary Examinations Sep-2025 Results

November 07, 2025

Click here

B.Pharmacy II Year I Semester (R17) Supplementary Examinations Sep-2025 Results

November 07, 2025

Click here

B.Pharmacy II Year I Semester (R15) Supplementary Examinations Sep-2025 Results

November 07, 2025

Click here

M.Tech. IV Semester (R22) Supplementary Examinations Oct-2025 Results

November 06, 2025

Click here

M.Tech. IV Semester (R19) Supplementary Examinations Oct-2025 Results

November 06, 2025

Click here

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad: Highlights

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTUH) is located in  Hyderabad, Telangana. It was established in the year 1972. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Highlights

University Name

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University

Established

1972

Location

Hyderabad, Telangana

JNTUH Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

