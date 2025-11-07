BTSC JE Cut Off 2025: Expected & Previous Year Category-Wise Marks

BTSC JE Cut Off 2025: The Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has announced 2747 vacancies for Junior Engineer posts in the Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical departments. Candidates aiming for this post should prepare well to clear the cutoff marks of the written exam and get shortlisted for the further rounds. The cutoff marks are typically announced with results soon after the conclusion of the exam. As the official cutoff for 2025 has not been announced, candidates should review the BTSC JE previous year cut off marks to gain insights into competition trends and plan their strategy accordingly. BTSC JE Cut Off 2025 The BTSC JE Cut Off is the minimum passing mark that the candidates should achieve to be declared qualified in the written exam. Those who obtain more than or equivalent to these cutoff marks will be called to appear in the document verification or other prescribed selection rounds. The cutoff marks will be released for both male and female candidates across all categories. Various factors are responsible for determining these cutoffs, such as the number of test-takers, vacancies, difficulty level, candidate’s performance, etc. Continue reading to learn more about the BTSC JE Cut Off 2025, including steps to download, influencing factors, and the BTSC JE previous year cut off.



BTSC JE Cut Off 2025 Overview The BTSC Junior Engineer draws thousands of aspirants every year due to excellent pay, social recognition, and job security. Here are the key highlights of the BTSC JE Cut Off shared below for the candidate’s reference. Particulars Details Exam Conducting Body Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) Post Name Junior Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical) Vacancies 2747 Application Mode Online Eligibility Graduates in Engineering Job Location Bihar Steps to Check BTSC Bihar JE Cut Off 2025 The BTSC Bihar JE Cut Off 2025 will be released online along with the result on the official website. It will be made available in a PDF file for all the categories. Below are the simple instructions to access the BTSC JE Cut Off without any hassles.

Go to the official BTSC website.

On the homepage, click the “Result” tab.

Now, click the “Junior Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical) cutoff PDF” link.

The category-wise cutoff marks will be displayed.

Download or print the copies of the cutoffs for future reference. Previous Year BTSC JE Cut Off Understanding the BTSC JE previous year cut off is essential. It offers a clear picture of the overall competition for this role and helps you predict the expected cutoffs based on past year data. This approach enables you to establish realistic targets in the preparation and maximise your qualifying chances in the exam. Look at the category-wise BTSC JE Cut Off for the previous year in the table below: BTSC JE Cut Off for Junior Engineer- Civilian (60% Open Category) Here is the category-wise BTSC JE Cut Off for Junior Engineer Civilian shared below:

Category Male Female Reserved 70.0792 65.625 EWS 64.425 63.6 SC 60.0999 57.5325 ST 59.799 - EBC 61.5 61.05 BC 64.2672 BC (Female) - 63.675

BTSC JE Cut off for Junior Engineer- Civilian (40% Bihar Govt Polytechnic Category) Check below the BTSC Cut off for Junior Engineer Civilian for all categories: Category Male Female Reserved Category 58.6666 - EWS 51.733 - SC 52.6 - ST 54.006 - EBC 58.5999 - BC 58.4666 - BC (Female) 51.8333 - BTSC JE Cut off for Junior Engineer- Electrical (40% Bihar Govt Polytechnic Category) Learn about the category-wise BTSC Cut off for Junior Engineer Electrical for male and female candidates below: Category Male Female Reserved Category 62.2333 61.566 EWS 61.5666 61.366 SC 60.033 56.7 ST - - EBC 61.5 60.566 BC 62.199 61.9333 BC (Female) - 61.366

BSTC JE Cut Off for Junior Engineer- Mechanical (60% Open Category) Check below the BTSC Cut off for Junior Engineer Mechanical for all categories: Category Male Female Reserved Category 66.318 61.65 EWS 60.7333 55.4333 SC 59.4667 52.8075 ST 60.2333 52.8636 EBC 61.3333 56.7 BC - 57.699 BC (Female) - 56.9666 BTSC JE Cut Off for Junior Engineer- Electrical (40% Bihar Govt Polytechnic Category) Here is the category-wise BTSC JE Cut Off for Junior Engineer Electrical shared below: Category Male Female Reserved Category 61.6999 57.6 EWS 60.333 56.5333 SC 58.8999 - ST 60.4999 - EBC 61.1333 56.2333 BC 61.3999 57.4999 BC (Female) - 56.7333 Factors Affecting BTSC JE Cut Off 2025