BTSC JE Cut Off 2025: Expected & Previous Year Category-Wise Marks

BTSC JE Cut Off 2025: The Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has announced 2747 vacancies for Junior Engineer posts in the Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical departments. Candidates aiming for this post should prepare well to clear the cutoff marks of the written exam and get shortlisted for the further rounds. The cutoff marks are typically announced with results soon after the conclusion of the exam. As the official cutoff for 2025 has not been announced, candidates should review the BTSC JE previous year cut off marks to gain insights into competition trends and plan their strategy accordingly.
The BTSC JE Cut Off is the minimum passing mark that the candidates should achieve to be declared qualified in the written exam. Those who obtain more than or equivalent to these cutoff marks will be called to appear in the document verification or other prescribed selection rounds. The cutoff marks will be released for both male and female candidates across all categories. Various factors are responsible for determining these cutoffs, such as the number of test-takers, vacancies, difficulty level, candidate’s performance, etc. Continue reading to learn more about the BTSC JE Cut Off 2025, including steps to download, influencing factors, and the BTSC JE previous year cut off.
The BTSC Junior Engineer draws thousands of aspirants every year due to excellent pay, social recognition, and job security. Here are the key highlights of the BTSC JE Cut Off shared below for the candidate’s reference.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC)
|
Post Name
|
Junior Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical)
|
Vacancies
|
2747
|
Application Mode
|
Online
|
Eligibility
|
Graduates in Engineering
|
Job Location
|
Bihar
Steps to Check BTSC Bihar JE Cut Off 2025
The BTSC Bihar JE Cut Off 2025 will be released online along with the result on the official website. It will be made available in a PDF file for all the categories. Below are the simple instructions to access the BTSC JE Cut Off without any hassles.
-
Go to the official BTSC website.
-
On the homepage, click the “Result” tab.
-
Now, click the “Junior Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical) cutoff PDF” link.
-
The category-wise cutoff marks will be displayed.
-
Download or print the copies of the cutoffs for future reference.
Previous Year BTSC JE Cut Off
Understanding the BTSC JE previous year cut off is essential. It offers a clear picture of the overall competition for this role and helps you predict the expected cutoffs based on past year data. This approach enables you to establish realistic targets in the preparation and maximise your qualifying chances in the exam. Look at the category-wise BTSC JE Cut Off for the previous year in the table below:
BTSC JE Cut Off for Junior Engineer- Civilian (60% Open Category)
Here is the category-wise BTSC JE Cut Off for Junior Engineer Civilian shared below:
|
Category
|
Male
|
Female
|
Reserved
|
70.0792
|
65.625
|
EWS
|
64.425
|
63.6
|
SC
|
60.0999
|
57.5325
|
ST
|
59.799
|
-
|
EBC
|
61.5
|
61.05
|
BC
|
64.2672
|
BC (Female)
|
-
|
63.675
BTSC JE Cut off for Junior Engineer- Civilian (40% Bihar Govt Polytechnic Category)
Check below the BTSC Cut off for Junior Engineer Civilian for all categories:
|
Category
|
Male
|
Female
|
Reserved Category
|
58.6666
|
-
|
EWS
|
51.733
|
-
|
SC
|
52.6
|
-
|
ST
|
54.006
|
-
|
EBC
|
58.5999
|
-
|
BC
|
58.4666
|
-
|
BC (Female)
|
51.8333
|
-
BTSC JE Cut off for Junior Engineer- Electrical (40% Bihar Govt Polytechnic Category)
Learn about the category-wise BTSC Cut off for Junior Engineer Electrical for male and female candidates below:
|
Category
|
Male
|
Female
|
Reserved Category
|
62.2333
|
61.566
|
EWS
|
61.5666
|
61.366
|
SC
|
60.033
|
56.7
|
ST
|
-
|
-
|
EBC
|
61.5
|
60.566
|
BC
|
62.199
|
61.9333
|
BC (Female)
|
-
|
61.366
BSTC JE Cut Off for Junior Engineer- Mechanical (60% Open Category)
Check below the BTSC Cut off for Junior Engineer Mechanical for all categories:
|
Category
|
Male
|
Female
|
Reserved Category
|
66.318
|
61.65
|
EWS
|
60.7333
|
55.4333
|
SC
|
59.4667
|
52.8075
|
ST
|
60.2333
|
52.8636
|
EBC
|
61.3333
|
56.7
|
BC
|
-
|
57.699
|
BC (Female)
|
-
|
56.9666
BTSC JE Cut Off for Junior Engineer- Electrical (40% Bihar Govt Polytechnic Category)
Here is the category-wise BTSC JE Cut Off for Junior Engineer Electrical shared below:
|
Category
|
Male
|
Female
|
Reserved Category
|
61.6999
|
57.6
|
EWS
|
60.333
|
56.5333
|
SC
|
58.8999
|
-
|
ST
|
60.4999
|
-
|
EBC
|
61.1333
|
56.2333
|
BC
|
61.3999
|
57.4999
|
BC (Female)
|
-
|
56.7333
Factors Affecting BTSC JE Cut Off 2025
The exam authorities consider various parameters when deciding the BTSC JE Cut Off. However, it is crucial to remember that these criteria are not fixed and may change from year to year. This makes the cutoff marks unpredictable and subject to annual variations. The list of factors affecting the BTSC Bihar JE Cut Off 2025 is as follows:
-
Number of Test-takers
-
Vacancies
-
Categories
-
Difficulty Level of Exam
-
Candidate’s Performance
-
BTSC JE Previous Year Cut Off
