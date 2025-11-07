BTSC JE Cut Off 2025: Expected & Previous Year Category-Wise Marks

WBSSC SLST Result 2025
Nov 7, 2025

BTSC JE Cut Off 2025: BTSC will announce the cutoff marks for 2747 Junior Engineer posts on its official website. Scoring more than or equal to these cutoffs is essential to be declared qualified. Learn about BTSC JE Previous Year Cut Off marks here.

BTSC JE Cut Off
BTSC JE Cut Off

BTSC JE Cut Off 2025: The Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has announced 2747 vacancies for Junior Engineer posts in the Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical departments. Candidates aiming for this post should prepare well to clear the cutoff marks of the written exam and get shortlisted for the further rounds. The cutoff marks are typically announced with results soon after the conclusion of the exam. As the official cutoff for 2025 has not been announced, candidates should review the BTSC JE previous year cut off marks to gain insights into competition trends and plan their strategy accordingly.

BTSC JE Cut Off 2025

The BTSC JE Cut Off is the minimum passing mark that the candidates should achieve to be declared qualified in the written exam. Those who obtain more than or equivalent to these cutoff marks will be called to appear in the document verification or other prescribed selection rounds. The cutoff marks will be released for both male and female candidates across all categories. Various factors are responsible for determining these cutoffs, such as the number of test-takers, vacancies, difficulty level, candidate’s performance, etc. Continue reading to learn more about the BTSC JE Cut Off 2025, including steps to download, influencing factors, and the BTSC JE previous year cut off.


BTSC JE Cut Off 2025 Overview

The BTSC Junior Engineer draws thousands of aspirants every year due to excellent pay, social recognition, and job security. Here are the key highlights of the BTSC JE Cut Off shared below for the candidate’s reference.

Particulars

Details

Exam Conducting Body

Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC)

Post Name

Junior Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical)

Vacancies

2747

Application Mode

Online

Eligibility

Graduates in Engineering

Job Location

Bihar

Steps to Check BTSC Bihar JE Cut Off 2025

The BTSC Bihar JE Cut Off 2025 will be released online along with the result on the official website. It will be made available in a PDF file for all the categories. Below are the simple instructions to access the BTSC JE Cut Off without any hassles.

  • Go to the official BTSC website.

  • On the homepage, click the “Result” tab.

  • Now, click the “Junior Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical) cutoff PDF” link.

  • The category-wise cutoff marks will be displayed.

  • Download or print the copies of the cutoffs for future reference.

Previous Year BTSC JE Cut Off

Understanding the BTSC JE previous year cut off is essential. It offers a clear picture of the overall competition for this role and helps you predict the expected cutoffs based on past year data. This approach enables you to establish realistic targets in the preparation and maximise your qualifying chances in the exam. Look at the category-wise BTSC JE Cut Off for the previous year in the table below:

BTSC JE Cut Off for Junior Engineer- Civilian (60% Open Category)

Here is the category-wise BTSC JE Cut Off for Junior Engineer Civilian shared below:

Category

Male

Female

Reserved

70.0792

65.625

EWS

64.425

63.6

SC

60.0999

57.5325

ST

59.799

-

EBC

61.5

61.05

BC

64.2672

  

BC (Female)

-

63.675


BTSC JE Cut off for Junior Engineer- Civilian (40% Bihar Govt Polytechnic Category)

Check below the BTSC Cut off for Junior Engineer Civilian for all categories:

Category

Male

Female

Reserved Category

58.6666

-

EWS

51.733

-

SC

52.6

-

ST

54.006

-

EBC

58.5999

-

BC

58.4666

-

BC (Female)

51.8333

-

BTSC JE Cut off for Junior Engineer- Electrical (40% Bihar Govt Polytechnic Category)

Learn about the category-wise BTSC Cut off for Junior Engineer Electrical for male and female candidates below:

Category

Male

Female

Reserved Category

62.2333

61.566

EWS

61.5666

61.366

SC

60.033

56.7

ST

-

-

EBC

61.5

60.566

BC

62.199

61.9333

BC (Female)

-

61.366

BSTC JE Cut Off for Junior Engineer- Mechanical (60% Open Category)

Check below the BTSC Cut off for Junior Engineer Mechanical for all categories:

Category

Male

Female

Reserved Category

66.318

61.65

EWS

60.7333

55.4333

SC

59.4667

52.8075

ST

60.2333

52.8636

EBC

61.3333

56.7

BC

-

57.699

BC (Female)

-

56.9666

BTSC JE Cut Off for Junior Engineer- Electrical (40% Bihar Govt Polytechnic Category) 

Here is the category-wise BTSC JE Cut Off for Junior Engineer Electrical shared below:

Category

Male

Female

Reserved Category

61.6999

57.6

EWS

60.333

56.5333

SC

58.8999

-

ST

60.4999

-

EBC

61.1333

56.2333

BC

61.3999

57.4999

BC (Female)

-

56.7333

Factors Affecting BTSC JE Cut Off 2025

The exam authorities consider various parameters when deciding the BTSC JE Cut Off.  However, it is crucial to remember that these criteria are not fixed and may change from year to year. This makes the cutoff marks unpredictable and subject to annual variations. The list of factors affecting the BTSC Bihar JE Cut Off 2025 is as follows:

  • Number of Test-takers

  • Vacancies

  • Categories

  • Difficulty Level of Exam

  • Candidate’s Performance

  • BTSC JE Previous Year Cut Off

