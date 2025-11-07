CAT 2025 Exam Date OUT; Check Shift-wise Schedule and Timings

CAT 2025 Exam Dates: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode has released the exam schedule for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025. Candidates who have successfully registered and are preparing for the exam can check the CAT exam dates 2025 here. According to the official notification, the CAT 2025 exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 30, 2025, in three shifts. The first shift will be from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM, the second shift will start from 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM, and the third shift will be from 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM at approximately 170 designated test cities. Check the complete CAT 2025 exam schedule here, along with shift timings.
CAT 2025: Overview
The Common Admission Test (CAT) is one of India's most important and challenging entrance exams, serving as the gateway to top management programs, primarily at the prestigious Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs). It tests an aspirant's aptitude in three core areas: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative Ability. Securing a high score on the CAT is crucial for gaining admission to premier business schools across the country. An overview of CAT 2025 is given below:
|
|
Name of the Exam
|
Common Admission Test (CAT)
|
Conducting Body
|
Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode
|
Purpose of the Exam
|
For admission in management programs in IIMs and other top business schools
|
CAT 2025 Exam Date
|
November 30, 2025
|
Official Website
|
iimcat.ac.in
CAT 2025 Admit Card Release Date
As per the latest information available on the official website, the CAT 2025 Admit Cards will be available to download from November 12 to November 30, 2025. Earlier, it was scheduled to be released on November 05.
CAT 2025 Exam Schedule
The Common Admission Test (CAT) is conducted for candidates who are aspiring to take admission in management programs in IIMs and other top business schools. Knowing the exact exam dates and schedule is crucial for planning your preparation. Here, we provide you with all the essential details regarding the CAT 2025 exam dates, timings, and shifts.
|
CAT 2025 Exam Schedule
|
Dates of Examination
|
November 30, 2025
|
Mode of Examination
|
Computer-Based Test (CBT)
|
Duration
|
2 Hours
|
Number of Shifts
|
The exam will be conducted in 3 shifts
The CAT exam will be conducted in three shifts: Shift 1 (Forenoon), Shift 2 (Afternoon), and Shift 3 (Evening). Candidates must strictly adhere to the designated Reporting/Entry Time and Gate Closing Time for their specific shift to ensure they can take the two-hour test. The complete shift timing is provided below:
|
Shift
|
Reporting/Entry Time
|
Gate Closing Time
|
Test Time
|
Shift 1: Forenoon
|
7:00 AM
|
8:15 AM
|
8:30 AM to 10:30 AM
|
Shift 2: Afternoon
|
11:00 AM
|
12:15 PM
|
12:30 PM to 2:30 PM
|
Shift 3: Evening
|
3:00 PM
|
4:15 PM
|
4:30 PM to 6:30 PM
CAT 2025 Important Dates
Prospective candidates must be aware of the important dates to avoid missing out on any deadline. Check all the important dates for CAT 2025 exam below.
|
Event
|
Date
|
Online submission of Application Form Closed
|
September 20, 2025
|
CAT 2025 Admit Card Release Date
|
November 12, 2025
|
CAT 2025 Exam Date
|
November 30, 2025
|
CAT 2025 Result Date
|
Last Week of December, 2025 (Tentative)
