CAT 2025 Exam Date OUT; Check Shift-wise Schedule and Timings

CAT 2025 Exam Dates: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode has released the exam schedule for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025. Candidates who have successfully registered and are preparing for the exam can check the CAT exam dates 2025 here. According to the official notification, the CAT 2025 exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 30, 2025, in three shifts. The first shift will be from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM, the second shift will start from 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM, and the third shift will be from 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM at approximately 170 designated test cities. Check the complete CAT 2025 exam schedule here, along with shift timings.

CAT 2025: Overview

The Common Admission Test (CAT) is one of India's most important and challenging entrance exams, serving as the gateway to top management programs, primarily at the prestigious Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs). It tests an aspirant's aptitude in three core areas: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative Ability. Securing a high score on the CAT is crucial for gaining admission to premier business schools across the country. An overview of CAT 2025 is given below: