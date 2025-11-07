Current Affairs One-Liners 07 Nov 2025: National Cancer Awareness Day 2025

Current Affairs One-Liners 07 Nov 2025: Presented in a fresh style, these one-liner current affairs updates for November 7, 2025, are crucial for exam preparation and will aid your studies. Today's highlights include topics related to National Cancer Awareness Day 2025.
When is National Cancer Awareness Day 2025 celebrated? - November 7
Where was the Northeast Science & Technology Cluster recently launched? - IIT Guwahati
Where is the 150th-year historical celebration of the national song Vande Mataram being organized? - Delhi
Torkham Border, recently in the news, forms a border between which two countries? - Pakistan-Afghanistan
From which city will Prime Minister Narendra Modi flag off four new Vande Bharat Express trains on November 8? - Varanasi
Who launched the commemorative stamp, coin, and web portal on the 150 years of 'Vande Mataram'? - PM Narendra Modi
Who inaugurated the 18th Urban Mobility India (UMI) Conference & Exhibition 2025? - Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal
What is the theme of the 18th Urban Mobility India (UMI) Conference & Exhibition 2025? - 'Urban Development and Mobility Nexus'
