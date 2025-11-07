RRB Group D City Slip 2025
GSEB Board Exam 2026: Gujarat Board SSC, HSC Form Filling Begins Today at gsebeservice.com; Check Important Dates Here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Nov 7, 2025, 12:06 IST

GSEB has released application dates and fees for the 2026 SSC and HSC Exams. Exam applications have started today at 12 PM until December 6, 2025, 12 PM on the official website at gsebeservice.com for various Class 10 and 12 streams.

Key Points

  • Applications for the 2026 SSC and HSC Exams started today, November 7, 2025, at 12 PM.
  • The deadline to apply is December 6, 2025 at 12 PM.
  • Applications can be submitted on the official website at gsebeservice.com.

GSEB Exam 2026: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has released the Gujarat Board SSC, HSC Exam 2026 application dates and exam fee details. Interested and eligible candidates will need to visit the official website to check the important dates at gsebeservice.com. Students must complete their online applications till December 6, 2025 by 12 PM. According to the Board's circular, the online application forms for GSEB for class 10 Sanskrit Pratham and class 12 Science Stream, General Stream, Vocational Stream, U.U. Basic Streams and Sanskrit Madhyamika can be filled today 12 PM onwards.

GSEB Exam 2026 Key Highlights

Check the following table carrying the important details related to Gujarat Board Exams 2026:

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

GSEB Exam 2026 Applications begin

Exam name 

Gujarat Board Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Exam 2026

Gujarat Board Higher Secondary (School) Certificate (HSC) Exam 2026

Board name 

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

gsebeservice.com

State 

Gujarat 

Classes 

Secondary School Certificate (SSC) - Class 10

Higher Secondary (School) Certificate (HSC) - Class 12

Stream 

General

Science 

Exam date 

February 2026

Application dates 

November 7 - December 6, 2025 by 12 PM

GSEB Exam 2026 Fee for Class 12 General Stream

Candidates can check the following table about the Gujarat Board 12th General Stream fees: 

Categories

Fees

Regular Student

INR 580

Regular Repeater (One Subject)

INR 175

Regular Repeater (Two Subjects)

INR 255

Regular Repeater (Three Subjects)

INR 345

Regular Repeater (More than Three Subjects)

INR 580

Individual Candidate (One Subject)

INR 175

Individual Candidate (Two Subjects)

INR 265 

Individual Candidate (Three Subjects)

INR 345

GSOS Regular Candidate

INR 560

GSOS Repeater (One Subject)

INR 175

Candidates will need to pay a fee of INR 100 per practical subject. The board has issued exam fees waiver for female students and candidates with disabilities across all categories.

