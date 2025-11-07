GSEB Board Exam 2026: Gujarat Board SSC, HSC Form Filling Begins Today at gsebeservice.com; Check Important Dates Here

GSEB Exam 2026: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has released the Gujarat Board SSC, HSC Exam 2026 application dates and exam fee details. Interested and eligible candidates will need to visit the official website to check the important dates at gsebeservice.com. Students must complete their online applications till December 6, 2025 by 12 PM. According to the Board's circular, the online application forms for GSEB for class 10 Sanskrit Pratham and class 12 Science Stream, General Stream, Vocational Stream, U.U. Basic Streams and Sanskrit Madhyamika can be filled today 12 PM onwards.

GSEB Exam 2026 Key Highlights

Check the following table carrying the important details related to Gujarat Board Exams 2026: