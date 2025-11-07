GSEB Board Exam 2026: Gujarat Board SSC, HSC Form Filling Begins Today at gsebeservice.com; Check Important Dates Here

Key Points
- Applications for the 2026 SSC and HSC Exams started today, November 7, 2025, at 12 PM.
- The deadline to apply is December 6, 2025 at 12 PM.
- Applications can be submitted on the official website at gsebeservice.com.
GSEB Exam 2026: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has released the Gujarat Board SSC, HSC Exam 2026 application dates and exam fee details. Interested and eligible candidates will need to visit the official website to check the important dates at gsebeservice.com. Students must complete their online applications till December 6, 2025 by 12 PM. According to the Board's circular, the online application forms for GSEB for class 10 Sanskrit Pratham and class 12 Science Stream, General Stream, Vocational Stream, U.U. Basic Streams and Sanskrit Madhyamika can be filled today 12 PM onwards.
GSEB Exam 2026 Key Highlights
Check the following table carrying the important details related to Gujarat Board Exams 2026:
Overview
Details
Event name
GSEB Exam 2026 Applications begin
Exam name
Gujarat Board Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Exam 2026
Gujarat Board Higher Secondary (School) Certificate (HSC) Exam 2026
Board name
Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB)
Academic year
2025-26
Official website
gsebeservice.com
State
Gujarat
Classes
Secondary School Certificate (SSC) - Class 10
Higher Secondary (School) Certificate (HSC) - Class 12
Stream
General
Science
Exam date
February 2026
Application dates
November 7 - December 6, 2025 by 12 PM
GSEB Exam 2026 Fee for Class 12 General Stream
Candidates can check the following table about the Gujarat Board 12th General Stream fees:
Categories
Fees
Regular Student
INR 580
Regular Repeater (One Subject)
INR 175
Regular Repeater (Two Subjects)
INR 255
Regular Repeater (Three Subjects)
INR 345
Regular Repeater (More than Three Subjects)
INR 580
Individual Candidate (One Subject)
INR 175
Individual Candidate (Two Subjects)
INR 265
Individual Candidate (Three Subjects)
INR 345
GSOS Regular Candidate
INR 560
GSOS Repeater (One Subject)
INR 175
Candidates will need to pay a fee of INR 100 per practical subject. The board has issued exam fees waiver for female students and candidates with disabilities across all categories.
