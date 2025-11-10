HTET Result 2025 Out
List of Top 6 Deserts That Were Once Oceans

By Ayukta Zisha
Nov 10, 2025

Over millions of years, Earth's landscapes have dramatically changed. Many of today's hottest, driest deserts were once vast oceans, transformed by geological events, continental drift, and climate change. Studying these regions offers insights into Earth's climate history and tectonic plate movements. From the Sahara to the Atacama, these deserts hold marine fossils and salt beds, serving as living evidence that time can turn oceans into sand.

List of Top 6 Deserts That Were Once Oceans

Here are the top 6 deserts that were once oceans along with their country name, old ocean name and approximate time of their existence. This list has been curated based on a report by the U.S. Geological Survey:

Rank

Name of Desert

Country/Region

Ancient Ocean/Sea

Approx. Time Period (Million Years Ago)

1

Sahara Desert

Northern Africa (Egypt, Libya, Chad, etc.)

Tethys Sea

100 million years ago

2

Arabian Desert

Saudi Arabia, Oman, UAE

Tethys Sea / Indian Ocean Basin

60-80 million years ago

3

Mojave Desert

United States (California, Nevada)

Inland Sea (Lake Manly / Lake Mojave)

5-25 million years ago

4

Kalahari Desert

Botswana, Namibia, South Africa

Ancient Inland Lake (Makgadikgadi Basin)

2-10 million years ago

5

Great Victoria Desert

Australia

Eromanga Sea (Ancient Marine Basin)

70-100 million years ago

6

Atacama Desert

Chile, South America

Pacific Ocean Seabed (Uplifted)

40-60 million years ago

1. Sahara Desert (Africa)  

Sahara Desert | Seven Natural Wonders of Africa

Once a giant seabed, the Sahara existed underneath the Tethys Sea nearly 100 million years ago. Along with many other ancient sites, Egypt’s Western Desert and the UNESCO World Heritage site Wadi Al Hitan, have fossils of marine life, including ancient whales and sharks. As the sand dunes formed in the Sahara, remnants of coral reefs, shells, and limestone layers, all created from ancient waters, became hidden.

2. Arabian Desert (Middle East)  

Arabian Desert - Sand, Rocks, Climate | Britannica

Millions of years ago the Arabian Peninsula was submerged under shallow seas that were connected to the Indian Ocean. Over time due to tectonic activity, the land began to rise, and the region dried up. The desert regions of today in Saudi Arabia, Oman, and the UAE still have salt flats and marine sedimentary deposits to document their oceanic past.

 3. Mojave Desert (North America)  

Mojave Desert Land Trust

The Mojave Desert area of California was the remnant of a large inland sea. There is geological evidence that ancient lake basins such as Lake Manly and Lake Mojave once filled parts of Death Valley. The evidence of fossils of aquatic species and advanced salt deposits show that this region evolved from a thriving inland ecosystem to one of the driest regions on earth.

4. Kalahari Desert (Southern Africa)

Kalahari Desert Facts: Kalahari Safaris | Kalahari San

The Kalahari Desert, which lies under the central part of southern Africa, was once situated under a huge prehistoric inland sea millions of years ago. The Makgadikgadi Pan, one of the largest salt flats on the planet, is found on the remains of a giant lake. While the lake existed, living aquatic things thrived here until the lake dried up into a sandy savanna.

5. Great Victoria Desert (Australia)

The Great Victoria Desert

Australia's Great Victoria Desert was once part of a shallow marine basin that covered the continent. Marine fossils and sedimentary rock found in the northern part of South Australia suggest an oceanic environment. Over time, sea levels and climate led to the transformation of the region into a desert of red sand dunes and salt lakes.

Conclusion

Deserts that were once oceans remind us that Earth’s surface is constantly evolving. Behind their dry sands are hints to a watery past that shaped both continents and climates. These changes reflect the immense power of geological time to show to today’s barren deserts were once vibrant marine worlds filled with life.


