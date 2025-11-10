HTET Result 2025 Out
List of Biodiversity Hotspots in the World

By Prabhat Mishra
Nov 10, 2025, 12:28 IST

Explore the complete list of 36 Biodiversity Hotspots in the world that host the planet’s richest yet most threatened ecosystems. These regions shelter nearly half of all plant and vertebrate species and provide essential ecosystem services, highlighting the urgent need for global conservation and sustainable environmental protection efforts.

Biodiversity Hotspot are the biogeographic regions that have the most richest biodiversity also with the most threatened species of plants and animals life on the Earth. These regions play a very important and significant role in ecosystem are home to many endemic species that also provide crucial ecosystem services for the benefit of human.

According to CEPF, there are currently 36 recognized biodiversity hotspots, which occupied over 15.7%, which is about 23.7 million sq.km of the total Earth’s land area but due to anthropogenic activities, there is extreme habitat loss in these regions and as a results, currently, only 2.4% (about 3.4 million sq.km) is left of the total Earth’s land area.

1280px-biodiversity-hotspots-map

Source: worldatlas

In this article, we will explore the list of Biodiversity Hotspot in the world

List of Biodiversity Hotspot in the world

Rank

Name

Location

1

California Floristic Province

California, USA

2

Caribbean Islands

East of Central America

3

Madrean Pine-Oak Woodlands

Southern USA

4

Mesoamerica

Central Mexico, Belize, Guatemala, Nicaragua, and Northern Costa Rica

5

Atlantic Forest

Parts of Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay

6

Cerrado

Central Brazil

7

Chilean Winter Rainfall-Valdivian Forests

Central northern Chile to Argentina’s western regions

8

Tumbes-Chocó-Magdalena

Pacific coast of South America and Galapagos Islands

9

Tropical Andes

Part of the Andes Mountains in South America

10

Caucasus

Border between Europe and Asia, separating Caspian and Black seas

11

Irano-Anatolian

Parts of Iran, Azerbaijan, Turkey, Armenia, Iraq, Turkmenistan

12

Mediterranean Basin

Surrounding the Mediterranean Sea

13

Mountains of Central Asia

Central Asia region including parts of Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, China, and Afghanistan

14

Cape Floristic Region

South Africa’s southern tip

15

Coastal Forests of Eastern Africa

Eastern coast of Africa

16

Eastern Afromontane

Mountainous parts of Eastern Africa

17

Guinean Forests of West Africa

Coastal West Africa

18

Horn of Africa

Northeastern Africa

19

Madagascar

Island of Madagascar in the southeast African coast

20

Indian Ocean Islands

Comoros, Seychelles, Mauritius

21

Maputaland-Pondoland-Albany

Southeastern coast of South Africa

22

Succulent Karoo

Coastal region of South Africa

23

Eastern Himalayas

Parts of India, China, Bhutan, Tibet, and Myanmar

24

Indo-Burma

Parts of India, Bangladesh, China, Myanmar, Cambodia, Vietnam, Laos, Thailand, and Malaysia

25

Western Ghats and Sri Lanka

Western part of the Indian Peninsula and country of Sri Lanka

26

East Melanesian Islands

Islands of Melanesia to the Northeast of Australia

27

New Caledonia

New Caledonia islands in Southwest Pacific Ocean

28

New Zealand

New Zealand islands in Southwest Pacific Ocean

29

Philippines

Philippines Southeast Asia

30

Polynesia-Micronesia

Islands in Southern Pacific Ocean

31

Southwest Australia

Southwest tip of Australia

32

Forests of East Australia

Eastern Australian coast

33

Sundaland

Parts of Southeast Asia including Borneo, Java, and Sumatra islands, the Malay Peninsula, and some small islands

34

Wallacea

Eastern Indonesia

35

Japan

Northern Pacific Ocean

36

Mountains of Southwest China

Tibet, parts of China and Myanmar

Data Source: cepf

These regions support more than 152,000 (about 50%) of the global vascular plant species and 42% of all vertebrate species (amphibians, reptiles, birds, and mammals) as endemics.  It has been estimated that about 3608 amphibians, 3723 reptiles, 3551 birds, and 1845 mammals are found as endemics in these hotspot regions. 

shutterstock-1030631137

The spectacular Jog Falls in the Western Ghats of Karnataka state of India.

Source: Shutterst

As per the Red List of Threatened Species that have been prepared by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources (IUCN), more than 79% of the threatened amphibians, 63% of the threatened birds, and 60% of the threatened mammals can be found exclusively within these hotspots. 

The current population data also shows that about 2.08 billion people reside in the hotspot regions and are dependent on these forest areas for their survival.

Conclusion

Biodiversity hotspots are vital regions supporting rich and unique species, many of which are endangered. Despite covering only 2.4% of Earth’s land, they sustain nearly half of all plant species and numerous vertebrates. Urgent conservation efforts are essential to preserve these ecosystems, ensuring ecological balance and human survival for future generations.


