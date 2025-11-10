List of Biodiversity Hotspots in the World

Biodiversity Hotspot are the biogeographic regions that have the most richest biodiversity also with the most threatened species of plants and animals life on the Earth. These regions play a very important and significant role in ecosystem are home to many endemic species that also provide crucial ecosystem services for the benefit of human.

According to CEPF, there are currently 36 recognized biodiversity hotspots, which occupied over 15.7%, which is about 23.7 million sq.km of the total Earth’s land area but due to anthropogenic activities, there is extreme habitat loss in these regions and as a results, currently, only 2.4% (about 3.4 million sq.km) is left of the total Earth’s land area.

Source: worldatlas

In this article, we will explore the list of Biodiversity Hotspot in the world