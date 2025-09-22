RRB NTPC Result 2025 OUT
Karnataka SSLC, 2nd PUC 2026 Time Table Released, Check KSEAB 10th and 12th Tentative Exam Datesheet Here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sep 22, 2025
Sep 22, 2025, 08:42 IST

Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board has announced the Karnataka SSLC and 2nd PUC tentative schedule for 2026 exams. Check the exam schedule and objection window details here. 

Karnataka SSLC, 2nd PUC Timetable 2026
Key Points

  • Karnataka Board 10th, 12th tentative timetable 2026 now available
  • 10th exam 2026 from March 18 to April 1, 2026. and 12th exams from February 28 to March 17, 2026
  • Objection window open until October 9 for students and parents

KSEAB 10th 12th Exam 2026 Datesheet: Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board has released the Karnataka SSLC and 2nd PUC exam time table 2026 for exams 1 and 2. Candidates appearing for the Karnataka SSLC and Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 2026 can check the exam timetable through the link on the official website. 

According to the schedule provided, the Karnataka 10th exam 2026 will be conducted from March 18 to April 1, 2026. The Karnataka Class 12 exam 2026 will be conducted from February 28 to March 17, 2026. Students appearing for the exams have also been provided with a facility to raise objections on the tentative schedule provided.

Objections must be submitted by October 9, 2025As per the notification, students and parents can submit their objections via email to chairpersonkscab@gmail.com, and as a hard copy addressed to: chairperson, Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board, 6th Cross, Malleswaram, Bengaluru–560003, within the deadline.

Karnataka SSLC Time Table 2026

Candidates can check the subject wise schedule for KSEAB 10th exam 2026 below.

Exam Dates

Subjects

March 18, 2026

First Language

March 20, 2026

Mathematics, Sociology

March 23, 2026

Science, Political Science, Hindustani music, Carnatic music

March 25, 2026

Second Language

March 28, 2026

Social Science

March 30, 2026

Third Language

April 1, 2026

Junior Technical School Subjects

Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2026

Students appearing for the KSEAB 12th exam 2026 can check the detailed subject wise schedule below

Date

Subjects

February 28, 2026

Kannada; Arabic

March 2, 2026

Geography; Statistics; Psychology

March 3, 2026

English

March 4, 2026

Tamil; Telugu; Malayalam; Marathi; Urdu; Sanskrit; French

March 5, 2026

History; Home Science

March 6, 2026

Physics

March 7, 2026

Optional Kannada; Business Studies; Geology

March 9, 2026

Chemistry; Education; Basic Maths

March 10, 2026

Economics

March 11, 2026

Logic; Biology; Electronics; Computer Science

March 12, 2026

Hindi

March 13, 2026

Political Science

March 14, 2026

Accountancy

March 16, 2026

Sociology; Maths

March 17, 2026

Hindustani Music; Electronics & Hardware; Apparels Made-ups & Home Furnishings; Information Technology; Retail; Automobile; Healthcare; Beauty & Wellness

