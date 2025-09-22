Karnataka SSLC, 2nd PUC 2026 Time Table Released, Check KSEAB 10th and 12th Tentative Exam Datesheet Here

KSEAB 10th 12th Exam 2026 Datesheet: Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board has released the Karnataka SSLC and 2nd PUC exam time table 2026 for exams 1 and 2. Candidates appearing for the Karnataka SSLC and Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 2026 can check the exam timetable through the link on the official website.

According to the schedule provided, the Karnataka 10th exam 2026 will be conducted from March 18 to April 1, 2026. The Karnataka Class 12 exam 2026 will be conducted from February 28 to March 17, 2026. Students appearing for the exams have also been provided with a facility to raise objections on the tentative schedule provided.

Objections must be submitted by October 9, 2025. As per the notification, students and parents can submit their objections via email to chairpersonkscab@gmail.com, and as a hard copy addressed to: chairperson, Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board, 6th Cross, Malleswaram, Bengaluru–560003, within the deadline.