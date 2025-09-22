Karnataka SSLC, 2nd PUC 2026 Time Table Released, Check KSEAB 10th and 12th Tentative Exam Datesheet Here

Key Points
- Karnataka Board 10th, 12th tentative timetable 2026 now available
- 10th exam 2026 from March 18 to April 1, 2026. and 12th exams from February 28 to March 17, 2026
- Objection window open until October 9 for students and parents
KSEAB 10th 12th Exam 2026 Datesheet: Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board has released the Karnataka SSLC and 2nd PUC exam time table 2026 for exams 1 and 2. Candidates appearing for the Karnataka SSLC and Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 2026 can check the exam timetable through the link on the official website.
According to the schedule provided, the Karnataka 10th exam 2026 will be conducted from March 18 to April 1, 2026. The Karnataka Class 12 exam 2026 will be conducted from February 28 to March 17, 2026. Students appearing for the exams have also been provided with a facility to raise objections on the tentative schedule provided.
Objections must be submitted by October 9, 2025. As per the notification, students and parents can submit their objections via email to chairpersonkscab@gmail.com, and as a hard copy addressed to: chairperson, Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board, 6th Cross, Malleswaram, Bengaluru–560003, within the deadline.
Karnataka SSLC Time Table 2026
Candidates can check the subject wise schedule for KSEAB 10th exam 2026 below.
|
Exam Dates
|
Subjects
|
March 18, 2026
|
First Language
|
March 20, 2026
|
Mathematics, Sociology
|
March 23, 2026
|
Science, Political Science, Hindustani music, Carnatic music
|
March 25, 2026
|
Second Language
|
March 28, 2026
|
Social Science
|
March 30, 2026
|
Third Language
|
April 1, 2026
|
Junior Technical School Subjects
Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2026
Students appearing for the KSEAB 12th exam 2026 can check the detailed subject wise schedule below
|
Date
|
Subjects
|
February 28, 2026
|
Kannada; Arabic
|
March 2, 2026
|
Geography; Statistics; Psychology
|
March 3, 2026
|
English
|
March 4, 2026
|
Tamil; Telugu; Malayalam; Marathi; Urdu; Sanskrit; French
|
March 5, 2026
|
History; Home Science
|
March 6, 2026
|
Physics
|
March 7, 2026
|
Optional Kannada; Business Studies; Geology
|
March 9, 2026
|
Chemistry; Education; Basic Maths
|
March 10, 2026
|
Economics
|
March 11, 2026
|
Logic; Biology; Electronics; Computer Science
|
March 12, 2026
|
Hindi
|
March 13, 2026
|
Political Science
|
March 14, 2026
|
Accountancy
|
March 16, 2026
|
Sociology; Maths
|
March 17, 2026
|
Hindustani Music; Electronics & Hardware; Apparels Made-ups & Home Furnishings; Information Technology; Retail; Automobile; Healthcare; Beauty & Wellness
