CBSE Class 12 Biology Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2025-26: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 12 Biology exam in 2026 based on a specific, structured pattern that divides the subject into a 70-mark Theory paper and a 30-mark Practical Assessment. This rationalized syllabus is crucial for students to master, as the examination places significant focus on competency-based questions and the application of biological principles across Genetics, Ecology, Biotechnology, and Human Physiology sections.
Students must strategically align their preparation with the detailed unit-wise weightage provided by CBSE, which helps in prioritizing high-scoring topics like Genetics and Evolution and Biotechnology. Familiarizing oneself with the exact marking scheme and the breakup between the theory and practical components will ensure a comprehensive study plan, allowing students to maximize their overall score and enhance their conceptual clarity in the board examinations.
CBSE Class 12 Exam Pattern 2026: Key Highlights
Check the below table to get the key pointers of CBSE Class 12 Exam Pattern:
|
Board
|
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)
|
Class
|
12
|
Streams
|
Science, Commerce, Arts/Humanities
|
Question Paper Pattern
|
|
Duration
|
3 hours
|
Mode of Exam
|
Offline, Pen and Paper
|
Number of subjects
|
5 or 6 (as elected by the student)
|
Maximum Marks
|
100 (theory + practical)
|
Each Subject Passing Marks
|
33%
|
Passing marks for the overall exam
|
Aggregate 33%
|
CBSE Class 12 Biology: Chapter-Wise Exam Pattern & Marking Scheme
The table outlines the CBSE 12th Biology exam pattern:
|
Sections
|
Type and Number of Questions
|
Marks (Per Question)
|
Weightage (Total Marks)
|
A
|
16 Questions
|
1
|
16
|
B
|
5 Questions
|
2
|
10
|
C
|
7 Questions
|
3
|
21
|
D
|
2 Case-Based Questions
|
4
|
8
|
E
|
3
|
5
|
15
|
Total Marks
|
70
CBSE Class 12 Biology Exam Pattern 2026: Unit-wise Marks distribution
The theory portion of CBSE Class 12 Biology is worth a total of 70 marks. The practicals account for the final thirty points. The chapter-by-chapter exam format and grading system for CBSE Class 12 Biology are described below:
|
Topics
|
Marks
|
Reproduction
|
16
|
Genetics & Evolution
|
20
|
Biology & Human Welfare
|
12
|
Biotechnology & Its Applications
|
12
|
Ecology & Environment
|
10
|
Practical
|
1 Major experiment
|
5
|
1 Minor experiment
|
4
|
Slide preparation
|
5
|
Spotting
|
7
|
Practical record + viva voce
|
4
|
Investigatory Project and Project record + viva voce
|
5
CBSE 12th Biology Exam Pattern 2026: Typology of Questions
|
Competencies
|
Percentage
|
Demonstrate Knowledge and Understanding
|
50%
|
Application of Knowledge / Concepts
|
30%
|
Analyse, Evaluate and Create
|
20%
|
Total
|
100%
A thorough understanding of the CBSE Class 12 Biology Exam Pattern and the precise unit-wise weightage for 2026 is the foundation of a winning study strategy. By focusing preparation time on the high-weightage units, practice to the increased percentage of Competency-Based Questions, students can ensure they cover the syllabus effectively and are well-prepared for the final board examination.
