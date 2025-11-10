CBSE Class 12 Biology Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2025-26: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 12 Biology exam in 2026 based on a specific, structured pattern that divides the subject into a 70-mark Theory paper and a 30-mark Practical Assessment. This rationalized syllabus is crucial for students to master, as the examination places significant focus on competency-based questions and the application of biological principles across Genetics, Ecology, Biotechnology, and Human Physiology sections.

Students must strategically align their preparation with the detailed unit-wise weightage provided by CBSE, which helps in prioritizing high-scoring topics like Genetics and Evolution and Biotechnology. Familiarizing oneself with the exact marking scheme and the breakup between the theory and practical components will ensure a comprehensive study plan, allowing students to maximize their overall score and enhance their conceptual clarity in the board examinations.