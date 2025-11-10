HTET Result 2025 Out
CBSE Class 12 Biology Exam Pattern 2026 with Marking Scheme and Topic-wise Weightage

By Apeksha Agarwal
Nov 10, 2025, 12:40 IST

The CBSE Class 12 Biology exam for 2025-26 comprises a 70-mark Theory paper and a 30-mark Practical Assessment, totaling 100 marks. The theory paper heavily emphasizes Competency-Based Questions (CBQs), including case-based questions and MCQs, accounting for a significant portion of the marks. Students must prioritize high-scoring units like Genetics and Evolution and Biotechnology. Following the structured question paper design is essential for maximizing scores in the final board examination.

CBSE Class 12 Biology Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2025-26: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 12 Biology exam in 2026 based on a specific, structured pattern that divides the subject into a 70-mark Theory paper and a 30-mark Practical Assessment. This rationalized syllabus is crucial for students to master, as the examination places significant focus on competency-based questions and the application of biological principles across Genetics, Ecology, Biotechnology, and Human Physiology sections.

Students must strategically align their preparation with the detailed unit-wise weightage provided by CBSE, which helps in prioritizing high-scoring topics like Genetics and Evolution and Biotechnology. Familiarizing oneself with the exact marking scheme and the breakup between the theory and practical components will ensure a comprehensive study plan, allowing students to maximize their overall score and enhance their conceptual clarity in the board examinations.

CBSE Class 12 Exam Pattern 2026: Key Highlights

Check the below table to get the key pointers of CBSE Class 12 Exam Pattern:

Board 

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)

Class

12

Streams

Science, Commerce, Arts/Humanities

Question Paper Pattern 

  • MCQs: 20%

  • Competency-based questions (MCQs, case-based, source-based): 50%

  • Short answer/long answer type questions: 30%

Duration 

3 hours 

Mode of Exam

Offline, Pen and Paper 

Number of subjects 

5 or 6 (as elected by the student) 

Maximum Marks 

100 (theory + practical)

  • 80 marks theory + 20 marks Project works for Commerce subjects (Accountancy, Business Studies & Economics) 

  • 70 marks theory +30 marks practical for Physics, Chemistry & Biology 

  • 80 marks Maths written exam + 20 marks internal assessment 

Each Subject Passing Marks 

33%

Passing marks for the overall exam 

Aggregate 33%

Official Website

cbse.nic.in 

CBSE Class 12 Biology: Chapter-Wise Exam Pattern & Marking Scheme

The table outlines the CBSE 12th Biology exam pattern:

Sections

Type and Number of Questions

Marks (Per Question)

Weightage (Total Marks)

A

16 Questions

1

16

B

5 Questions

2

10

C

7 Questions

3

21

D

2 Case-Based Questions

4

8

E

3

5

15

Total Marks

70

CBSE Class 12 Biology Exam Pattern 2026: Unit-wise Marks distribution

The theory portion of CBSE Class 12 Biology is worth a total of 70 marks. The practicals account for the final thirty points. The chapter-by-chapter exam format and grading system for CBSE Class 12 Biology are described below:

Topics 

Marks 

Reproduction

16

Genetics & Evolution

20

Biology & Human Welfare

12

Biotechnology & Its Applications

12

Ecology & Environment

10

Practical 

1 Major experiment

5

1 Minor experiment

4

Slide preparation

5

Spotting

7

Practical record + viva voce

4

Investigatory Project and Project record + viva voce

5

CBSE 12th Biology Exam Pattern 2026: Typology of Questions

Competencies

Percentage

Demonstrate Knowledge and Understanding

50%

Application of Knowledge / Concepts

30%

Analyse, Evaluate and Create

20%

Total

100%

A thorough understanding of the CBSE Class 12 Biology Exam Pattern and the precise unit-wise weightage for 2026 is the foundation of a winning study strategy. By focusing preparation time on the high-weightage units, practice to the increased percentage of Competency-Based Questions, students can ensure they cover the syllabus effectively and are well-prepared for the final board examination.

