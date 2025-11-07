WBSSC SLST Result 2025
CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Exam Pattern 2026 with Marking Scheme and Topic-wise Weightage

By Apeksha Agarwal
Nov 7, 2025, 17:18 IST

The CBSE Class 12 Chemistry exam for the 2025-26 session follows a 100-mark assessment structure, split into a 70-mark Theory paper and a 30-mark Practical/Internal Assessment.

CBSE Class 12 Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2025-26: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 12 Chemistry exam in 2026 based on a specific, structured pattern that divides the subject into a 70-mark Theory paper and a 30-mark Practical Assessment. This rationalized syllabus is crucial for students to understand, as the examination focuses heavily on competency-based questions and the application of chemical principles across Physical, Inorganic, and Organic Chemistry sections.

Students must strategically align their preparation with the detailed unit-wise weightage provided by CBSE, which helps in prioritizing high-scoring topics like Electrochemistry and various Organic Chemistry units. Familiarizing oneself with the exact marking scheme and the breakup between the theory and practical components will ensure a comprehensive study plan, allowing students to maximize their overall score in the board examinations.

CBSE Class 12 Exam Pattern 2026: Key Highlights

Check the below table to get the key pointers of CBSE Class 12 Exam Pattern:

Board 

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)

Class

12

Streams

Science, Commerce, Arts/Humanities

Question Paper Pattern 

  • MCQs: 20%

  • Competency-based questions (MCQs, case-based, source-based): 50%

  • Short answer/long answer type questions: 30%

Duration 

3 hours 

Mode of Exam

Offline, Pen and Paper 

Number of subjects 

5 or 6 (as elected by the student) 

Maximum Marks 

100 (theory + practical)

  • 80 marks theory + 20 marks Project works for Commerce subjects (Accountancy, Business Studies & Economics) 

  • 70 marks theory +30 marks practical for Physics, Chemistry & Biology 

  • 80 marks Maths written exam + 20 marks internal assessment 

Each Subject Passing Marks 

33%

Passing marks for the overall exam 

Aggregate 33%

Official Website

cbse.nic.in 

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry: Chapter-Wise Exam Pattern & Marking Scheme

The table outlines the CBSE 12th Chemistry exam pattern:

Section

Question Type

Number of Questions

Marks per Question

Total Marks

SECTION A

Multiple Choice Questions

16

1

16

SECTION B

Short Answer Questions

5

2

10

SECTION C

Short Answer Questions

7

3

21

SECTION D

Case-Based Questions

2

4

8

SECTION E

Long Answer Questions

3

5

15

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Exam Pattern 2026: Unit-wise Marks distribution

The theory portion of CBSE Class 12 Chemistry is worth a total of 70 marks. The practicals account for the final thirty points. The chapter-by-chapter exam format and grading system for CBSE Class 12 Chemistry are described below:

Unit

Unit Name

Weightage (In Terms of Marks)

Unit I

Solutions

7

Unit III

Electrochemistry

9

Unit IV

Chemical Kinetics

7

Unit VIII

D And F Block Elements

7

Unit IX

Coordination Compounds

7

Unit X

Haloalkanes And Haloarenes

6

Unit XI

Alcohols, Phenols And Ethers

6

Unit XII

Aldehydes, Ketones And Carboxylic Acids

8

Unit XIII

Amines

6

Unit XIV

Biomolecules

7

Total Marks (Theory)

70

Total Marks (Internal Assessment)

30

Grand Total

100

CBSE 12th Chemistry Exam Pattern 2026: Typology of Questions

S.No

Domains

Total Marks

%

1

Remembering and Understanding: Exhibit memory of previously learned material by recalling facts, terms, basic concepts and answers. Demonstrate understanding of facts and ideas by organizing, comparing, translating, interpreting, giving

descriptions and stating main ideas.

28

40

2

Applying: Solve problems in new situations by applying acquired knowledge, facts, techniques and rules in a different way.

21

30

3

Analysing, Evaluating and Creating: Examine and break information into parts by identifying motives or causes. Make inferences and find evidence to support generalizations. Present and defend opinions by making judgments about information, validity of ideas or quality of work based on a set of criteria.

Compile information together in a different way by combining elements in a new pattern or proposing alternative solutions.

21

30

A thorough understanding of the CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Exam Pattern and the precise unit-wise weightage for 2026 is the foundation of a winning study strategy. By focusing preparation time on the high-weightage units particularly Electrochemistry and Organic Chemistry and adapting practice to the increased percentage of Competency-Based Questions, students can ensure they cover the syllabus effectively and are well-prepared for the final board examination.

