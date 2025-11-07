CBSE Class 12 Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2025-26: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 12 Chemistry exam in 2026 based on a specific, structured pattern that divides the subject into a 70-mark Theory paper and a 30-mark Practical Assessment. This rationalized syllabus is crucial for students to understand, as the examination focuses heavily on competency-based questions and the application of chemical principles across Physical, Inorganic, and Organic Chemistry sections.
Students must strategically align their preparation with the detailed unit-wise weightage provided by CBSE, which helps in prioritizing high-scoring topics like Electrochemistry and various Organic Chemistry units. Familiarizing oneself with the exact marking scheme and the breakup between the theory and practical components will ensure a comprehensive study plan, allowing students to maximize their overall score in the board examinations.
CBSE Class 12 Exam Pattern 2026: Key Highlights
Check the below table to get the key pointers of CBSE Class 12 Exam Pattern:
|
Board
|
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)
|
Class
|
12
|
Streams
|
Science, Commerce, Arts/Humanities
|
Question Paper Pattern
|
|
Duration
|
3 hours
|
Mode of Exam
|
Offline, Pen and Paper
|
Number of subjects
|
5 or 6 (as elected by the student)
|
Maximum Marks
|
100 (theory + practical)
|
Each Subject Passing Marks
|
33%
|
Passing marks for the overall exam
|
Aggregate 33%
|
CBSE Class 12 Chemistry: Chapter-Wise Exam Pattern & Marking Scheme
The table outlines the CBSE 12th Chemistry exam pattern:
|
Section
|
Question Type
|
Number of Questions
|
Marks per Question
|
Total Marks
|
SECTION A
|
Multiple Choice Questions
|
16
|
1
|
16
|
SECTION B
|
Short Answer Questions
|
5
|
2
|
10
|
SECTION C
|
Short Answer Questions
|
7
|
3
|
21
|
SECTION D
|
Case-Based Questions
|
2
|
4
|
8
|
SECTION E
|
Long Answer Questions
|
3
|
5
|
15
CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Exam Pattern 2026: Unit-wise Marks distribution
The theory portion of CBSE Class 12 Chemistry is worth a total of 70 marks. The practicals account for the final thirty points. The chapter-by-chapter exam format and grading system for CBSE Class 12 Chemistry are described below:
|
Unit
|
Unit Name
|
Weightage (In Terms of Marks)
|
Unit I
|
Solutions
|
7
|
Unit III
|
Electrochemistry
|
9
|
Unit IV
|
Chemical Kinetics
|
7
|
Unit VIII
|
D And F Block Elements
|
7
|
Unit IX
|
Coordination Compounds
|
7
|
Unit X
|
Haloalkanes And Haloarenes
|
6
|
Unit XI
|
Alcohols, Phenols And Ethers
|
6
|
Unit XII
|
Aldehydes, Ketones And Carboxylic Acids
|
8
|
Unit XIII
|
Amines
|
6
|
Unit XIV
|
Biomolecules
|
7
|
Total Marks (Theory)
|
70
|
Total Marks (Internal Assessment)
|
30
|
Grand Total
|
100
CBSE 12th Chemistry Exam Pattern 2026: Typology of Questions
|
S.No
|
Domains
|
Total Marks
|
%
|
1
|
Remembering and Understanding: Exhibit memory of previously learned material by recalling facts, terms, basic concepts and answers. Demonstrate understanding of facts and ideas by organizing, comparing, translating, interpreting, giving
descriptions and stating main ideas.
|
28
|
40
|
2
|
Applying: Solve problems in new situations by applying acquired knowledge, facts, techniques and rules in a different way.
|
21
|
30
|
3
|
Analysing, Evaluating and Creating: Examine and break information into parts by identifying motives or causes. Make inferences and find evidence to support generalizations. Present and defend opinions by making judgments about information, validity of ideas or quality of work based on a set of criteria.
Compile information together in a different way by combining elements in a new pattern or proposing alternative solutions.
|
21
|
30
A thorough understanding of the CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Exam Pattern and the precise unit-wise weightage for 2026 is the foundation of a winning study strategy. By focusing preparation time on the high-weightage units particularly Electrochemistry and Organic Chemistry and adapting practice to the increased percentage of Competency-Based Questions, students can ensure they cover the syllabus effectively and are well-prepared for the final board examination.
