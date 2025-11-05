CBSE Class 12 English Exam Pattern 2026 with Marking Scheme and Topic-wise Marks Distribution

CBSE Class 12 Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 12 English exam in 2026 based on a specific pattern. Understanding this pattern is crucial for students preparing for their board examinations. The exam will assess various aspects of English language and literature, including reading comprehension, writing skills, grammar, and literary analysis.
Students should familiarize themselves with the distribution of marks across different sections and topics to strategize their study plan effectively. The marking scheme provides a detailed breakdown of how marks are allotted for each question, helping students understand the weightage of different answer components. This comprehensive knowledge will enable them to focus on areas that carry more marks and improve their overall performance in the exam.
CBSE Class 12 Exam Pattern 2025-26: Key Highlights
CBSE class 12 exam pattern 2025-26 highlights can be checked from the table below:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Central Board of Secondary Education
|
Question Paper Pattern
|
|
Duration
|
3 Hours
|
Medium
|
English / Hindi
|
Mode
|
Offline
|
Number of subjects
|
5 or 6 (as elected by the student)
|
Maximum Marks
|
100 (theory + practical)
|
Passing marks for each subject
|
33%
|
Passing marks for the overall exam
|
Aggregate 33%
CBSE Class 12 English: Chapter-Wise Exam Pattern & Marking Scheme
CBSE Class 12 English paper contains sections for reading skills, creative writing, literature, and assessments. The marks contained in each section are mentioned below:
|
Topics
|
Marks
|
Reading Skills
|
20
|
Creative Writing Skills
|
20
|
Literature Textbooks & Supplementary Reading Texts
|
40
|
Assessment of Listening & Speaking Skills
|
10
|
Internal assessment
|
20
Preparation Tips for CBSE Class 12 English Exam 2026
To excel in the CBSE Class 12 English exam, students should adopt a strategic approach that covers all aspects of the syllabus and marking scheme. Here are some essential preparation tips:
1. Understand Exam Pattern (20 Marks): Know section weightage (Reading, Creative Writing, Literature, ASL) and question types (MCQs, case-based, short/long answers).
2. Reading Skills (20 Marks): Practice comprehension with diverse passages, build vocabulary, and develop inference and analysis skills.
3. Creative Writing Skills (20 Marks): Master formats (notices, letters, articles, reports, ads), ensure clarity, grammar, punctuation, and practice various topics.
4. Literature (40 Marks): Thoroughly read texts, analyze characters, identify themes and poetic devices, understand context, and practice long answer questions with textual evidence.
5. ASL (10 Marks): Practice active listening and public speaking (discussions, debates, presentations). Seek feedback for improvement.
6. Internal Assessment (20 Marks): Complete projects and assignments diligently. Participate actively in class.
General Strategies: Create a study schedule, solve past papers and mock tests, revise regularly, seek clarification, and maintain a healthy lifestyle.
This structured approach to the CBSE Class 12 English exam, encompassing reading, writing, literature, and listening/speaking skills, combined with internal assessments, ensures a comprehensive evaluation. By understanding the topic-wise weightage and adhering to these preparation tips, students can effectively strategize their studies and maximize their scores.
