CBSE Class 12 English Exam Pattern 2026 with Marking Scheme and Topic-wise Marks Distribution

By Anisha Mishra
Nov 5, 2025, 13:08 IST

CBSE Class 12 English Paper Pattern 2026: This article provides a detailed overview of the CBSE Class 12 English Exam Pattern 2026, including the marking scheme and topic-wise marks distribution, to help students effectively prepare for their board examinations.

CBSE Class 12 Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 12 English exam in 2026 based on a specific pattern. Understanding this pattern is crucial for students preparing for their board examinations. The exam will assess various aspects of English language and literature, including reading comprehension, writing skills, grammar, and literary analysis.

Students should familiarize themselves with the distribution of marks across different sections and topics to strategize their study plan effectively. The marking scheme provides a detailed breakdown of how marks are allotted for each question, helping students understand the weightage of different answer components. This comprehensive knowledge will enable them to focus on areas that carry more marks and improve their overall performance in the exam.

CBSE Class 12 Exam Pattern 2025-26: Key Highlights

CBSE class 12 exam pattern 2025-26 highlights can be checked from the table below:

Particulars

Details

Conducting Body 

Central Board of Secondary Education 

Question Paper Pattern 

  • Competency-based questions in the form of MCQs, case-based questions, source-based questions, or any other types - 40-50%

  • Select response type or MCQs – 20%

  • Short answer/long answer type questions- 30-40%

Duration 

3 Hours 

Medium 

English / Hindi

Mode 

Offline

Number of subjects 

5 or 6 (as elected by the student)

Maximum Marks 

100 (theory + practical)

  • 80 marks theory + 20 marks Project works for Commerce subjects (Accountancy, Business Studies & Economics) 

  • 70 marks theory + 30 marks practical for Physics, Chemistry & Biology 

  • 80 marks Maths written exam + 20 marks internal assessment 

Passing marks for each subject 

33%

Passing marks for the overall exam 

Aggregate 33%

CBSE Class 12 English: Chapter-Wise Exam Pattern & Marking Scheme

CBSE Class 12 English paper contains sections for reading skills, creative writing, literature, and assessments. The marks contained in each section are mentioned below:

Topics 

Marks 

Reading Skills 

20

Creative Writing Skills 

20

Literature Textbooks & Supplementary Reading Texts 

40

Assessment of Listening & Speaking Skills 

10

Internal assessment 

20

Preparation Tips for CBSE Class 12 English Exam 2026

To excel in the CBSE Class 12 English exam, students should adopt a strategic approach that covers all aspects of the syllabus and marking scheme. Here are some essential preparation tips:

1. Understand Exam Pattern (20 Marks): Know section weightage (Reading, Creative Writing, Literature, ASL) and question types (MCQs, case-based, short/long answers).

2. Reading Skills (20 Marks): Practice comprehension with diverse passages, build vocabulary, and develop inference and analysis skills.

3. Creative Writing Skills (20 Marks): Master formats (notices, letters, articles, reports, ads), ensure clarity, grammar, punctuation, and practice various topics.

4. Literature (40 Marks): Thoroughly read texts, analyze characters, identify themes and poetic devices, understand context, and practice long answer questions with textual evidence.

5. ASL (10 Marks): Practice active listening and public speaking (discussions, debates, presentations). Seek feedback for improvement.

6. Internal Assessment (20 Marks): Complete projects and assignments diligently. Participate actively in class.

General Strategies: Create a study schedule, solve past papers and mock tests, revise regularly, seek clarification, and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

This structured approach to the CBSE Class 12 English exam, encompassing reading, writing, literature, and listening/speaking skills, combined with internal assessments, ensures a comprehensive evaluation. By understanding the topic-wise weightage and adhering to these preparation tips, students can effectively strategize their studies and maximize their scores.

Also Check: 

CBSE Class 12 English Syllabus 2025-26

CBSE Class 12 English Elective Syllabus 2025-26

