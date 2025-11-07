CBSE Class 12 Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2025-26: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 12 Physics exam in 2026 based on a specific, rationalized pattern. Understanding this pattern is crucial for students preparing for their board examinations, as it heavily emphasizes competency-based learning and the application of concepts. The exam will assess various aspects of Physics, including conceptual clarity, complex derivations, numerical problem-solving, and practical skills.

Students should familiarize themselves with the distribution of marks across different units and the new question typologies, such as Case-Study Based Questions, to strategize their study plan effectively. The marking scheme provides a detailed breakdown of how marks are allotted for the 70-mark theory paper and the 30-mark practical component, helping students understand the weightage of different answer components. This comprehensive knowledge will enable them to focus on areas that carry more marks and improve their overall performance in the exam.