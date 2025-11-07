RRB Group D City Slip 2025
By Apeksha Agarwal
Nov 7, 2025, 12:08 IST

CBSE Class 12 Physics Paper Pattern 2026: The CBSE Class 12 Physics examination for the 2025-26 session is structured as a 100-mark paper, comprising a 70-mark theory paper and a 30-mark practical/internal assessment. The primary focus of the theory paper is Competency-Based Questions (CBQs), which test application and critical thinking. Approximately 50% of the theory paper will consist of CBQs, including MCQs, Case Study-Based, and Source-Based questions.

CBSE Class 12 Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2025-26: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 12 Physics exam in 2026 based on a specific, rationalized pattern. Understanding this pattern is crucial for students preparing for their board examinations, as it heavily emphasizes competency-based learning and the application of concepts. The exam will assess various aspects of Physics, including conceptual clarity, complex derivations, numerical problem-solving, and practical skills.

Students should familiarize themselves with the distribution of marks across different units and the new question typologies, such as Case-Study Based Questions, to strategize their study plan effectively. The marking scheme provides a detailed breakdown of how marks are allotted for the 70-mark theory paper and the 30-mark practical component, helping students understand the weightage of different answer components. This comprehensive knowledge will enable them to focus on areas that carry more marks and improve their overall performance in the exam.

CBSE Class 12 Exam Pattern 2026: Key Highlights

Check the below table to get the key pointers of CBSE Class 12 Exam Pattern:

Board 

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)

Class

12

Streams

Science, Commerce, Arts/Humanities

Question Paper Pattern 

  • MCQs: 20%

  • Competency-based questions (MCQs, case-based, source-based): 50%

  • Short answer/long answer type questions: 30%

Duration 

3 hours 

Mode of Exam

Offline, Pen and Paper 

Number of subjects 

5 or 6 (as elected by the student) 

Maximum Marks 

100 (theory + practical)

  • 80 marks theory + 20 marks Project works for Commerce subjects (Accountancy, Business Studies & Economics) 

  • 70 marks theory +30 marks practical for Physics, Chemistry & Biology 

  • 80 marks Maths written exam + 20 marks internal assessment 

Each Subject Passing Marks 

33%

Passing marks for the overall exam 

Aggregate 33%

Official Website

cbse.nic.in 

CBSE Class 12 Physics: Chapter-Wise Exam Pattern & Marking Scheme

That table outlines the CBSE 12th Physics exam pattern:

Sections

Type and Number of Questions

Marks (Per Question)

Weightage (Total Marks)

A

16 Questions

1

16

B

5 Questions

2

10

C

7 Questions

3

21

D

2 Case Study-Based Questions

4

8

E

3 Long Answer Questions

5

15

Total Marks

    

70

CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam Pattern 2026: Unit-wise Marks distribution

The theory portion of CBSE Class 12 Physics is worth a total of 70 marks. The practicals account for the final thirty points. The chapter-by-chapter exam format and grading system for CBSE Class 12 Physics are described below:

Unit

Topics 

Marks 

Unit-1: Electrostatics

Chapter 1: Electric Charges and Fields

16

Chapter 2: Electrostatic Potential and Capacitance

Unit-2: Current Electricity

Chapter 3: Current Electricity

Unit-3: Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism

Chapter 4: Moving Charges and Magnetism

17

Chapter 5: Magnetism and Matter

Unit-4: Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Currents

Chapter 6: Electromagnetic Induction

Chapter 7: Alternating Current

Unit-5: Electromagnetic Waves

Chapter–8: Electromagnetic Waves

18

 

Unit-6: Optics

Chapter–9: Ray Optics and Optical Instruments

Chapter–10: Wave Optics

Unit-7: Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter

Chapter–11: Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter

12

 

Unit-8: Atoms and Nuclei

Chapter–12: Atoms

Chapter–13: Nuclei

Unit-9: Electronic Devices

Chapter 7 –14: Semiconductor Electronics: Materials, Devices and Simple Circuits

7

CBSE Class 12 Physics Practicals Exam Pattern: 

The following must be included in the record that students turn in for their yearly exam:

  • A minimum of eight experiments, four from each section, must be recorded by the students.

  • Students must complete a minimum of six activities, three from each of sections A and B.

  • The Report of the project carried out by the students

Topic

Marks

2 experiments 1 from each section 

7+7

Practical record 

5

1 activity from any section 

3

Investigatory project 

3

Viva 

5

Total

30

CBSE 12th Physics Exam Pattern 2026: Typology of Questions

Typology of Questions

Total Marks

Approximate Percentage

Remembering: Exhibit memory of previously learned material by recalling facts, terms, basic concepts, and answers.

27

38%

Understanding: Demonstrate understanding of facts and ideas by organizing, comparing, translating, interpreting, giving descriptions, and stating main ideas

Applying: Solve problems in new situations by applying acquired knowledge, facts, techniques and rules in a different way.

22

32%

Analysing: Examine and break information into parts by identifying motives or causes. Make inferences and find evidence to support generalisations.

21

30%

Evaluating: Present and defend opinions by making judgments about information, validity of ideas, or quality of work based on a set of criteria.

Creating: Compile information together in a different way by combining elements in a new pattern or proposing alternative solutions.

Total Marks

70

100

One of the most crucial courses in the 12th grade is physics, thus students who wish to do well in it should be familiar with the most recent CBSE Class 12 Physics Marking Scheme. General rules for the board exam mark weighting are provided by the marking scheme. The appropriate split of the marks based on the Units or Chapters is known as the marking scheme.

