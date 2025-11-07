CBSE Class 12 Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2025-26: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 12 Physics exam in 2026 based on a specific, rationalized pattern. Understanding this pattern is crucial for students preparing for their board examinations, as it heavily emphasizes competency-based learning and the application of concepts. The exam will assess various aspects of Physics, including conceptual clarity, complex derivations, numerical problem-solving, and practical skills.
Students should familiarize themselves with the distribution of marks across different units and the new question typologies, such as Case-Study Based Questions, to strategize their study plan effectively. The marking scheme provides a detailed breakdown of how marks are allotted for the 70-mark theory paper and the 30-mark practical component, helping students understand the weightage of different answer components. This comprehensive knowledge will enable them to focus on areas that carry more marks and improve their overall performance in the exam.
CBSE Class 12 Exam Pattern 2026: Key Highlights
Check the below table to get the key pointers of CBSE Class 12 Exam Pattern:
|
Board
|
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)
|
Class
|
12
|
Streams
|
Science, Commerce, Arts/Humanities
|
Question Paper Pattern
|
|
Duration
|
3 hours
|
Mode of Exam
|
Offline, Pen and Paper
|
Number of subjects
|
5 or 6 (as elected by the student)
|
Maximum Marks
|
100 (theory + practical)
|
Each Subject Passing Marks
|
33%
|
Passing marks for the overall exam
|
Aggregate 33%
|
CBSE Class 12 Physics: Chapter-Wise Exam Pattern & Marking Scheme
That table outlines the CBSE 12th Physics exam pattern:
|
Sections
|
Type and Number of Questions
|
Marks (Per Question)
|
Weightage (Total Marks)
|
A
|
16 Questions
|
1
|
16
|
B
|
5 Questions
|
2
|
10
|
C
|
7 Questions
|
3
|
21
|
D
|
2 Case Study-Based Questions
|
4
|
8
|
E
|
3 Long Answer Questions
|
5
|
15
|
Total Marks
|
70
CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam Pattern 2026: Unit-wise Marks distribution
The theory portion of CBSE Class 12 Physics is worth a total of 70 marks. The practicals account for the final thirty points. The chapter-by-chapter exam format and grading system for CBSE Class 12 Physics are described below:
|
Unit
|
Topics
|
Marks
|
Unit-1: Electrostatics
|
Chapter 1: Electric Charges and Fields
|
16
|
Chapter 2: Electrostatic Potential and Capacitance
|
Unit-2: Current Electricity
|
Chapter 3: Current Electricity
|
Unit-3: Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism
|
Chapter 4: Moving Charges and Magnetism
|
17
|
Chapter 5: Magnetism and Matter
|
Unit-4: Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Currents
|
Chapter 6: Electromagnetic Induction
|
Chapter 7: Alternating Current
|
Unit-5: Electromagnetic Waves
|
Chapter–8: Electromagnetic Waves
|
18
|
Unit-6: Optics
|
Chapter–9: Ray Optics and Optical Instruments
|
Chapter–10: Wave Optics
|
Unit-7: Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter
|
Chapter–11: Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter
|
12
|
Unit-8: Atoms and Nuclei
|
Chapter–12: Atoms
|
Chapter–13: Nuclei
|
Unit-9: Electronic Devices
|
Chapter 7 –14: Semiconductor Electronics: Materials, Devices and Simple Circuits
|
7
CBSE Class 12 Physics Practicals Exam Pattern:
The following must be included in the record that students turn in for their yearly exam:
-
A minimum of eight experiments, four from each section, must be recorded by the students.
-
Students must complete a minimum of six activities, three from each of sections A and B.
-
The Report of the project carried out by the students
|
Topic
|
Marks
|
2 experiments 1 from each section
|
7+7
|
Practical record
|
5
|
1 activity from any section
|
3
|
Investigatory project
|
3
|
Viva
|
5
|
Total
|
30
CBSE 12th Physics Exam Pattern 2026: Typology of Questions
|
Typology of Questions
|
Total Marks
|
Approximate Percentage
|
Remembering: Exhibit memory of previously learned material by recalling facts, terms, basic concepts, and answers.
|
27
|
38%
|
Understanding: Demonstrate understanding of facts and ideas by organizing, comparing, translating, interpreting, giving descriptions, and stating main ideas
|
Applying: Solve problems in new situations by applying acquired knowledge, facts, techniques and rules in a different way.
|
22
|
32%
|
Analysing: Examine and break information into parts by identifying motives or causes. Make inferences and find evidence to support generalisations.
|
21
|
30%
|
Evaluating: Present and defend opinions by making judgments about information, validity of ideas, or quality of work based on a set of criteria.
|
Creating: Compile information together in a different way by combining elements in a new pattern or proposing alternative solutions.
|
Total Marks
|
70
|
100
One of the most crucial courses in the 12th grade is physics, thus students who wish to do well in it should be familiar with the most recent CBSE Class 12 Physics Marking Scheme. General rules for the board exam mark weighting are provided by the marking scheme. The appropriate split of the marks based on the Units or Chapters is known as the marking scheme.
