Karnataka PGCET Counselling 2025: Round 3 Final Seat Allotment Result TODAY at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in; Direct Link Here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Nov 8, 2025, 11:16 IST

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will release the Karnataka PGCET 2025 Final Round Final Seat Allotment Result today, November 8, 2025. Applicants can check their status on cetonline.karnataka.gov.in using their CET Number and date of birth.

Key Points

  • KEA will release Karnataka PGCET 2025 Round 3 Final Seat Allotment Result today, November 8, 2025.
  • Applicants can check their status on cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
  • Students will need to use their CET Number and date of birth.

Karnataka PGCET 2025: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will release the Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) Counselling 2025 Final Round Final Seat Allotment Result today, November 8, 2025. The authority released the PGCET Round 3 round provisional result yesterday, November 7, 2025. Candidates who applied for the final round of allotment will need to visit the official website to check their allotment status at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates will need to log in using their CET Number and date of birth to check their results online. Students have until November 13, 2025 to report to their allotted institutions.

Karnataka PGCET 2025 Key Highlights

Check the following table carrying the important details related to Karnataka PGCET Counselling 2025:

Overview  Details 
Event name  Karnataka PGCET Counselling Round 3 Final Seat Allotment Result 
Exam name  Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET)
Board name  Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA)
Academic year 2025-26
Board website  kea.kar.nic.in
Result portal  cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/pgcet2025
State  Karnataka 
Level  Postgraduate 
Log in credentials 

CET Number

Date of Birth 
Provisional allotment results date  November 7, 2025 
Final allotment result date  November 8, 2025
Confirmation slip download dates  November 10 - 12, 2025
College reporting dates  November 13, 2025 by 5:30 PM

How to check Karnataka PGCET Counselling 2025 Round 3 Final Seat Allotment Result?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check their Karnataka PGCET 2025 round 3 final seat allotment result online and download the allotment letter for counseling purposes: 

  1. Visit the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the Karnataka PGCET 2025 round 3 final allotment result link
  3. Enter your CET number and solve the captcha
  4. Karnataka PGCET final allotment result will appear
  5. Check your details and download for future reference

DIRECT LINK - Karnataka PGCET Counselling 2025 Round 3 Final Seat Allotment Result

Candidates who do not pay the admission fee will forfeit their caution deposit and will be barred from participating in KEA counselling in future rounds.

