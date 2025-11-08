Karnataka PGCET Counselling 2025: Round 3 Final Seat Allotment Result TODAY at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in; Direct Link Here

Karnataka PGCET 2025: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will release the Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) Counselling 2025 Final Round Final Seat Allotment Result today, November 8, 2025. The authority released the PGCET Round 3 round provisional result yesterday, November 7, 2025. Candidates who applied for the final round of allotment will need to visit the official website to check their allotment status at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates will need to log in using their CET Number and date of birth to check their results online. Students have until November 13, 2025 to report to their allotted institutions.

Karnataka PGCET 2025 Key Highlights

Check the following table carrying the important details related to Karnataka PGCET Counselling 2025: