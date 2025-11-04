Key Points The official scientific name of the banyan tree is Ficus benghalensis.

It belongs to the Moraceae family, which is the fig or mulberry family.

Known as India's National Tree, it has vast medicinal and ecological uses.

Scientific name of the Banyan Tree: When you think of iconic banyan trees, what comes to mind? Is it the massive, sprawling canopy or the strange aerial roots that hang down? The banyan tree is more than just a plant; it is the National Tree of India, which was adopted in 1950, and it stands for long life. Some examples, like Thimmamma Marrimanu in Andhra Pradesh, are more than 550 years old and cover a lot of land. But what name do scientists give this giant? To understand the biology of the banyan tree, you need to know its scientific name. This article talks about the official botanical name of the banyan tree, its family, and the many ways it can be used. What is the Scientific Name of the Banyan Tree? The scientific name for the banyan tree is Ficus benghalensis. The first part, Ficus, tells you that it is a fig. The second part, benghalensis, means "of Bengal," which is where it is most often found. People all over the world can tell what Ficus benghalensis is by its name.

Family of Banyan Tree The Moraceae family includes the banyan tree. People usually call this the fig or mulberry family. This big family also includes well-known plants like the common fig (Ficus carica), breadfruit, and jackfruit. All members of the Ficus genus, including the banyan, have a special way of pollinating that involves certain fig wasps. Find Out - What is the Scientific Name of Neem? What are the Uses of the Banyan Tree? There are many uses for the banyan tree, including ecological and medicinal ones. Almost every part of the tree has a traditional use. Part of Banyan Tree Traditional or Modern Use Latex (Sap) Used in traditional Ayurveda to treat gum problems, diarrhea, and inflammation. Bark It is known for its astringent properties, which help the immune system and heal skin problems. Aerial Roots People have always chewed on roots to clean their teeth and make their gums stronger. Leaves People often use big, tough leaves as plates to serve food that will break down naturally. Fruit (Figs) Birds and mammals eat the tree’s figs, which makes it a keystone species for wildlife. Wood The wood is tough and long-lasting. It is used to make furniture, door panels, and firewood. Whole Tree Provides immense shade, purifies the air by absorbing pollutants, and prevents soil erosion.