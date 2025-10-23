Scientific name of neem: The neem plant is often called the "village pharmacy" in India, given its amazing healing powers. Ayurveda and other traditional practices rely on it a lot. You need to know the official botanical name of this powerful species before you can understand how much research and use it has around the world.

Recent trends in the market show that there is a huge increase in demand for natural and eco-friendly products. This makes the neem tree and its compounds, like neem oil, major players in the $145 billion global herbal medicine industry. Let's find out what the scientific name of neem is, look into its botanical roots, and learn some really interesting things about the neem tree.

What is the Scientific Name of Neem?

So, what is the botanical name for this plant that can do a lot of wonders? Azadirachta indica (A. Juss.) is the scientific name for neem. This is the standard name for neem that scientists and botanists all over the world prefer while referring neem plant or tree. Using this two-part name helps eliminate any confusion caused by the dozens of local neem’s common name variations you might find across different languages and regions.