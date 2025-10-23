Key Points
- The scientific name of neem is Azadirachta indica, belonging to the Meliaceae (Mahogany) family.
- Neem is a global player in herbal medicine and organic pest control (Azadirachtin).
- Used in Ayurveda for centuries; parts of the tree offer dental, skin, and soil benefits.
Scientific name of neem: The neem plant is often called the "village pharmacy" in India, given its amazing healing powers. Ayurveda and other traditional practices rely on it a lot. You need to know the official botanical name of this powerful species before you can understand how much research and use it has around the world.
Recent trends in the market show that there is a huge increase in demand for natural and eco-friendly products. This makes the neem tree and its compounds, like neem oil, major players in the $145 billion global herbal medicine industry. Let's find out what the scientific name of neem is, look into its botanical roots, and learn some really interesting things about the neem tree.
What is the Scientific Name of Neem?
So, what is the botanical name for this plant that can do a lot of wonders? Azadirachta indica (A. Juss.) is the scientific name for neem. This is the standard name for neem that scientists and botanists all over the world prefer while referring neem plant or tree. Using this two-part name helps eliminate any confusion caused by the dozens of local neem’s common name variations you might find across different languages and regions.
Scientific Name of Neem Tree and Family
If you want to know the scientific name of the neem tree in full detail, you have to look at its complete classification. This system puts the neem plant in a larger group of plants that are similar to it. The complete classification for the neem tree follows the Linnaean system of nomenclature:
-
Kingdom: Plantae (Plants)
-
Clade: Tracheophytes (Vascular plants)
-
Clade: Angiosperms (Flowering plants)
-
Clade: Eudicots
-
Clade: Rosids
-
Order: Sapindales
-
Family: Meliaceae (The mahogany family)
-
Genus: Azadirachta
-
Species: indica
The family of neem, Meliaceae, is particularly interesting as it connects the revered Indian lilac to other commercially important hardwood trees like mahogany. Thus, the globally recognized scientific name of neem in India and the world remains Azadirachta indica.
Find Out: What is the Scientific Name of Tulsi?
What are Scientific Names in Biology?
Scientific names are, simply put, the precise, universal identity documents for every living organism. They operate under the Binomial Nomenclature system, literally meaning "two-term naming", first established by Carl Linnaeus.
This method assigns a unique, two-part label to each species: the Genus (always starting with a capital letter) and the species (always written in lowercase). This rule works well with Azadirachta indica.
Do You Know - What is the Scientific Name of Rose?
This standardized method is very important because it clears up the confusion caused by the many common names for neem in different places. This way, researchers, environmentalists, and students all over the world can be sure they are talking about the same organism.
To sum up, the scientific name for the neem tree in India and around the world is Azadirachta indica. It remains a timeless and invaluable natural resource, perfectly bridging traditional wisdom with modern needs. As global priorities shift towards natural remedies and sustainable agricultural solutions, the neem plant's significance will only deepen.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation