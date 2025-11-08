WBSSC Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Which States have the Most Uranium Deposits in the U.S.? Check List Here

By Harshita Singh
Nov 8, 2025, 08:02 EDT

The largest uranium deposits in the United States are found primarily in the Western states, with Wyoming and New Mexico leading the list of reserves. Despite vast resources, US uranium production is low, leading the country to import most of its nuclear fuel. Modern uranium mining in the United States relies heavily on the In-Situ Recovery (ISR) method.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Uranium mine, Wyoming, U.S.
Uranium mine, Wyoming, U.S.

Uranium deposits in the U.S. State: Uranium is the main fuel for nuclear reactors and is very important for making electricity without carbon. Protecting its supply chain has become a top national priority. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) says that the U.S. gets almost all of its nuclear fuel from other countries, even though it has been important in the past.

But recent changes in world politics and a renewed focus on nuclear power as a clean energy source have made US uranium deposits very interesting and worth investing in. Mining companies have begun operations that were on hold and are looking into more of the country's vast resources.

To figure out what will happen to uranium mining in the US in the future, we need to know where the biggest deposits are and which states are most likely to be able to produce uranium in the future.

Which States Hold the Largest Uranium Reserves in the U.S.?

While many states have minor occurrences, a few states dominate the landscape for economically recoverable uranium, meaning those resources that can be mined profitably under current market conditions. The largest reserves of uranium deposits in the United States are concentrated in the Western region, specifically across the Colorado Plateau and the Wyoming Basins.

S.No. 

U.S. State with Uranium Deposit 

Historical and Modern Significance

Deposit Type

1

Wyoming

Home to the Powder River Basin, the most active area for modern In-Situ Recovery (ISR) mining.

Sandstone (Roll-front)

2

New Mexico

The Grants Uranium Region was the most prolific source during the Cold War boom. Still holds significant, high-grade reserves.

Sandstone 

(Peneconcordant/Grants District)

3

Colorado

Part of the resource-rich Colorado Plateau. Production historically focused on vanadium co-product.

Sandstone

4

Texas

The Gulf Coast region hosts important deposits suitable for low-cost In-Situ Recovery (ISR) operations.

Sandstone 

(Roll-front)

5

Utah

Part of the Colorado Plateau and home to the White Mesa Mill, the only operating conventional uranium mill in the U.S.

Sandstone

Check Out - How Many United States Territories are There?

Wyoming

Wyoming

Wyoming is currently the most significant state in terms of both known reserves and active US uranium production. The Powder River Basin is the heart of its activity, where the geology is ideal for In-Situ Recovery (ISR). ISR is a modern, less invasive method that involves pumping a solution underground to dissolve the uranium, which is then recovered on the surface. Key areas and deposits include the Smith Ranch-Highland and Lost Creek projects.

New Mexico

New Mexico

New Mexico is home to the legendary Grants Uranium Region, which alone has produced a colossal amount of uranium, making it the greatest source in U.S. history. While most conventional mines here are currently non-operational, the state still holds enormous high-grade uranium deposits that could be central to any major long-term revival of uranium mining in the United States.

Texas

Texas

In South Texas, the coastal plain hosts roll-front uranium deposits that are well-suited for ISR operations. States like Texas and Nebraska are becoming more important as they are home to some of the most reliable and environmentally controlled ISR production facilities, making them vital to the current, albeit small, domestic supply chain.

Utah and Colorado

Abandoned Dirty Devil Uranium Mine in Utah

Abandoned Dirty Devil Uranium Mine in Utah

These states are part of the vast Colorado Plateau, a region synonymous with the mid-20th-century uranium boom. They are crucial not just for their in-ground resources, but because the White Mesa Mill in Utah remains the nation's only licensed and operating conventional uranium mill, a critical piece of infrastructure for processing ore from mines across the four-state region.

Also Read - Which is the Largest Forest in the United States? Check List by State and Size

As energy security gets tighter, the question of where uranium is mined in the United States becomes more important. The U.S. depends a lot on imports right now, but the huge uranium deposits in the U.S., especially in the Western states, are a huge strategic reserve. As prices go up around the world and the government focuses on domestic supply, the gradual, modern revival of US uranium production through efficient methods like ISR is becoming a clear part of America's long-term energy strategy.

Harshita Singh
Harshita Singh

Senior Content Writer

Harshita Singh specializes in US affairs and general knowledge, simplifying intricate geopolitical and historical subjects into clear, digestible insights for learners. Holding a BA (Hons) in English from the University of Delhi and with over three years of experience in educational writing, she produces authoritative, thoroughly researched content that empowers readers to engage confidently with global current affairs. For inquiries, you can reach out to her at harshita.singh@jagrannewmedia.com.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Trending Tags