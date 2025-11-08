WBSSC Result 2025 OUT
NYT Pips Answers Today (November 8, 2025): Check Clues and Hints for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

By Sneha Singh
Nov 8, 2025, 06:00 EDT

Get all the official hints and answers for today's NYT Pips puzzle. Find solutions for the Easy, Medium, and Hard levels to keep your streak going strong!

NYT Pips Game Answers Today
NYT Pips Game Answers Today: The New York Times Pips puzzle for November 8, 2025, is here, bringing another dose of logic and number fun! Whether you’re starting with the Easy grid or diving straight into Hard mode, today’s puzzle is all about spotting patterns, connecting digits, and making smart number choices.

If you’re new to NYT Pips, the concept is simple: each colored space comes with a rule like Equal To, Less Than, Greater Than, or Add Up To. Your task? Fill in the correct numbers while keeping every clue consistent. 

Here are today’s complete hints and verified answers for Easy, Medium, and Hard difficulty levels.

Today’s NYT Pips Easy Answers

NYT Pips easy (11)

  • Number (1): 1-5 (horizontally)

  • Equal (5): 1-5 (horizontally); 5-6 (horizontally)

  • Number (12): 5-6 (horizontally); 6-4 (vertically)

  • Number (0): 0-0 (vertically)

  • Equal (3): 3-3 (horizontally); 3-0 (horizontally)

  • Number (4): 6-4 (vertically); 3-0 (horizontally)

Final result:

NYT Pips easy final (9)

Today’s NYT Pips Medium Answers

NYT Pips medium (12)

  • Number (9): 6-5 (horizontally); 3-1 (vertically)

  • Number (10): 6-5 (horizontally); 5-1 (vertically)

  • Equal (1): 5-1 (vertically); 1-4 (horizontally)

  • Number (4): 1-4 (horizontally)

  • Number (2): 2-3 (vertically); 0-5 (horizontally)

  • Greater Than (4): 0-5 (horizontally)

  • Number (6): 2-3 (vertically); 3-4 (vertically)

  • Number (1): 1-2 (horizontally)

  • Number (6): 1-2 (horizontally); 3-4 (vertically)

Final result:

NYT Pips medium final (11)

Today’s NYT Pips Hard Answers

NYT Pips Hard (12)

  • Number (1): 1-3 (vertically)

  • Number (1): 1-2 (vertically)

  • Greater Than (5): 0-6 (horizontally)

  • Number (3): 1-1 (vertically); 2-2 (horizontally)

  • Equal (2): 2-2 (horizontally); 1-2 (vertically); 3-2 (horizontally); 2-0 (vertically)

  • Equal (6):  6-6 (horizontally); 6-2 (horizontally)

  • Number (5): 6-2 (horizontally); 3-2 (horizontally)

  • Number (0): 2-0 (vertically)

Final result:

NYT Pips Hard final (10)

Conclusion

The NYT Pips Game for November 8 offered a fun mix of logic-based challenges, from easy sums to tricky equality grids. It kept solvers on their toes, balancing addition patterns and comparison clues across all three levels. Whether you cracked it solo or peeked at the hints, today’s puzzle was a solid test of your number intuition.

Stay tuned for NYT Pips Answers and Hints for November 9, 2025, and keep sharpening that puzzle streak!

