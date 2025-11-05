NYT Pips Answers Today (November 5, 2025): Check Clues and Hints for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

UP Board Exam Date 2026 Released
By Sneha Singh
Nov 5, 2025, 08:00 EDT

Get all the NYT Pips hints and answers for November 5, 2025, for easy, medium, and hard puzzles. Sharpen your logic and math skills with this daily New York Times game.

NYT Pips Game Answers Today
NYT Pips Game Answers Today: NYT Pips is the perfect puzzle for anyone who loves logic-based challenges. Each clue demands you to think strategically, using math and reasoning to match tiles correctly. Pips is a daily logic puzzle by The New York Times where players combine numbers based on rules like “equal to,” “greater than,” or “add to.” It might look simple at first, but as you move through the levels, it quickly becomes a brain workout! 

So, whether you’re checking your answers or stuck on a tricky space, here are all the NYT Pips Hints & Answers for Nov 5, 2025.

Today’s NYT Pips Easy Difficulty Hints and Answers

NYT Pips easy (10)

  • Number (12): 4-2 (placed vertically); 4-4 (placed horizontally)

  • Number (0): 0-0 (placed horizontally)

  • Number (2): 1-1 (placed vertically)

Final results:

NYT Pips easy final (8)

Today’s NYT Pips Medium Difficulty Hints and Answers

NYT Pips medium (11)

  • Number (12): 0-6 (placed vertically); 6-2 (placed horizontally)

  • Number (5): 6-2 (placed horizontally); 0-2 (placed vertically); 1-0 (placed horizontally)

  • Greater Than (3): (placed horizontally)

  • Greater Than (3): 0-5 (placed horizontally)

Final results:

NYT Pips medium final (10)

Today’s NYT Pips Hard Difficulty Hints and Answers

NYT Pips hard (11)

  • Number (10): 5-3 (placed vertically); 5-6 (placed horizontally)

  • Number (0): 1-0 (placed vertically)

  • Equal (3): 3-1 (placed vertically); 5-3 (placed vertically)

  • Number (10): 5-5 (placed horizontally)

  • Number (10): 0-4 (placed horizontally); 6-0 (placed horizontally)

Final results:

NYT Pips hard final (9)

