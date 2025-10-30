CBSE 10th, 12th Final Date Sheet 2026
Focus
NYT Pips Answers Today (October 30, 2025): Check Clues and Hints for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

By Sneha Singh
Oct 30, 2025, 07:00 EDT

Get the NYT Pips Answers for October 30, 2025! Find clues and hints for Easy, Medium, and Hard puzzles, including solutions for Equal and Number grids, to master today's logic challenges.

NYT Pips Game Answers Today
NYT Pips Game Answers Today: The New York Times Pips puzzle for October 30, 2025, brought another round of number-based logic challenges to keep solvers busy before Halloween. Today’s puzzle leaned into symmetry, with multiple Equal and Number grids appearing across all levels. Whether you played casually or aimed for a perfect streak, here are the complete NYT Pips hints and solutions for October 30.

Today’s NYT Pips Easy Answers

Pips easy (2)

Equal (4): 4-4 (vertical); 4-1 (horizontal).

Equal (3): 1-3 (horizontal); 3-0 (vertical).

Number (0):3-0 (vertical); 2-0 (vertical).

Final result:

Pips easy final (2)

Today’s NYT Pips Medium Answers

Pips medium (2)

  • Number (6): 2-2 (vertical); 2-1 (horizontal).

  • Equal (1): 1-1 (vertical); 2-1 (horizontal); 1-6 (vertical); 1-4 (horizontal).

  • Number (6): 1-4 (horizontal); 2-5 (vertical).

  • Number (11): 1-6 (vertical); 5-3 (horizontal).

  • Number (8): 5-3 (horizontal); 2-5 (vertical).

Final result: 

Pips medium final (2)

Today’s NYT Pips Hard Answers

Pips Hard (2)

  • Greater Than (1): 3-5 (vertical).

  • Less Than (5): 1-6 (vertical).

  • Equal (5): 5-6 (vertical); 5-5 (horizontal).

  • Number (17): 3-5 (vertical); 6-6 (vertical); 6-2 (horizontal).

  • Number (25): 1-6 (vertical); 5-6 (vertical); 6-2 (horizontal); 2-0 (horizontal); 4-2 (vertical); 5-0 (vertical).

  • Number (0): 2-0 (horizontal).

  • Number (2): 4-2 (vertical).

  • Number (1): 5-0 (vertical); 1-1 (horizontal).

Final result:

Pips Hard final (2)

Conclusion

The NYT Pips Game for October 30 tested players’ focus with back-to-back numerical grids and clever Equal combinations. The hard level especially brought a strategic twist with high-sum clues like Number (25), demanding both precision and patience.

If you cracked today’s puzzle without checking the hints, congrats, that’s some serious logic mastery! For everyone else, keep practicing; tomorrow’s grid might be your redemption round.

Stay tuned for NYT Pips Hints and Answers for October 31, 2025, right here in your daily Jagran Josh-style updates.

