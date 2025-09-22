IB ACIO Answer Key 2025 OUT
RRC ER Recruitment 2025 at rrcer.org, Check Apply Online, Eligibility, Selection Process and More

By Manish Kumar
Sep 22, 2025, 12:24 IST

RRC ER Recruitment 2025 PDF: Eastern Railway has published a notification for recruitment to the various Group ‘C’ posts on its official website. A total of 50 posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive. Check all details here. 

RRC ER Recruitment 2025: Eastern Railway Recruitment 2025: Eastern Railway has published a notification for recruitment to the various Group ‘C’ posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts under Indian Nationals for PB-1 in scale Rs. 5200-20200/- with Grade Pay Rs. 2400/2800 (Level-4/5), Rs.1900/2000(Level- 2/3) and Rs. 1800/- (Level-1) against Sports Quota. These positions are available on an open basis for the year 2025-26 in Eastern Railway. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before October 09, 2025. 

RRC ER Recruitment 2025 Important Dates

The online application process has been commenced on the official website. You can follow the table given below for the detials of the crucail details update-

Last Date 

09 October 2025

Tentative period of field Trial date 

December/January 2025 onwards

RRC ER Recruitment 2025 Vacancy Details

A total of 50 vacancy are to be filled through the recruitment drive in different category. Check the table given below for details of the vacacies-

Name of the Posts

No of vacancy

Group ‘C’, Level-4/Level-5 

05

Group ‘C’ Level-2/Level-3

12

Erstwhile Group ‘D’ Level-1 

33

RRC ER 2025  7th CPC

Candidates selected finally for these posts will get pay scale as  PB-1 in scale Rs. 5200-20200/- with Grade Pay Rs. 2400/2800 (Level-4/5), Rs.1900/2000(Level- 2/3) and Rs. 1800/- (Level-1) against Sports Quot. Check the table given below for details of the pay scale-

Name of the Posts

Pay scale

Group ‘C’, Level-4/Level-5 

(7thCPC) GP Rs.2400/2800 (6th CPC)

Group ‘C’ Level-2/Level-3

(7thCPC) GP Rs.1900/2000 (6th CPC)

Erstwhile Group ‘D’ Level-1 

(7th PC) GP Rs.1800/ (6th CPC)

RRC ER 2025: Educational Qualification

Candidates should have requisite posts wise eduational qualification with the sports achievement as mentioned in the noification. Check the table given below for details of the educational qualifiation-

Name of the Posts

Educational Qualifiation 

Group ‘C’, Level-4/Level-5 

Passed Graduation or its equivalent examination in any discipline from a Govt. recognized University/Institution

Group ‘C’ Level-2/Level-3

Passed class 12th (10+2 stage) or its equivalent examination. Educational Qualification must be from a Govt. recognized Board / Council / Institutions etc. OR Passed Matriculation from recognize Board plus Course Completed Act Apprenticeship OR Passed class 10th from Govt. recognized Board / Council / Institutions etc. plus ITI passed OR its equivalent examination or National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) granted by NCVT.[Minimum educational qualification should be as applicable to the post offered]

Erstwhile Group ‘D’ Level-1 

Passed class 10th or its equivalent examination OR ITI passed OR its equivalent examination OR National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) granted by NCVT. Education Qualification from a Govt. recognized Board/Council/ Institutes etc. [Minimum educational qualification should be as applicable to the post offered].

How to Apply for ER Recruitment 2025?

  1. Visit the official website of the- (www.rrcer.org
  2. Now, go to ‘Link for filling up of Online application for Engagement of Sports Quota posts
  3. Enter your details and go to ‘Click To Proceed Further’
  4. Now, Select Trade and Type of Disability (if any) and confirm.
  5. Fill up your basic details including email id/ mobile No. etc.
  6. Follow the guidelies. 

