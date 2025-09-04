List Of Items Getting Cheaper After New GST Rates

NIRF 2025 Rankings Released for Top Colleges
By Kirti Sharma
Sep 4, 2025

The Government of India has significantly cut GST rates on essential items, reducing them from 12% and 18% to a single 5% slab. This move aims to provide immediate financial relief to consumers, ease inflationary pressures, and stimulate consumption. The reduction covers processed foods, personal care products, and household cleaners, benefiting millions of households and supporting MSMEs.

The Government of India has recently made a major cut in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates on a number of essential and widely used items. The step is intended to bring immediate relief to consumers by making daily products cheaper while stimulating demand in the economy. The rate cuts largely involve a cut from the previous 12% and 18% slabs to a single 5% GST for most goods.

Major Highlights of the GST Rate Cut

  • The GST Council, after extensive consultations, cut rates on a wide range of products consumed daily by consumers.

  • A number of food items, household items, and personal care items have had their tax rates cut, directly resulting in lower prices at the retail level.

  • The cut is intended to ease inflationary pressures and stimulate consumption among lower and middle-class groups.

  • The revision is likely to benefit millions of households across the nation by reducing the cost burden on essential goods.

List of Items with Reduced GST Rates

Item Category

Previous GST Rate

New GST Rate

Description

Processed Foods and Snacks

12% / 18%

5%

Includes bakery items, ready-to-eat foods, cereals

Personal Care Products

12% / 18%

5%

Hair oils, toothpaste, skincare products

Household Cleaners

12% / 18%

5%

Detergents, washing powders

Stationery Supplies

12% / 18%

5%

Notebooks, pens, basic educational materials

Textile and Garments

12% / 18%

5%

Selected apparel and clothing accessories

These reductions will make daily essentials more affordable and thereby increase disposable income for the common man.

Impact on Consumers and Economy

  • Consumer Relief: Consumers will directly feel the price reductions at retail outlets. This is particularly important for essential items that constitute a major portion of monthly household spending.

  • Increased Consumption: By lowering the tax burden, the government hopes to induce higher consumption, which is a major driver of economic growth.

  • Inflation Control: The reduction in GST rates serves to moderate food and consumer goods inflation, which has been a worry in the face of global price pressures and supply chain disruptions.

  • Support to MSMEs: With GST rate reductions, Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) manufacturing these items are likely to benefit from enhanced demand and simplified compliance.

What Consumers Should Expect

  • Price cuts immediately across supermarkets, kirana shops, and online shopping platforms on listed items.

  • Increased availability of affordable quality items to larger sections of the population.

  • Long-term gains as consumption increases production and employment.

The recent reduction in GST rates from 12% and 18% to 5% on many common and essential items is a pro-consumer and growth-oriented move by the Government of India. 


