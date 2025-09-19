RRB NTPC Cut Off 2025 Out: Check Graduate Level CBT 1 Zone Wise Cut Off Marks Here

RRB NTPC Cut Off 2025: The official RRB NTPC Cut Off 2025 has been announced zone-wise on the respective regional RRB websites. The RRB NTPC Graduate Level Exam 2025 was held from 5th to 24th June 2025. Candidates who are waiting for the results and cut-off marks can now check check their chances of moving to the next stage. The cut off will be released separately for each category, including General, SC, ST, OBC, and EWS. Keep reading to know the official RRB NTPC cut off details.

RRB NTPC Cut off has been announced with the RRB NTPC result. The RRB NTPC Recruitment 2025 is being conducted to fill 11,558 vacancies for both Graduate and Undergraduate level posts. Candidates must secure the RRB NTPC Cut Off 2025 to proceed to the next stage of the selection process. The cut off is the minimum qualifying mark required. Candidates who clear CBT 1 will be eligible for CBT 2.