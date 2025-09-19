RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam Date 2025 Out: Graduate Level Test from October 13, Admit Cards Soon

RRB NTPC Graduate CBT 2 Exam Date OUT: RRB NTPC CBT 2 dates have been announced by the RRB with the announcement of the RRB NTPC CBT 1 result 2025. The RRB NTPC CBT 2 exam is going to be conducted on 13 October 2025. The RRB is conducting the NTPC exam for non-technical graduate posts. RRB has announced the recruitment for 8,113 various posts like Goods Train Manager, Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, and Station Master posts.

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam Date 2025 OUT

The RRB is conducting the NTPC graduate level exam to fill 8,113 vacancies for non-technical posts. It has been reported that around 63 lakh candidates have applied for these posts. The RRB NTPC CBT 2 exam will be held across various exam centres on 13 October 2025.