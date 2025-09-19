RRB NTPC Result 2025 OUT
RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam Date 2025 Out: Graduate Level Test from October 13, Admit Cards Soon

By Upasna Choudhary
Sep 19, 2025, 19:13 IST

RRB NTPC Graduate CBT 2 Exam Date OUT: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the RRB NTPC Graduate Level CBT 2 exam dates on the official website of RRB. Candidates can check the exam schedule on this page.

RRB NTPC Graduate CBT 2 Exam Date OUT: RRB NTPC CBT 2 dates have been announced by the RRB with the announcement of the RRB NTPC CBT 1 result 2025. The RRB NTPC CBT 2 exam is going to be conducted on 13 October 2025. The RRB is conducting the NTPC exam for non-technical graduate posts. RRB has announced the recruitment for 8,113 various posts like Goods Train Manager, Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, and Station Master posts.

The RRB is conducting the NTPC graduate level exam to fill 8,113 vacancies for non-technical posts. It has been reported that around 63 lakh candidates have applied for these posts. The RRB NTPC CBT 2 exam will be held across various exam centres on 13 October 2025.

The RRB NTPC CBT 2 exam dates have been officially announced by RRB along with the CBT 1 Result 2025. The RRB has been conducting the NTPC exam for various graduate-level non-technical posts. The CBT 2 exam is scheduled to be held on 13 October 2025.

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam Timings

The exam timings for the CBT 2 exam will be released 10 days before the exam date i.e., 13 October. The exam timings and schedule will be released with the exam city slip for the CBT 2 exam.

