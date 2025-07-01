Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) releases the RRB NTPC cut-off along with the result and scorecard. The cut off is released for each stage separately. This means that the cut off for CBT 1 will be released along with its result while that for CBT 2, it will be released with the CBT 2 result. The RRB NTPC Cut Off marks can be checked online on the respective regional websites. Candidates can go through the RRB NTPC previous year cut off marks that has been shared here for your convenience to level up your preparation for the exam. 

RRB NTPC Cutoff 2025: Check NTPC CBT 1, CBT 2 Category Wise Previous Year Cut Off Marks

RRB NTPC Cut Off 2025

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the RRB NTPC cut off 2025 along with the RRB NTPC result for CBT 1. Candidates who have applied for the exam and are going to appear for it must go through the RRB NTPC previous year cut off marks that has been updated here. 

The RRB NTPC cut off is released based on various factors such as the number of vacancies released, the number of candidates who appear for the exam, paper difficulty level. This year, RRB will fill up a total of 11558 graduate and undergraduate posts for RRB NTPC exam.  The RRB had declared the RRB NTPC answer key on 1st July 2025 for Graduate level posts, hence, the result is also expected to be declared anytime soon. 

Once the exam for each stage gets completed the RRB NTPC cut off will also be released based on the category of the candidate and the zone from where he/she has applied. Candidates who secure both the cut off marks and qualifying marks in RRB NTPC exam are declared qualified for each stage of the recruitment process. RRB NTPC is one of the most sought after railway exams for which crores of candidates apply. In such as case, you should GOP through the past year's CBT 1 and CBT 2 cut off marks. You must also take a note that the cut off marks will be released based on the normalisation process. Get to know the previous year cut off marks here. 

RRB NTPC Previous Year Cut Off

The RRB NTPC Previous Year Cut Off marks is the minimum scores required to qualify for the next stage of the recruitment process. This post gives you complete details of the RRB NTPC previous year cut off marks. go through the last year's cut off marks to make strategies for exam preparation. The category-wise RRB NTPC Cut Off 2021 and 2015 for all zones have been tabulated below.

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Cut Off 2022

The official RRB NTPC CBT 2 cut-off marks has been announced on 18th July 2022 for Pay Level 2 & 5 in the online mode on the official websites of RRBs along with the RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result and RRB NTPC CBT 2 Score Card for the CBT 2 exam. The cut-off marks has been released category-wise separately for each zone

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Cut Off 2022- Level 5

Check RRB NTPC CBT 2 Cut Off Marks for Pay Level 5 zone-wise. 

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Cut Off 2022 [LEVEL-5]
RRB NTPC Chennai CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 5
UR SC ST OBC EWS Ex-SM
UR SC ST OBC EWS
73.2773 61.17647 53.78151 70.2521 64.87395 51.42857 40.67797 -- 36.30252
RRB NTPC Ahmedabad CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 5
UR SC ST OBC EWS Ex-SM
UR SC ST OBC EWS
75.29412 65.88235 56.13446 70.2521 67.89916 49.41176 39.32773 -- 36.30252 --
RRB NTPC Bengaluru CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 5
UR SC ST OBC EWS Ex-SM
UR SC ST OBC EWS
80 69 64.66667 77 74.3333 50 -- -- 37.3333 --
RRB NTPC Bhopal CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 5
UR SC ST OBC EWS Ex-SM
UR SC ST OBC EWS
79.32 65.21 54.45 73.94 65.88 49.07 36.30 34.28 36.30 --
RRB NTPC Jammu CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 5
UR SC ST OBC EWS Ex-SM
UR SC ST OBC EWS
74 60 56.33 71 67.33 -- -- -- -- --
RRB NTPC Kolkata CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 5
UR SC ST OBC EWS Ex-SM
UR SC ST OBC EWS
77 64.87395 56.33333 72.66667 70.92437 49 36.63865 38 36 --
RRB NTPC Bhubaneswar CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 5
UR SC ST OBC EWS Ex-SM
UR SC ST OBC EWS
70.33333 51.66667 42 65.66667 63.66667 48 -- -- 37.33333 --
RRB NTPC Ranchi CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 5
UR SC ST OBC EWS Ex-SM
UR SC ST OBC EWS
81.0084 69.2437 60.5042 78.99159 76.30252 48.06723 -- 42.35294 37.31092 --
RRB NTPC Mumbai CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 5
UR SC ST OBC EWS Ex-SM
UR SC ST OBC EWS
67 55.66667 47 62.66667 56.66667 48 37.33333 41.33333 36.66667 --
RRB NTPC Muzzafarpur CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 5
UR SC ST OBC EWS Ex-SM
UR SC ST OBC EWS
70.66667 51.33333 47 63.33333 66 48.66667 -- -- -- --
RRB NTPC Secunderabad CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 5
UR SC ST OBC EWS Ex-SM
UR SC ST OBC EWS
78.31933 68.57143 66.21849 76.63866 74.95798 48.06723 37.64706 -- 36.30252 --
RRB NTPC Malda CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 5
UR SC ST OBC EWS Ex-SM
UR SC ST OBC EWS
83.36135 72.26891 62.85714 81.34454 80.33614 52.77311 -- -- 41.34454 --
RRB NTPC Ajmer CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 5
UR SC ST OBC EWS Ex-SM
UR SC ST OBC EWS
84.70588 71.26051 76.97479 81.0084 76.97479 48.06723 39.66386 51.42857 38.31933 48.40336
RRB NTPC Siliguri CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 5
UR SC ST OBC EWS Ex-SM
UR SC ST OBC EWS
71.33333 60.84033 47.39496 66.66667 63.33333 -- -- -- -- --
RRB NTPC Bilaspur CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 5
UR SC ST OBC EWS Ex-SM
UR SC ST OBC EWS
74.66667 59 50.66667 70.66667 71 -- 36 -- 42 --
RRB NTPC Patna CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 5
UR SC ST OBC EWS Ex-SM
UR SC ST OBC EWS
83.36135 68.2353 69.91596 79.32773 75.29412 48.06723 39.32773 32.94118 36.39252 57.81512
RRB NTPC Allahabad CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 5
UR SC ST OBC EWS Ex-SM
UR SC ST OBC EWS
82.68908 71.93277 67.22689 81.0084 78.99159 48.06723 36.97479 37.31092 36.97479 48.06723
RRB NTPC Thiruvananthapuram CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 5
UR SC ST OBC EWS Ex-SM
UR SC ST OBC EWS
76.63866 58.48739 65.21009 76.30252 66.21849 49.7479 -- -- 43.36134 --
RRB NTPC Chandigarh CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 5
UR SC ST OBC EWS Ex-SM
UR SC ST OBC EWS
76.97479 63.86554 61.51261 69.57983 67.56303 48.06723 38.65546 -- 36.30252 53.10925

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Cut Off 2022- Level 2

Check RRB NTPC CBT 2 Cut Off Marks for Pay Level 2 zone-wise. 

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Cut Off 2022 [LEVEL-2]
RRB NTPC Chennai CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 2
UR SC ST OBC EWS Ex-SM
UR SC ST OBC EWS
65.3333 53.67521 49 62 56.3333 56.3333 -- -- 36.5812
RRB NTPC Ahmedabad CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 2
UR SC ST OBC EWS Ex-SM
UR SC ST OBC EWS
75.3333 63.66667 59 70 67.22689 49.33333 -- -- 37.64706
RRB NTPC Bengaluru CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 2
UR SC ST OBC EWS Ex-SM
UR SC ST OBC EWS
83.36135 73.27731 69.2437 80.33614 76.97479 49.07463 39.66386 -- 39.32773 61.84874
RRB NTPC Bhopal CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 2
UR SC ST OBC EWS Ex-SM
UR SC ST OBC EWS
73 58.33 49 68 57.66 50 42.66 -- 36 --
RRB NTPC Jammu CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 2
UR SC ST OBC EWS Ex-SM
UR SC ST OBC EWS
76.30 62.52 56.47 71.59 66.89 -- -- -- -- --
RRB NTPC Kolkata CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 2
UR SC ST OBC EWS Ex-SM
UR SC ST OBC EWS
77.98319 66.44067 59.15967 73.94958 70.58824 48.06723 36.63865 -- 36.94915 --
RRB NTPC Bhubaneswar CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 2
UR SC ST OBC EWS Ex-SM
UR SC ST OBC EWS
76.97479 62.85714 51.09244 73.27731 69.2437 48.06723 -- 43.69748 36.97479 56.47059
RRB NTPC Mumbai CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 2
UR SC ST OBC EWS Ex-SM
UR SC ST OBC EWS
74.662185 65.21009 60.5042 71.26051 65.21009 48.06723 43.38983 -- 36.30252 --
RRB NTPC Muzzafarpur CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 2
UR SC ST OBC EWS Ex-SM
UR SC ST OBC EWS
80.67227 62.18488 59.15967 75.29412 71.93277 48.06723 -- -- 45.04202 --
RRB NTPC Secunderabad CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 2
UR SC ST OBC EWS Ex-SM
UR SC ST OBC EWS
86 74.33333 70.58824 84.03361 80 48.40336 36 -- 36 48
RRB NTPC Malda CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 2
UR SC ST OBC EWS Ex-SM
UR SC ST OBC EWS
80 67.33333 57.33333 76.66667 74.66667 48.33333 62 -- 37.66667 49
RRB NTPC Ajmer CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 2
UR SC ST OBC EWS Ex-SM
UR SC ST OBC EWS
78.33333 64 64.33333 74.33333 70 48 -- 30.33333 36 --
RRB NTPC Siliguri CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 2
UR SC ST OBC EWS Ex-SM
UR SC ST OBC EWS
72.54237 62.18488 49.7479 67.89916 62.18488 51.09244 -- -- -- --
RRB NTPC Patna CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 2
UR SC ST OBC EWS Ex-SM
UR SC ST OBC EWS
80.33333 62.33333 64 77 72.66667 48.66667 -- -- 36.33333 --
RRB NTPC Bilaspur CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 2
UR SC ST OBC EWS Ex-SM
UR SC ST OBC EWS
81.34454 67.89916 60.16807 78.31933 77.98319 49.41176 -- -- 36.63865 --
RRB NTPC Allahabad CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 2
UR SC ST OBC EWS Ex-SM
UR SC ST OBC EWS
81 70 64.33333 77.33333 76 48 37 30.33333 36 50.33333
RRB NTPC Thiruvananthapuram CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 2
UR SC ST OBC EWS Ex-SM
UR SC ST OBC EWS
78 58.33333 64 75 67.33333 48 43.66667 -- 40.66667 50.66667
RRB NTPC Chandigarh CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 2
UR SC ST OBC EWS Ex-SM
UR SC ST OBC EWS
79.66667 67 65.88235 74.28572 70.66667 48.06723 37 -- 36 --

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Cut Off 2022- Level 6

The candidates who had appeared for RRB NTPC CBT 2 for Pay Level 6 exam conducted on 09th & 10th May 2022 can check region-wise RRB NTPC CBT 2 Cut Off.

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Cut Off 2022 [LEVEL-6]
RRB NTPC Chennai CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 6
UR SC ST OBC EWS Ex-SM
UR SC ST OBC EWS
64.0678 48.96551 48.47458 56.27118 53.89831 49.15254 41.35594 46.44068 36.61017
RRB NTPC Bengaluru CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 6
UR SC ST OBC EWS Ex-SM
UR SC ST OBC EWS
71.33333 55.33333 51 63.33333 62.33333 48 31.66667 36.33333
RRB NTPC Muzaffarpur CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 6
UR SC ST OBC EWS Ex-SM
UR SC ST OBC EWS
75.25424 53.89831 58.30508 66.10169 65.76272 48.13559 36.27119 50.50848
RRB NTPC Ajmer CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 6
UR SC ST OBC EWS Ex-SM
UR SC ST OBC EWS
55.33333 36 42 47.33333 48 48 39 36
RRB NTPC Thiruvananthapuram CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 6
UR SC ST OBC EWS Ex-SM
UR SC ST OBC EWS
55.33333 36 42 47.33333 48 48 39 36
RRB NTPC Guwahati CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 6
UR SC ST OBC EWS Ex-SM
UR SC ST OBC EWS
66.33333 49.33333 38.66667 58.66667 53.66667 57.66667  – 40.33333
RRB NTPC Chandigarh CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 6
UR SC ST OBC EWS Ex-SM
UR SC ST OBC EWS
74.23729 55.59322 58.64407 62.71187 60 48.13559  36.61017 36.27119  51.52543
RRB NTPC Bhopal CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 6
UR SC ST OBC EWS Ex-SM
UR SC ST OBC EWS
72.20339 56.61017 48.47458 61.69492 57.9661 48.13559 42.03389 36.27119
RRB NTPC Ranchi CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 6
UR SC ST OBC EWS Ex-SM
UR SC ST OBC EWS
78.66667 60.66667 52 72.66667 67.33333 48.66667 41.33333 40 36.66667
RRB NTPC Ahemdabad CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 6
UR SC ST OBC EWS Ex-SM
UR SC ST OBC EWS
61.01695 50.16949 46.44068 54.57627 49.15254 49.15254 45.08474 50.84746 37.28814 --
RRB NTPC Mumbai CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 6
UR SC ST OBC EWS Ex-SM
UR SC ST OBC EWS
72.88136 55.9322 55.9322 63.93162 63.05085 48.13559 36.94915 39.32204 36.5812 --
RRB NTPC Bhubaneshwar CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 6
UR SC ST OBC EWS Ex-SM
UR SC ST OBC EWS
66.44067 48.47458 35.25424 57.9661 56.27118 48.47458 -- -- 38.64407 --
RRB NTPC Siliguri CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 6
UR SC ST OBC EWS Ex-SM
UR SC ST OBC EWS
69.15254 55.25423 46.10169 61.01695 56.27118 51.52543 36.27119 52.88136
RRB NTPC Bilaspur CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 6
UR SC ST OBC EWS Ex-SM
UR SC ST OBC EWS
66.10169 53.22034 45.42373 62.71187 59.32203 54.91525 36.94915 32.54237 36.27119
RRB NTPC Malda CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 6
UR SC ST OBC EWS Ex-SM
UR SC ST OBC EWS
74.91526 59.31034 51.86441 68.81356 67.45762 49.15254 40 37.28814
RRB NTPC Secunderabad CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 6
UR SC ST OBC EWS Ex-SM
UR SC ST OBC EWS
72 55.66667  53.66667 64.33333  60.66667 48 36 36
RRB NTPC Allahabad CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 6
UR SC ST OBC EWS Ex-SM
UR SC ST OBC EWS
77.62712 61.01695 60.33898 69.1525 67.79661 48.13559 36.94915 33.8983 36.27119 62.0339
RRB NTPC Jammu CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 6
UR SC ST OBC EWS Ex-SM
UR SC ST OBC EWS
68 47.66667 45.33333 60.33333 54.33333 -- 42.33333 -- 37 --
RRB NTPC Kolkata CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 6
UR SC ST OBC EWS Ex-SM
UR SC ST OBC EWS
75.66667 62.33333 56 67 67.66667 48 36 35.33333 36 52.66667
RRB NTPC Gorakhpur CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 6
UR SC ST OBC EWS Ex-SM
UR SC ST OBC EWS
72.33333 55.33333 49.33333 64.33333 63.33333 49.66667 -- 34 36.66667 59.66667

RRB NTPC Cut Off 2015

RRB NTPC CBT-1 Cut-Off 2015
Zone Gen. OBC SC ST
RRB Ahmedabad 72.86 64.91 57.23 48.1
RRB Ajmer 77.39 70.93 62.13 59.74
RRB Allahabad 77.49 70.47 62.85 47.02
RRB Bangalore 64.97 57.28 30.1 29
RRB Bhopal 72.9 66.31 58.61 51.16
RRB Bhubaneshwar 71.91 65.76 53.09 47.79
Bilaspur 68.79 60.7 51.49 50.07
Chandigarh 82.27 71.47 71.87 46.71
Chennai 72.14 69.11 57.67 46.84
Gorakhpur 77.43 69.01 56.63 47.67
Guwahati 66.44 57.11 52.52 52.91
Jammu-Srinagar 68.72 50.88 52.27 38.05
Kolkata 79.5 71.53 67.07 52.92
Malda 61.87 48.42 43.11 31.89
Mumbai 77.05 70.21 63.06 54.95
Muzaffarpur 57.97 45.57 30.06 25
Patna 63.03 53.57 38.55 26.69
Ranchi 63.75 57.29 45.48 48.58
Secunderabad 77.72 72.87 63.73 59.13
Siliguri 67.52 56.26 54.31 45.9
Thiruvananthapuram 79.75 75.1 56.14 36.45

RRB NTPC CBT-2 Previous Year Cut off

Below we have discussed the region-wise cut-off marks released by RRB for Stage-II Exam. The marks were released category-wise and post-wise. Check RRB NTPC CBT-2 Cut Off 2015-2016 from here. 

RRB NTPC CBT-2 Cut Off 2015-16 (Region-wise)
Classification Posts UR SC ST OBC
Ahmedabad NTPC CBT-II (Mains) Cut off
Community-wise 72.3 61.94 53.52 69.06
Ex-Serviceman 40.03 31.43 32.47 30.24
RRB Ajmer NTPC CBT-II (Mains) Cut off
Community-wise ASM-NWR 76.74 67 66.33 74.67
Ex-Serviceman 43.01 43.84 44.4 43.02
Community-wise ASM-WCR 74.77 66.15 65.88 74.14
Ex-Serviceman 40.66 40.3 40.82 40
Community-wise Sr. Clerk cum Typist NWR 88.03 79.99 75.24 86.15
Ex-Serviceman 67.19 -- -- 70.73
Community-wise Sr. Clerk cum Typist WCR -- -- 73.82 85.01
RRB NTPC Bhopal CBT-II (Mains) Cut off
Community-wise ASM-WCR 78.69 69.11 64.35 76.40
Ex-Serviceman 40.3 42.48 25.33 30
Community-wise ASM-WR 76.18 66.99 61.98 74.65
Ex-Serviceman 48.99 -- -- 33.05
Community-wise JAA-WCR 84.57 75.90 69.40 --
Ex-Serviceman 40.3 42.48 -- 43.11
Community-wise Sr. Clerk cum Typist WCR 89.9 74.10 67.25 82.09
RRB Bhubaneswar NTPC CBT-II (Mains) Cut off
Community-wise ASM-ECOR 75.56 63.76 56.70 72.57
Ex-Serviceman 57.21 59.89 -- 57.38
Community-wise JAA-ECOR 83.30 72.08 62.73 --
Ex-Serviceman 66.54 -- -- 76.155
Community-wise Sr. Clerk cum Typist ECOR -- 69.64 -- 81.50
Ex-Serviceman 69.38 -- -- --
RRB Bilaspur NTPC CBT-II (Mains) Cut Off
Community-wise ASM-SECR 78.84 -- 56.76 76.15
Ex-Serviceman 43.33 -- -- 45.27
Community-wise ASM-CR 69.58 58.55 50.72 66.85
Ex-Serviceman 41.72 35.92 -- 36.09
Community-wise JAA-SECR 81.87 67.57 60.29 --
Ex-Serviceman 47.87 -- -- 45.67
Community-wise Sr. Clerk cum Typist SECR 81.09 66.85 -- 79.65
RRB NTPC Chandigarh CBT-II (Mains) Cut Off
Community-wise ASM-NR 80.71 72.78 54.64 77.52
Ex-Serviceman 56.77 -- -- 57.01
Community-wise Sr. Clerk cum Typist NR 89.47 78.97 71.80 86.55
Ex-Serviceman 66.14 -- -- 65.56
Ex-Serviceman Sr. Clerk cum Typist NR (Store) 64.86 -- -- 64.68
RRB NTPC Chennai CBT-II (Mains) Cut Off
Community-wise ASM-SR 69.62 60.48 55.88 69.46
Ex-Serviceman 40.17 31.63 -- 30.12
Community-wise JA ICF 77.28 70.19 64.60 --
Ex-Serviceman 49.29 -- -- 47.29
Community-wise JA SR 76.55 69.68 64.42 --
Ex-Serviceman 46.90 48.28 -- 48.36
Community-wise

Sr. Clerk cum Typist-SR

 76.77 69.89 64.36 --
Ex-Serviceman 49.57 -- -- 49.85
RRB NTPC Gorakhpur CBT-II (Mains) Cut Off
Community-wise

JAA-NER

 87.92 71.66 -- 82.82
Ex-Serviceman 60.55 -- -- 64.05
Community-wise  Sr. Clerk cum Typist-NER 83.02 70.65 69 81.30
Community-wise  Sr. Clerk cum Typist-RDSO -- -- 65.03 --
RRB NTPC Guwahati CBT-II (Mains) Cut Off
Community-wise ASM-NFR 66.39 58.01 55.8 62.41
Ex-Serviceman 40.14 30.23 33.03 32.5
Community-wise

Sr. Clerk cum Typist NFR

 80.10 70.47 67.50 76.99
Ex-Serviceman 45.68 -- -- 45.27
RRB NTPC Jammu CBT-II (Mains) Cut Off
Community-wise ASM-NR 68.61 57.22 45.27 67.74
Ex-Serviceman 42.77 -- 37.91 30.28
Community-wise JAA-RCF -- -- 52.23 72.22
Ex-Serviceman -- -- 37.91 30.28
Community-wise Sr. Clerk cum Typist-DMW 79.35 68.61 52.30 72.34
RRB NTPC Kolkatta CBT-II (Mains) Cut Off
Community-wise ASM-ER 76.50 69.76 61.76 73.95
Ex-Serviceman 51.95 52.26 -- 52.08
Community-wise Traffic Assistant – MR 74.71 68.56 56.67 72.75
Ex-Serviceman 48.66 50.86 51.11 48.71
Community-wise JAA-SER 90.59 77.07 -- 83.48
Ex-Serviceman 67.98 -- -- 69.76
Community-wise Sr. Clerk cum Typist – ER 85.95 77.94 70.83 --
Ex-Serviceman 67.74 -- -- 69.22
Community-wise Sr. Clerk cum Typist – SER 85.39 76.76 68.93 82.57
Ex-Serviceman 67.35 67.58 -- --
Ex-Serviceman Sr. Clerk cum Typist – CLW 84.69 76.78 69.74 83.24
RRB NTPC Malda CBT-II (Mains) Cut Off
Community-wise ASM-SER 62.46 50.67 42.01 57.31
Ex-Serviceman 43.67 38.09 -- 31.97
Community-wise JAA-SER 76.31 -- -- 73.01
Community-wise Sr. Clerk cum Typist-SER 75.13 66.47 55.64 73.90
Ex-Serviceman 48.53 38.09 -- 51.62
RRB NTPC Muzzaffarpur CBT-II (Mains) Cut Off
Community-wise ASM-ECR 68.41 51.21 41.26 64.25
Ex-Serviceman 44.79 58.79 -- 32.92
RRB NTPC Patna CBT-II (Mains) Cut Off
Community-wise ASM-ECR 73.26 58.69 47.92 70.30
Ex-Serviceman 42.22 46.29 -- 42.39
RRB NTPC Ranchi CBT-II (Mains) Cut Off
Community-wise ASM-ECR 68.73 59.05 58.86 64.90
Ex-Serviceman 40.13 46.09 26.98 31.86
Community-wise JAA-SER 77.87 63.73 61.98 76.32
Ex-Serviceman 48.17 -- -- --
Community-wise Sr. Clerk cum Typist – SER 78.61 64.22 62.17 75.97
Ex-Serviceman 49.01 -- -- 49.29
RRB NTPC Secunderabad CBT-II (Mains) Cut Off
Community-wise ASM-SCR 74.26 66.34 61.90 72.13
Ex-Serviceman 41.12 43.45 48.44 41.12
Community-wise ASM-ECOR 72.71 65.87 61.66 71.83
Ex-Serviceman 40.03 39.88 38.66 38.53
Community-wise Sr. Clerk cum Typist – SER 82.97 74.56 70 82.66
Community-wise Sr. Clerk cum Typist – ECOR 81.89 73.67 68.48 80.52

