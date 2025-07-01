The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) releases the RRB NTPC cut-off along with the result and scorecard. The cut off is released for each stage separately. This means that the cut off for CBT 1 will be released along with its result while that for CBT 2, it will be released with the CBT 2 result. The RRB NTPC Cut Off marks can be checked online on the respective regional websites. Candidates can go through the RRB NTPC previous year cut off marks that has been shared here for your convenience to level up your preparation for the exam.
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the RRB NTPC cut off 2025 along with the RRB NTPC result for CBT 1. Candidates who have applied for the exam and are going to appear for it must go through the RRB NTPC previous year cut off marks that has been updated here.
The RRB NTPC cut off is released based on various factors such as the number of vacancies released, the number of candidates who appear for the exam, paper difficulty level. This year, RRB will fill up a total of 11558 graduate and undergraduate posts for RRB NTPC exam. The RRB had declared the RRB NTPC answer key on 1st July 2025 for Graduate level posts, hence, the result is also expected to be declared anytime soon.
Once the exam for each stage gets completed the RRB NTPC cut off will also be released based on the category of the candidate and the zone from where he/she has applied. Candidates who secure both the cut off marks and qualifying marks in RRB NTPC exam are declared qualified for each stage of the recruitment process. RRB NTPC is one of the most sought after railway exams for which crores of candidates apply. In such as case, you should GOP through the past year's CBT 1 and CBT 2 cut off marks. You must also take a note that the cut off marks will be released based on the normalisation process. Get to know the previous year cut off marks here.
The RRB NTPC Previous Year Cut Off marks is the minimum scores required to qualify for the next stage of the recruitment process. This post gives you complete details of the RRB NTPC previous year cut off marks. go through the last year's cut off marks to make strategies for exam preparation. The category-wise RRB NTPC Cut Off 2021 and 2015 for all zones have been tabulated below.
The official RRB NTPC CBT 2 cut-off marks has been announced on 18th July 2022 for Pay Level 2 & 5 in the online mode on the official websites of RRBs along with the RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result and RRB NTPC CBT 2 Score Card for the CBT 2 exam. The cut-off marks has been released category-wise separately for each zone.
Check RRB NTPC CBT 2 Cut Off Marks for Pay Level 5 zone-wise.
|RRB NTPC CBT 2 Cut Off 2022 [LEVEL-5]
|RRB NTPC Chennai CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 5
|UR
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|Ex-SM
|UR
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|73.2773
|61.17647
|53.78151
|70.2521
|64.87395
|51.42857
|40.67797
|--
|36.30252
|–
|RRB NTPC Ahmedabad CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 5
|UR
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|Ex-SM
|UR
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|75.29412
|65.88235
|56.13446
|70.2521
|67.89916
|49.41176
|39.32773
|--
|36.30252
|--
|RRB NTPC Bengaluru CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 5
|UR
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|Ex-SM
|UR
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|80
|69
|64.66667
|77
|74.3333
|50
|--
|--
|37.3333
|--
|RRB NTPC Bhopal CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 5
|UR
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|Ex-SM
|UR
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|79.32
|65.21
|54.45
|73.94
|65.88
|49.07
|36.30
|34.28
|36.30
|--
|RRB NTPC Jammu CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 5
|UR
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|Ex-SM
|UR
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|74
|60
|56.33
|71
|67.33
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|RRB NTPC Kolkata CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 5
|UR
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|Ex-SM
|UR
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|77
|64.87395
|56.33333
|72.66667
|70.92437
|49
|36.63865
|38
|36
|--
|RRB NTPC Bhubaneswar CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 5
|UR
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|Ex-SM
|UR
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|70.33333
|51.66667
|42
|65.66667
|63.66667
|48
|--
|--
|37.33333
|--
|RRB NTPC Ranchi CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 5
|UR
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|Ex-SM
|UR
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|81.0084
|69.2437
|60.5042
|78.99159
|76.30252
|48.06723
|--
|42.35294
|37.31092
|--
|RRB NTPC Mumbai CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 5
|UR
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|Ex-SM
|UR
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|67
|55.66667
|47
|62.66667
|56.66667
|48
|37.33333
|41.33333
|36.66667
|--
|RRB NTPC Muzzafarpur CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 5
|UR
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|Ex-SM
|UR
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|70.66667
|51.33333
|47
|63.33333
|66
|48.66667
|--
|--
|--
|--
|RRB NTPC Secunderabad CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 5
|UR
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|Ex-SM
|UR
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|78.31933
|68.57143
|66.21849
|76.63866
|74.95798
|48.06723
|37.64706
|--
|36.30252
|--
|RRB NTPC Malda CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 5
|UR
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|Ex-SM
|UR
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|83.36135
|72.26891
|62.85714
|81.34454
|80.33614
|52.77311
|--
|--
|41.34454
|--
|RRB NTPC Ajmer CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 5
|UR
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|Ex-SM
|UR
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|84.70588
|71.26051
|76.97479
|81.0084
|76.97479
|48.06723
|39.66386
|51.42857
|38.31933
|48.40336
|RRB NTPC Siliguri CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 5
|UR
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|Ex-SM
|UR
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|71.33333
|60.84033
|47.39496
|66.66667
|63.33333
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|RRB NTPC Bilaspur CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 5
|UR
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|Ex-SM
|UR
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|74.66667
|59
|50.66667
|70.66667
|71
|--
|36
|--
|42
|--
|RRB NTPC Patna CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 5
|UR
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|Ex-SM
|UR
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|83.36135
|68.2353
|69.91596
|79.32773
|75.29412
|48.06723
|39.32773
|32.94118
|36.39252
|57.81512
|RRB NTPC Allahabad CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 5
|UR
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|Ex-SM
|UR
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|82.68908
|71.93277
|67.22689
|81.0084
|78.99159
|48.06723
|36.97479
|37.31092
|36.97479
|48.06723
|RRB NTPC Thiruvananthapuram CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 5
|UR
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|Ex-SM
|UR
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|76.63866
|58.48739
|65.21009
|76.30252
|66.21849
|49.7479
|--
|--
|43.36134
|--
|RRB NTPC Chandigarh CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 5
|UR
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|Ex-SM
|UR
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|76.97479
|63.86554
|61.51261
|69.57983
|67.56303
|48.06723
|38.65546
|--
|36.30252
|53.10925
Check RRB NTPC CBT 2 Cut Off Marks for Pay Level 2 zone-wise.
|RRB NTPC CBT 2 Cut Off 2022 [LEVEL-2]
|RRB NTPC Chennai CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 2
|UR
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|Ex-SM
|UR
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|65.3333
|53.67521
|49
|62
|56.3333
|56.3333
|--
|--
|36.5812
|–
|RRB NTPC Ahmedabad CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 2
|UR
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|Ex-SM
|UR
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|75.3333
|63.66667
|59
|70
|67.22689
|49.33333
|--
|--
|37.64706
|–
|RRB NTPC Bengaluru CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 2
|UR
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|Ex-SM
|UR
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|83.36135
|73.27731
|69.2437
|80.33614
|76.97479
|49.07463
|39.66386
|--
|39.32773
|61.84874
|RRB NTPC Bhopal CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 2
|UR
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|Ex-SM
|UR
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|73
|58.33
|49
|68
|57.66
|50
|42.66
|--
|36
|--
|RRB NTPC Jammu CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 2
|UR
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|Ex-SM
|UR
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|76.30
|62.52
|56.47
|71.59
|66.89
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|RRB NTPC Kolkata CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 2
|UR
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|Ex-SM
|UR
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|77.98319
|66.44067
|59.15967
|73.94958
|70.58824
|48.06723
|36.63865
|--
|36.94915
|--
|RRB NTPC Bhubaneswar CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 2
|UR
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|Ex-SM
|UR
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|76.97479
|62.85714
|51.09244
|73.27731
|69.2437
|48.06723
|--
|43.69748
|36.97479
|56.47059
|RRB NTPC Mumbai CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 2
|UR
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|Ex-SM
|UR
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|74.662185
|65.21009
|60.5042
|71.26051
|65.21009
|48.06723
|43.38983
|--
|36.30252
|--
|RRB NTPC Muzzafarpur CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 2
|UR
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|Ex-SM
|UR
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|80.67227
|62.18488
|59.15967
|75.29412
|71.93277
|48.06723
|--
|--
|45.04202
|--
|RRB NTPC Secunderabad CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 2
|UR
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|Ex-SM
|UR
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|86
|74.33333
|70.58824
|84.03361
|80
|48.40336
|36
|--
|36
|48
|RRB NTPC Malda CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 2
|UR
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|Ex-SM
|UR
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|80
|67.33333
|57.33333
|76.66667
|74.66667
|48.33333
|62
|--
|37.66667
|49
|RRB NTPC Ajmer CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 2
|UR
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|Ex-SM
|UR
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|78.33333
|64
|64.33333
|74.33333
|70
|48
|--
|30.33333
|36
|--
|RRB NTPC Siliguri CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 2
|UR
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|Ex-SM
|UR
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|72.54237
|62.18488
|49.7479
|67.89916
|62.18488
|51.09244
|--
|--
|--
|--
|RRB NTPC Patna CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 2
|UR
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|Ex-SM
|UR
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|80.33333
|62.33333
|64
|77
|72.66667
|48.66667
|--
|--
|36.33333
|--
|RRB NTPC Bilaspur CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 2
|UR
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|Ex-SM
|UR
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|81.34454
|67.89916
|60.16807
|78.31933
|77.98319
|49.41176
|--
|--
|36.63865
|--
|RRB NTPC Allahabad CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 2
|UR
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|Ex-SM
|UR
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|81
|70
|64.33333
|77.33333
|76
|48
|37
|30.33333
|36
|50.33333
|RRB NTPC Thiruvananthapuram CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 2
|UR
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|Ex-SM
|UR
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|78
|58.33333
|64
|75
|67.33333
|48
|43.66667
|--
|40.66667
|50.66667
|RRB NTPC Chandigarh CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 2
|UR
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|Ex-SM
|UR
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|79.66667
|67
|65.88235
|74.28572
|70.66667
|48.06723
|37
|--
|36
|--
The candidates who had appeared for RRB NTPC CBT 2 for Pay Level 6 exam conducted on 09th & 10th May 2022 can check region-wise RRB NTPC CBT 2 Cut Off.
|RRB NTPC CBT 2 Cut Off 2022 [LEVEL-6]
|RRB NTPC Chennai CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 6
|UR
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|Ex-SM
|UR
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|64.0678
|48.96551
|48.47458
|56.27118
|53.89831
|49.15254
|41.35594
|46.44068
|36.61017
|–
|RRB NTPC Bengaluru CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 6
|UR
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|Ex-SM
|UR
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|71.33333
|55.33333
|51
|63.33333
|62.33333
|48
|–
|31.66667
|36.33333
|–
|RRB NTPC Muzaffarpur CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 6
|UR
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|Ex-SM
|UR
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|75.25424
|53.89831
|58.30508
|66.10169
|65.76272
|48.13559
|36.27119
|–
|50.50848
|–
|RRB NTPC Ajmer CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 6
|UR
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|Ex-SM
|UR
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|55.33333
|36
|42
|47.33333
|48
|48
|39
|–
|36
|–
|RRB NTPC Thiruvananthapuram CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 6
|UR
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|Ex-SM
|UR
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|55.33333
|36
|42
|47.33333
|48
|48
|39
|–
|36
|–
|RRB NTPC Guwahati CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 6
|UR
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|Ex-SM
|UR
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|66.33333
|49.33333
|38.66667
|58.66667
|53.66667
|57.66667
|–
|–
|40.33333
|–
|RRB NTPC Chandigarh CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 6
|UR
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|Ex-SM
|UR
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|74.23729
|55.59322
|58.64407
|62.71187
|60
|48.13559
|36.61017
|–
|36.27119
|51.52543
|RRB NTPC Bhopal CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 6
|UR
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|Ex-SM
|UR
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|72.20339
|56.61017
|48.47458
|61.69492
|57.9661
|48.13559
|42.03389
|–
|36.27119
|–
|RRB NTPC Ranchi CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 6
|UR
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|Ex-SM
|UR
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|78.66667
|60.66667
|52
|72.66667
|67.33333
|48.66667
|41.33333
|40
|36.66667
|–
|RRB NTPC Ahemdabad CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 6
|UR
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|Ex-SM
|UR
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|61.01695
|50.16949
|46.44068
|54.57627
|49.15254
|49.15254
|45.08474
|50.84746
|37.28814
|--
|RRB NTPC Mumbai CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 6
|UR
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|Ex-SM
|UR
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|72.88136
|55.9322
|55.9322
|63.93162
|63.05085
|48.13559
|36.94915
|39.32204
|36.5812
|--
|RRB NTPC Bhubaneshwar CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 6
|UR
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|Ex-SM
|UR
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|66.44067
|48.47458
|35.25424
|57.9661
|56.27118
|48.47458
|--
|--
|38.64407
|--
|RRB NTPC Siliguri CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 6
|UR
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|Ex-SM
|UR
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|69.15254
|55.25423
|46.10169
|61.01695
|56.27118
|51.52543
|–
|36.27119
|52.88136
|–
|RRB NTPC Bilaspur CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 6
|UR
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|Ex-SM
|UR
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|66.10169
|53.22034
|45.42373
|62.71187
|59.32203
|54.91525
|36.94915
|32.54237
|36.27119
|–
|RRB NTPC Malda CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 6
|UR
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|Ex-SM
|UR
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|74.91526
|59.31034
|51.86441
|68.81356
|67.45762
|49.15254
|40
|–
|37.28814
|–
|RRB NTPC Secunderabad CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 6
|UR
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|Ex-SM
|UR
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|72
|55.66667
|53.66667
|64.33333
|60.66667
|48
|36
|–
|36
|–
|RRB NTPC Allahabad CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 6
|UR
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|Ex-SM
|UR
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|77.62712
|61.01695
|60.33898
|69.1525
|67.79661
|48.13559
|36.94915
|33.8983
|36.27119
|62.0339
|RRB NTPC Jammu CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 6
|UR
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|Ex-SM
|UR
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|68
|47.66667
|45.33333
|60.33333
|54.33333
|--
|42.33333
|--
|37
|--
|RRB NTPC Kolkata CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 6
|UR
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|Ex-SM
|UR
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|75.66667
|62.33333
|56
|67
|67.66667
|48
|36
|35.33333
|36
|52.66667
|RRB NTPC Gorakhpur CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 6
|UR
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|Ex-SM
|UR
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|72.33333
|55.33333
|49.33333
|64.33333
|63.33333
|49.66667
|--
|34
|36.66667
|59.66667
|RRB NTPC CBT-1 Cut-Off 2015
|Zone
|Gen.
|OBC
|SC
|ST
|RRB Ahmedabad
|72.86
|64.91
|57.23
|48.1
|RRB Ajmer
|77.39
|70.93
|62.13
|59.74
|RRB Allahabad
|77.49
|70.47
|62.85
|47.02
|RRB Bangalore
|64.97
|57.28
|30.1
|29
|RRB Bhopal
|72.9
|66.31
|58.61
|51.16
|RRB Bhubaneshwar
|71.91
|65.76
|53.09
|47.79
|Bilaspur
|68.79
|60.7
|51.49
|50.07
|Chandigarh
|82.27
|71.47
|71.87
|46.71
|Chennai
|72.14
|69.11
|57.67
|46.84
|Gorakhpur
|77.43
|69.01
|56.63
|47.67
|Guwahati
|66.44
|57.11
|52.52
|52.91
|Jammu-Srinagar
|68.72
|50.88
|52.27
|38.05
|Kolkata
|79.5
|71.53
|67.07
|52.92
|Malda
|61.87
|48.42
|43.11
|31.89
|Mumbai
|77.05
|70.21
|63.06
|54.95
|Muzaffarpur
|57.97
|45.57
|30.06
|25
|Patna
|63.03
|53.57
|38.55
|26.69
|Ranchi
|63.75
|57.29
|45.48
|48.58
|Secunderabad
|77.72
|72.87
|63.73
|59.13
|Siliguri
|67.52
|56.26
|54.31
|45.9
|Thiruvananthapuram
|79.75
|75.1
|56.14
|36.45
Below we have discussed the region-wise cut-off marks released by RRB for Stage-II Exam. The marks were released category-wise and post-wise. Check RRB NTPC CBT-2 Cut Off 2015-2016 from here.
|RRB NTPC CBT-2 Cut Off 2015-16 (Region-wise)
|Classification
|Posts
|UR
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|Ahmedabad NTPC CBT-II (Mains) Cut off
|Community-wise
|72.3
|61.94
|53.52
|69.06
|Ex-Serviceman
|40.03
|31.43
|32.47
|30.24
|RRB Ajmer NTPC CBT-II (Mains) Cut off
|Community-wise
|ASM-NWR
|76.74
|67
|66.33
|74.67
|Ex-Serviceman
|43.01
|43.84
|44.4
|43.02
|Community-wise
|ASM-WCR
|74.77
|66.15
|65.88
|74.14
|Ex-Serviceman
|40.66
|40.3
|40.82
|40
|Community-wise
|Sr. Clerk cum Typist NWR
|88.03
|79.99
|75.24
|86.15
|Ex-Serviceman
|67.19
|--
|--
|70.73
|Community-wise
|Sr. Clerk cum Typist WCR
|--
|--
|73.82
|85.01
|RRB NTPC Bhopal CBT-II (Mains) Cut off
|Community-wise
|ASM-WCR
|78.69
|69.11
|64.35
|76.40
|Ex-Serviceman
|40.3
|42.48
|25.33
|30
|Community-wise
|ASM-WR
|76.18
|66.99
|61.98
|74.65
|Ex-Serviceman
|48.99
|--
|--
|33.05
|Community-wise
|JAA-WCR
|84.57
|75.90
|69.40
|--
|Ex-Serviceman
|40.3
|42.48
|--
|43.11
|Community-wise
|Sr. Clerk cum Typist WCR
|89.9
|74.10
|67.25
|82.09
|RRB Bhubaneswar NTPC CBT-II (Mains) Cut off
|Community-wise
|ASM-ECOR
|75.56
|63.76
|56.70
|72.57
|Ex-Serviceman
|57.21
|59.89
|--
|57.38
|Community-wise
|JAA-ECOR
|83.30
|72.08
|62.73
|--
|Ex-Serviceman
|66.54
|--
|--
|76.155
|Community-wise
|Sr. Clerk cum Typist ECOR
|--
|69.64
|--
|81.50
|Ex-Serviceman
|69.38
|--
|--
|--
|RRB Bilaspur NTPC CBT-II (Mains) Cut Off
|Community-wise
|ASM-SECR
|78.84
|--
|56.76
|76.15
|Ex-Serviceman
|43.33
|--
|--
|45.27
|Community-wise
|ASM-CR
|69.58
|58.55
|50.72
|66.85
|Ex-Serviceman
|41.72
|35.92
|--
|36.09
|Community-wise
|JAA-SECR
|81.87
|67.57
|60.29
|--
|Ex-Serviceman
|47.87
|--
|--
|45.67
|Community-wise
|Sr. Clerk cum Typist SECR
|81.09
|66.85
|--
|79.65
|RRB NTPC Chandigarh CBT-II (Mains) Cut Off
|Community-wise
|ASM-NR
|80.71
|72.78
|54.64
|77.52
|Ex-Serviceman
|56.77
|--
|--
|57.01
|Community-wise
|Sr. Clerk cum Typist NR
|89.47
|78.97
|71.80
|86.55
|Ex-Serviceman
|66.14
|--
|--
|65.56
|Ex-Serviceman
|Sr. Clerk cum Typist NR (Store)
|64.86
|--
|--
|64.68
|RRB NTPC Chennai CBT-II (Mains) Cut Off
|Community-wise
|ASM-SR
|69.62
|60.48
|55.88
|69.46
|Ex-Serviceman
|40.17
|31.63
|--
|30.12
|Community-wise
|JA ICF
|77.28
|70.19
|64.60
|--
|Ex-Serviceman
|49.29
|--
|--
|47.29
|Community-wise
|JA SR
|76.55
|69.68
|64.42
|--
|Ex-Serviceman
|46.90
|48.28
|--
|48.36
|Community-wise
|
Sr. Clerk cum Typist-SR
|76.77
|69.89
|64.36
|--
|Ex-Serviceman
|49.57
|--
|--
|49.85
|RRB NTPC Gorakhpur CBT-II (Mains) Cut Off
|Community-wise
|
JAA-NER
|87.92
|71.66
|--
|82.82
|Ex-Serviceman
|60.55
|--
|--
|64.05
|Community-wise
|Sr. Clerk cum Typist-NER
|83.02
|70.65
|69
|81.30
|Community-wise
|Sr. Clerk cum Typist-RDSO
|--
|--
|65.03
|--
|RRB NTPC Guwahati CBT-II (Mains) Cut Off
|Community-wise
|ASM-NFR
|66.39
|58.01
|55.8
|62.41
|Ex-Serviceman
|40.14
|30.23
|33.03
|32.5
|Community-wise
|
Sr. Clerk cum Typist NFR
|80.10
|70.47
|67.50
|76.99
|Ex-Serviceman
|45.68
|--
|--
|45.27
|RRB NTPC Jammu CBT-II (Mains) Cut Off
|Community-wise
|ASM-NR
|68.61
|57.22
|45.27
|67.74
|Ex-Serviceman
|42.77
|--
|37.91
|30.28
|Community-wise
|JAA-RCF
|--
|--
|52.23
|72.22
|Ex-Serviceman
|--
|--
|37.91
|30.28
|Community-wise
|Sr. Clerk cum Typist-DMW
|79.35
|68.61
|52.30
|72.34
|RRB NTPC Kolkatta CBT-II (Mains) Cut Off
|Community-wise
|ASM-ER
|76.50
|69.76
|61.76
|73.95
|Ex-Serviceman
|51.95
|52.26
|--
|52.08
|Community-wise
|Traffic Assistant – MR
|74.71
|68.56
|56.67
|72.75
|Ex-Serviceman
|48.66
|50.86
|51.11
|48.71
|Community-wise
|JAA-SER
|90.59
|77.07
|--
|83.48
|Ex-Serviceman
|67.98
|--
|--
|69.76
|Community-wise
|Sr. Clerk cum Typist – ER
|85.95
|77.94
|70.83
|--
|Ex-Serviceman
|67.74
|--
|--
|69.22
|Community-wise
|Sr. Clerk cum Typist – SER
|85.39
|76.76
|68.93
|82.57
|Ex-Serviceman
|67.35
|67.58
|--
|--
|Ex-Serviceman
|Sr. Clerk cum Typist – CLW
|84.69
|76.78
|69.74
|83.24
|RRB NTPC Malda CBT-II (Mains) Cut Off
|Community-wise
|ASM-SER
|62.46
|50.67
|42.01
|57.31
|Ex-Serviceman
|43.67
|38.09
|--
|31.97
|Community-wise
|JAA-SER
|76.31
|--
|--
|73.01
|Community-wise
|Sr. Clerk cum Typist-SER
|75.13
|66.47
|55.64
|73.90
|Ex-Serviceman
|48.53
|38.09
|--
|51.62
|RRB NTPC Muzzaffarpur CBT-II (Mains) Cut Off
|Community-wise
|ASM-ECR
|68.41
|51.21
|41.26
|64.25
|Ex-Serviceman
|44.79
|58.79
|--
|32.92
|RRB NTPC Patna CBT-II (Mains) Cut Off
|Community-wise
|ASM-ECR
|73.26
|58.69
|47.92
|70.30
|Ex-Serviceman
|42.22
|46.29
|--
|42.39
|RRB NTPC Ranchi CBT-II (Mains) Cut Off
|Community-wise
|ASM-ECR
|68.73
|59.05
|58.86
|64.90
|Ex-Serviceman
|40.13
|46.09
|26.98
|31.86
|Community-wise
|JAA-SER
|77.87
|63.73
|61.98
|76.32
|Ex-Serviceman
|48.17
|--
|--
|--
|Community-wise
|Sr. Clerk cum Typist – SER
|78.61
|64.22
|62.17
|75.97
|Ex-Serviceman
|49.01
|--
|--
|49.29
|RRB NTPC Secunderabad CBT-II (Mains) Cut Off
|Community-wise
|ASM-SCR
|74.26
|66.34
|61.90
|72.13
|Ex-Serviceman
|41.12
|43.45
|48.44
|41.12
|Community-wise
|ASM-ECOR
|72.71
|65.87
|61.66
|71.83
|Ex-Serviceman
|40.03
|39.88
|38.66
|38.53
|Community-wise
|Sr. Clerk cum Typist – SER
|82.97
|74.56
|70
|82.66
|Community-wise
|Sr. Clerk cum Typist – ECOR
|81.89
|73.67
|68.48
|80.52
You may also apply for other Government Jobs
