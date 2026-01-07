Indian Army SSC Tech Recruitment 2026, Apply Online for 67th Men And Women Courses, Check Eligibility

Army SSC Tech Recruitment 2026: The Indian Army (IAF) commenced from today i.e. on January 07, 2026 for the 67th Men And Women Course for October 2026 Batch. The Indian Army has released the detailed notification for the Short Service Commission Technical Men and Women - 67 course on its website. A total of 379 posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive out of which 350 are for Men and 29 are for Women-67 Courses. The course will commence in Apr 2025 at the Pre-Commissioning Training Academy (PCTA). Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before February 05, 2026. Candidates willing to apply for these major recruitment drives are advised to read carefully the detailed recruitment notification containing eligibility, age limit, selection process, salary and other details.

Indian Army SSC Tech Recruitment 2026 PDF Link

The detailed pdf for the Short Service Commission Technical Men - 67 and Women has been uploaded on the official website of the Indian Army. The PDF will provide you all the crucial details regarding the recruitment drive including eligibility, selection process, salary, application process and others. You are advised to download the notification pdf and go through the same before applying for these posts. You can download the notification pdf directly through the link given below-

Indian Army SSC Technical Men 67 Download PDF Link Indian Army SSC Technical Women 67 Download PDF Link

Indian Army 67th SSC Tech Recruitment 2026 Highlight

