Indian Army SSC Tech Recruitment 2026, Apply Online for 67th Men And Women Courses, Check Eligibility

Army SSC Tech Recruitment 2026: The Indian Army (IAF) commenced from today i.e. on January 07, 2026 for the 67th Men And Women Course for October 2026 Batch. The Indian Army has released the detailed notification for the Short Service Commission Technical Men and Women - 67 course on its website.
A total of 379 posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive out of which 350 are for Men and 29 are for Women-67 Courses. The course will commence in Apr 2025 at the Pre-Commissioning Training Academy (PCTA). Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before February 05, 2026.
Candidates willing to apply for these major recruitment drives are advised to read carefully the detailed recruitment notification containing eligibility, age limit, selection process, salary and other details.
Indian Army SSC Tech Recruitment 2026 PDF Link
The detailed pdf for the Short Service Commission Technical Men - 67 and Women has been uploaded on the official website of the Indian Army. The PDF will provide you all the crucial details regarding the recruitment drive including eligibility, selection process, salary, application process and others. You are advised to download the notification pdf and go through the same before applying for these posts. You can download the notification pdf directly through the link given below-
|
Indian Army SSC Technical Men 67
|Download PDF Link
|
Indian Army SSC Technical Women 67
Indian Army 67th SSC Tech Recruitment 2026 Highlight
A total of 379 posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive out of which 350 are for Men and 29 are for Women-67 Courses. Candidates can check the complete information related to recruitment including eligibility, selection process, how to apply, salary and others given below.
|
Indian Army 67th SSC Tech Recruitment: Overview
|
Recruitment Body
|
Indian Army
|
Course
|
Short Service Commission Technical - 67 (Men/Women)
|
Post
|
Commissioned Officer
|
Total Vacancies
|
379
|
Mode of Application
|
Online
|
Application Start Date
|
January 07, 2026
|
Application Last Date
|
February 05, 2026
|
Selection Process
|
|
Official Website
|
joinindianarmy.nic.in
How to Apply for Army SSC Tech Recruitment 2026?
Candidates can apply in online mode through the official website after following the steps given below-
- Visit the Official Website: Go to the official website of the Indian Army-https://joinindianarmy.nic.in/
- Navigate to Recruitment Section: Look for the link related to Army SSC Tech Recruitment 2026.
- Registration: Complete the registration by providing basic details such as name, address, and mobile number.
- Fill Out the Application Form: Fill in the application form with accurate personal details, educational qualifications, and other required information.
- Upload Required Documents: Upload scanned copies of necessary documents, including your photograph and signature, as specified in the notification.
- Submit Your Application: Review all details entered in the application form carefully.
- Print Confirmation Page: After submission, download and print the confirmation page for future reference.
